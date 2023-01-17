Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
25newsnow.com
6 burglaries to same business, suspect shows up again early Friday
LEXINGTON (25 News Now) - McLean County Sheriff’s Police are asking the public to help identify a masked man caught on camera breaking into a Lexington business early Friday, and they believe the same man participated in five other burglaries at the same place since mid-November. Police say True...
25newsnow.com
Police investigate early Friday ShotSpotter alert
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria Police are investigating a 25-round ShotSpotter alert in the 600 block of West Main Street at 12:41 a.m. Friday. Police spokesperson Semone Roth says no one was injured but a vehicle was hit by gunfire. The incident is under investigation.
Galesburg man facing slew of drug and weapons charges after shooting at a residence
Shortly after 6:00 pm on Tuesday, Galesburg Police were dispatched to the 300 block of Pine Street for reports of a 21-year-old Galesburg man firing a gun at a residence. Just before 8:00 pm, police were notified of the suspect vehicle from the incident being parked at a pump at Shell Express with an intoxicated male driver. Police arrived and with guns drawn, ordered the male driver out of the vehicle and he was secured into handcuffs. Officers could smell fresh raw cannabis emitting from the vehicle, and the man admitted to having “weed” in the car, according to police reports. During a search of the vehicle, officers found 50 grams of raw cannabis, a digital scale, 7.5 grams of methamphetamine, two cell phones, $670 in cash, and a 9mm handgun with five rounds of ammunition that matched the original shooting report. The man was uncooperative with police saying he’s been at home all night. The man was charged with Armed Violence, Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Violation of the FOID Card Act, Possession of Meth, Possession of Meth with Intent to Deliver, Possession of Cannabis, and Possession of Cannabis with intent to deliver.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria man arrested on multiple gun charges
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria man was arrested on multiple gun charges during a traffic stop near Mission Road and Newman Parkway at 2:14 a.m. Friday. According to a Peoria police press release, 39-year-old Jason Vance was arrested for unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, possession of a firearm without a valid FOID card, possession of a stolen firearm, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, driving on a suspended license and two warrants on file.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria police investigating armed business robbery
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that occurred near Baring Trace and Big Hollow Road Wednesday. According to a Peoria police press release, officers responded to the incident at approximately 9:47 p.m. A witness told police that a man entered the store wearing a mask and displayed a handgun. The man fled the scene before the police arrived.
Central Illinois Proud
Pekin police searching for A/C thief
PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD)– Pekin police are asking for help in identifying the male or owner of the vehicle in the following video. According to Pekin Police Dept. Facebook, on Jan. 13 an unknown male was involved in the felony theft of an air condition unit on the South side of Pekin at approximately 7 a.m.
25newsnow.com
Pekin Police searching for person, vehicle involved in air conditioner theft
PEKIN (25 News Now) - Police in Pekin are looking for help identifying a man and/or the owner of a vehicle involved in the theft of an air conditioner. Police say that around 7 a.m. January 13, an unknown man was involved in the felony theft of an air conditioner that occurred on the south side of Pekin.
1027superhits.com
Two arrested following DEA action in East Peoria
EAST PEORIA, Ill. – Federal authorities say two people are in custody after a drug-related incident in East Peoria. The Drug Enforcement Administration confirms what they call an “enforcement action” Thursday in a commercial parking lot on River Road — in an area in the vicinity of both PetSmart and Walmart.
1470 WMBD
Police investigate armed robbery near Willow Knolls
PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police say a business not far from the Willow Knolls Shopping Center was the victim of an armed robbery attempt Wednesday night. Police did not identify the business, but say it happened around 9:45 p.m. on Baring Trace, not from from War Memorial Drive. A...
1027superhits.com
Authorities investigating theft of ATM from Woodford County bank
BENSON, Ill. – Authorities in Woodford County say someone stole an ATM from inside a local bank. The Woodford County Sheriffs Department says they got a call around 3:30 a.m. Thursday of an open door at the Flanagan State Bank location in Benson. Deputies discovered a door leading into...
25newsnow.com
Shots fired near Illinois State University early Saturday morning
NORMAL (25 News Now) - Police are investigating after a report of shots fired near the Illinois State University campus early Saturday morning. A Facebook post from the Illinois State University Police Department says police responded to the 100 block of E Cherry Street shortly before 3:30 a.m. As of...
25newsnow.com
DEA confirms enforcement action in East Peoria parking lot
EAST PEORIA (25 News Now) - The Drug Enforcement Administration confirms an incident at an East Peoria parking lot Thursday. In a statement, the DEA says they took enforcement action in a commercial parking lot in the 400 block of River Road, with the assistance of local law enforcement partner agencies.
KWQC
Two charged in 2022 Galesburg apartment complex arson
GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - Two men have been charged for their roles in connection to an August 2022 arson at a Galesburg apartment complex that resulted in damages. According to a media release from Knox County Courthouse, Knox County State’s Attourney Jeremy S. Karlin filed criminal information against Nathan Cantu and Rey Cantu, charging the two defendants with 10 counts of arson for their involvement in the August 21, 2022 arson at Bridlecreek apartments that damaged a parking structure and nine vehicles.
Central Illinois Proud
ATM stolen from bank in Benson
BENSON, Ill. (WMBD) — An ATM was stolen from the Flanagan State Bank in Benson Thursday Morning. According to a Woodford County Sheriff’s Office press release, officers were dispatched to the bank near Washington and State Streets after a report of an open door at approximately 3:30 a.m.
25newsnow.com
Bloomington Police launch tip411 anonymous tip system
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - The Bloomington Police Department is announcing the launch of tip411 in the city, an anonymous system to text tips to police. The internet-based system, from Citizen Observer, “enables the public to share important public safety information anonymously with the department by sending a secure text message about crimes or suspicious activity in Bloomington,” according to a release.
starvedrock.media
Streator Meth Dealer Sent Back To Prison
A convicted felon from Streator is headed back to prison. Thirty-nine-year-old Steven Bottoms has been sentenced to 4 years in a state lockup for dealing meth. In exchange for his guilty plea, a second meth dealing count was dropped. The drug sale happened in May involving informants with the Tri-DENT task force.
25newsnow.com
Two adults and child escape Bloomington house fire
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - Three people were left out in the dreary cold after escaping a house fire in Bloomington. Several crews responded just before 9 p.m. Wednesday night to 709 West Market Street, according to public information officer Frank Friend for the Bloomington Fire Department. Two adults and...
Central Illinois Proud
Electrical damage forces months-long closure of Peoria office building
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Becker Building in downtown Peoria remains empty nearly a month after a water pipe burst due to frigid weather on Dec. 26. The water short-circuited electricity in the building and caused the fuses to blow. The 16-floor building is comprised of dozens of business offices that have been closed ever since.
wcbu.org
Appeals court rules Peoria woman deserves new murder trial
A Peoria woman sentenced to 50 years in prison for murder will get a new trial. The 3rd District Appellate Court found 35-year-old Sheyanah Lee's lawyer should have objected to the admission of police body camera video from 2018 showing Markesha Jeffries dying from her stab wounds while her family cried out for help.
Central Illinois Proud
Man charged for deadly Sunday crash
Developers receive greenlight to move forward with …. Developers receive greenlight to move forward with housing projects in Normal. Man indicted of hijacking car of elderly man leaving …. Man indicted of hijacking car of elderly man leaving hospital. CURE ACT INTRODUCED. Lights On! program begins in Bloomington. Lights On!...
Comments / 0