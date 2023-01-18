The Embraer Phenom 300MED is a unique Medevac solution for the Phenom 300 series aircraft which is the world’s best-selling light jet for ten consecutive years. Embraer has announced it has received the Supplemental Type Certificate (STC) from the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) for its Phenom 300MED aircraft. The Phenom 300MED is a unique Medevac solution for the Phenom 300 series aircraft which is the world’s best-selling light jet for ten consecutive years. The STC for the Phenom 300MED was performed at Embraer’s Service Center in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, U.S. The aircraft will be operated by the launch customer, on-demand charter operator Grandview Aviation.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 11 HOURS AGO