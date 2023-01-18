Read full article on original website
mrobusinesstoday.com
Tecnam delivers three MkII family multi-engine aircraft for Prince Aviation training fleet upgrade
The introduction of Tecnam models will provide Prince Aviation students with state-of-the-art aircraft-supported flight training and their first insight into the modern aviation world. Tecnam, an Italian aeronautics manufacturer has announced the company has commenced the delivery of two Tecnam P2008JC MkII and one P2006T MkII multi-engine aircraft to Serbia-based...
Watch: Smoke and Flames Billow From Engine of Delta Air Jet After Engine Malfunction at Santa Ana Airport
A Delta Air Lines passenger captured the moment an engine seemingly caught on fire just as their airplane started to accelerate along the runway for takeoff on Tuesday. The pilots immediately aborted takeoff as fire engines rushed to escort the aircraft back to the gate. The incident occurred on Tuesday...
WAR HISTORY ONLINE
The US Air Force Panicked When Its Top-Secret Stealth Fighter Crashed Into the California Wilderness
In July 1986, a Lockheed F-117 Nighthawk crashed in Sequoia National Forest – not that the US Air Force wanted anyone to know. As the incident began making headlines nationwide, the military went to great lengths to keep the identity of the aircraft a secret, going to far as to replace the wreckage with that of a McDonnell F-101A Voodoo.
Plane emergency as rookie pilot mistakes busy A1 ROAD for airport runway in ‘serious incident’
A PLANE emergency unfolded as a rookie pilot mistook a busy A1 road for an airport runway. The "serious incident" occurred when the pilot was undertaking his first solo night flight. An investigation report has now found the pilot mistook Newcastle International Airport for the bustling A1 dual carriageway which...
The world's largest aircraft engine is now ready for testing
Rolls-Royce has announced that the construction of its UltraFan® technology demonstrator was complete and that testing was now underway. A significant program milestone was reached when the demonstrator engine was moved from the build workshop to Derby, U.K.'s Testbed 80, where it was mounted in anticipation of testing. The...
maritime-executive.com
US Navy Wants to Keep 75 Surface Warships at Mission-Capable Status
The U.S. Navy wants to build up surface force readiness and keep almost half of its surface fleet at "mission-capable" status on any given day, Naval Surface Forces Commander Vice Adm. Roy Kitchener said in a keynote address Tuesday. “This goal isn’t arbitrary or random. It was born from our...
coinchapter.com
China’s Navy Will Defeat US If a War Breaks Out — Former Navy Captain
According to studies, the Chinese navy will defeat the US navy if a war breaks out. Professor Sam Tangredi, a former US navy captain, argues that China's bigger navy fleet is an advantage. China has threatened to invade Taiwan, which will drag the United States into a war. YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com)...
US Air Force veteran totaled $392k Audi R8 he spent nearly two years waiting for within 12 hours of getting behind wheel
A U.S. Airforce veteran and supercar collector totaled a $392,000 Audi R8 within 12 hours of waiting 18 months for the vehicle. The former military member, 36-year-old Reco Jefferson, had waited nearly two years to drive the vehicle after spending $60,000 upgrading the model’s engine and gearbox. But after...
New one-seat car has 10 jet engines and can fly itself
THE first flying car available to the public has been revealed - and it's fast approaching its U.S. debut. And in 2023 — you could be one 25 people selected to test-ride this futuristic vehicle. Zapata is an innovation research and development company based in France. Over the past...
marinelink.com
Heger Dry Dock Gets to Work on AFDM for U.S. Navy
Born in 1998 and celebrating its 25th anniversary in 2023, Heger Dry Dock holds a unique position as one of the few engineering firms in the world dedicated to the design and lifecycle engineering of drydocks, primarily floating dry docks. Premal Shah, P.E., President and Principal Engineer, discussed some of the company’s recent contract wins with Maritime Reporter & Engineering News.
Defense One
New Sonar For Navy Frigates Could Turn Any Ship into Submarine Hunter, Maker Says
A sonar system being installed on new U.S. Navy Constellation-class frigates could also protect merchant ships during a conflict and give them the ability to search for submarines, according to the company that manufactures the technology. The towed-sensor system is already being used by U.S. allies and could be quickly...
MilitaryTimes
Navy completes ‘first of its kind’ jet repairs on a deployed carrier
The Navy recently wrapped up a “first-of-its-kind” repair of a damaged F/A-18E Super Hornet jet engine aboard the deployed aircraft carrier George H.W. Bush. In addition to getting the jet back into operations faster, officials hope it can serve as a proof-of-concept that such repairs can be done at sea in a deployed environment.
mrobusinesstoday.com
Embraer secures FAA and EASA approval for Phenom 300MED jet
The Embraer Phenom 300MED is a unique Medevac solution for the Phenom 300 series aircraft which is the world’s best-selling light jet for ten consecutive years. Embraer has announced it has received the Supplemental Type Certificate (STC) from the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) for its Phenom 300MED aircraft. The Phenom 300MED is a unique Medevac solution for the Phenom 300 series aircraft which is the world’s best-selling light jet for ten consecutive years. The STC for the Phenom 300MED was performed at Embraer’s Service Center in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, U.S. The aircraft will be operated by the launch customer, on-demand charter operator Grandview Aviation.
mrobusinesstoday.com
Embraer to provide its beacon platform to Vortex Aircraft Services
Vortex Aircraft Services will use the Embraer’s Beacon platform to enhance maintenance coordination, and responsiveness to AOG services and simplify communication around maintenance. Embraer has announced the signing of a contract with Vortex Aircraft Services for the use of Beacon, the maintenance coordination platform connecting resources and professionals for...
mrobusinesstoday.com
GE Aerospace to support GE9X powering Cargolux’s new fleet of Boeing 777-8 freighters
The Agreement includes the order of two spare engines and a multi-year GE TrueChoice services extension for Cargolux’s fleet of Boeing 747-8F fleet powered by GEnx-2B engines. GE Aerospace has announced it has entered into a long-term support agreement with Cargolux for the GE9X powering Cargolux’s new fleet of...
mrobusinesstoday.com
SmartSky secures STC for installation hardware system on Dassault Falcon 900 jet
The Dassault Falcon 900 series, with more than 400 aircraft in service, joins a growing list of aircraft that have already been granted STC for SmartSky’s patented ATG connectivity service. SmartSky Networks, the provider of inflight air-to-ground (ATG) connectivity for business aviation, has announced the company has achieved completion...
Aviation International News
Embraer Certifies Medevac Interior for Phenom 300
Embraer has received a supplemental type certificate from the FAA and EASA for its Phenom 300MED, a specially designed aeromedical interior for the Brazilian airframer’s light business jet. Developed and certified with engineering services provider Umlaut at Embraer’s service center in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, the 300MED has been designed...
How the AWACS Keeps Us Safe
The E-3 is a modified Boeing 707. And the version the Air Force flies still uses the original 707 fuselage and engines. The engineering, testing and evaluation began on the first E-3 Sentry in October 1975. In March 1977, USAF received the first E-3s. A total of 68 of these...
Next-Gen Renault Master Spied For The First Time With Full-Body Camouflage
The current generation Renault Master has been on sale in Europe since 2010, which makes it one of the oldest light commercial vehicles on the market. The French automaker is already working on a brand new Master van and our spies were able to catch an early prototype testing in winter conditions.
New Mini Hatch With Combustion Engine Spied Winter Testing In Sweden
Mini is probably putting the finishing touches on the next-generation three-door hatchback. Our photographers spied a camouflaged prototype testing in winter conditions in Sweden and we can see the vehicle already seems to be wearing its production lights front and back. The yellow-and-black disguise covers the entire car not letting us take a closer look at some of the exterior details.
