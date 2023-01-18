ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tecnam delivers three MkII family multi-engine aircraft for Prince Aviation training fleet upgrade

The introduction of Tecnam models will provide Prince Aviation students with state-of-the-art aircraft-supported flight training and their first insight into the modern aviation world. Tecnam, an Italian aeronautics manufacturer has announced the company has commenced the delivery of two Tecnam P2008JC MkII and one P2006T MkII multi-engine aircraft to Serbia-based...
US Navy Wants to Keep 75 Surface Warships at Mission-Capable Status

The U.S. Navy wants to build up surface force readiness and keep almost half of its surface fleet at "mission-capable" status on any given day, Naval Surface Forces Commander Vice Adm. Roy Kitchener said in a keynote address Tuesday. “This goal isn’t arbitrary or random. It was born from our...
New one-seat car has 10 jet engines and can fly itself

THE first flying car available to the public has been revealed - and it's fast approaching its U.S. debut. And in 2023 — you could be one 25 people selected to test-ride this futuristic vehicle. Zapata is an innovation research and development company based in France. Over the past...
Heger Dry Dock Gets to Work on AFDM for U.S. Navy

Born in 1998 and celebrating its 25th anniversary in 2023, Heger Dry Dock holds a unique position as one of the few engineering firms in the world dedicated to the design and lifecycle engineering of drydocks, primarily floating dry docks. Premal Shah, P.E., President and Principal Engineer, discussed some of the company’s recent contract wins with Maritime Reporter & Engineering News.
Navy completes ‘first of its kind’ jet repairs on a deployed carrier

The Navy recently wrapped up a “first-of-its-kind” repair of a damaged F/A-18E Super Hornet jet engine aboard the deployed aircraft carrier George H.W. Bush. In addition to getting the jet back into operations faster, officials hope it can serve as a proof-of-concept that such repairs can be done at sea in a deployed environment.
Embraer secures FAA and EASA approval for Phenom 300MED jet

The Embraer Phenom 300MED is a unique Medevac solution for the Phenom 300 series aircraft which is the world’s best-selling light jet for ten consecutive years. Embraer has announced it has received the Supplemental Type Certificate (STC) from the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) for its Phenom 300MED aircraft. The Phenom 300MED is a unique Medevac solution for the Phenom 300 series aircraft which is the world’s best-selling light jet for ten consecutive years. The STC for the Phenom 300MED was performed at Embraer’s Service Center in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, U.S. The aircraft will be operated by the launch customer, on-demand charter operator Grandview Aviation.
Embraer to provide its beacon platform to Vortex Aircraft Services

Vortex Aircraft Services will use the Embraer’s Beacon platform to enhance maintenance coordination, and responsiveness to AOG services and simplify communication around maintenance. Embraer has announced the signing of a contract with Vortex Aircraft Services for the use of Beacon, the maintenance coordination platform connecting resources and professionals for...
GE Aerospace to support GE9X powering Cargolux’s new fleet of Boeing 777-8 freighters

The Agreement includes the order of two spare engines and a multi-year GE TrueChoice services extension for Cargolux’s fleet of Boeing 747-8F fleet powered by GEnx-2B engines. GE Aerospace has announced it has entered into a long-term support agreement with Cargolux for the GE9X powering Cargolux’s new fleet of...
SmartSky secures STC for installation hardware system on Dassault Falcon 900 jet

The Dassault Falcon 900 series, with more than 400 aircraft in service, joins a growing list of aircraft that have already been granted STC for SmartSky’s patented ATG connectivity service. SmartSky Networks, the provider of inflight air-to-ground (ATG) connectivity for business aviation, has announced the company has achieved completion...
Embraer Certifies Medevac Interior for Phenom 300

Embraer has received a supplemental type certificate from the FAA and EASA for its Phenom 300MED, a specially designed aeromedical interior for the Brazilian airframer’s light business jet. Developed and certified with engineering services provider Umlaut at Embraer’s service center in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, the 300MED has been designed...
How the AWACS Keeps Us Safe

The E-3 is a modified Boeing 707. And the version the Air Force flies still uses the original 707 fuselage and engines. The engineering, testing and evaluation began on the first E-3 Sentry in October 1975. In March 1977, USAF received the first E-3s. A total of 68 of these...
New Mini Hatch With Combustion Engine Spied Winter Testing In Sweden

Mini is probably putting the finishing touches on the next-generation three-door hatchback. Our photographers spied a camouflaged prototype testing in winter conditions in Sweden and we can see the vehicle already seems to be wearing its production lights front and back. The yellow-and-black disguise covers the entire car not letting us take a closer look at some of the exterior details.

