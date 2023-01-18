ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Royersford, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cityofbasketballlove.com

Plymouth Whitemarsh holds off Upper Moreland

Sean Barnard (@Sean_Barnard1) Few things in life are perfect. Under coach Dan Dougherty, the Plymouth Whitemarsh girls basketball team's record against rival Upper Moreland makes the list. “Listen, we don't want to lose to this team, like this is a rivalry,” Dougherty said after Thursday's 43-36 victory. “We're 21-0 against...
PLYMOUTH MEETING, PA
cityofbasketballlove.com

Diaz, Dobbins Tech boys echoing success of years past

When Kareem Diaz isn’t cooking, he’s cooking. The senior at Murrell Dobbins Career and Technical Education High School is on the culinary track during the day, mixing in classes in history, science and English with those in knife skills, cooking methods and entrepreneurship. He’s gotten to cook for the school superintendent, for the Dobbins community, for family, for anybody who’s around.
OVERBROOK, PA
cityofbasketballlove.com

Boettinger goes off as Perk Valley girls bounce back, topple Methacton

Andrew Robinson (@ADRobinson3) — COLLEGEVILLE —Quinn Boettinger feels pretty badly about the way she’s treated Grace Galbavy since becoming teammates at Perkiomen Valley this season. Galbavy, who transferred to PV from Upper Perkiomen over the summer, has been nothing but generous this winter looking to find Boettinger in...
NORRISTOWN, PA
cityofbasketballlove.com

Archbishop Wood puts together statement win at Neumann-Goretti

SOUTH PHILADELPHIA — Archbishop Wood junior Jalil Bethea proclaimed before this season how excited he was about the talent the Vikings had on their roster. The star junior — only bringing two career varsity starts into this season himself — also knew there were going to be growing pains.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
cityofbasketballlove.com

Gritty Molly Masciantonio living the dream as La Salle’s point guard

PHILADELPHIA — The only drifting white noise that early in the morning was the beep, beep, beep of a sanitation truck picking up trash on campus. Otherwise, darkness was her friend. Molly Masciantonio would make her way over to the Holy Family gym, fumbling through her pockets for the gym key she was given in the early-morning dust.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
cityofbasketballlove.com

Penn Charter holds off Malvern Prep to take control in Inter-Ac

— MALVERN —Keith Gee said he and fellow Penn Charter senior Mark Butler were talking in school on Tuesday when Butler brought something up about their game at Malvern Prep that afternoon. “He was like, yeah, we never beat Malvern [at Malvern],” Gee said. “We were like ‘today’s the...
MALVERN, PA
papreplive.com

Unionville tabs Tim Murphy new head football coach

EAST MARLBOROUGH- The lone open head football coaching position intro Ches-Mont League has been filled. The Unionville-Chadds Ford School Board has formally approved Tim Murphy as the new head football coach at Unionville High School. The position became open when long time head coach Pat Clark stepped down at the end of the 2022 season to pursue administrative duties within the district.
KENNETT SQUARE, PA
phillygrub.blog

FREE Miller Lite for Eagles Fans!

Now that the Eagles officially are advancing to the 2022 playoffs, Miller Lite is helping local fans cheer on their favorite football team with America’s original light beer. As part of its “Road to Phoenix, First Round on Us” program, Miller Lite will offer a complimentary beer to customers...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Pennsylvania Regal movie theater among 39 set to close

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Nearly 40 additional Regal Cinemas locations are expected to close after parent company Cineworld filed for bankruptcy last year. According to a Tuesday U.S. Bankruptcy Court filing, the company plans to reject the leases of 39 locations, including the Barn Plaza Stadium 14 in Doylestown.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WFMZ-TV Online

School bus goes off road, hits home in Montco

RED HILL, Pa. - A school bus wound up off the road and into a home in Montgomery County. The bus could be seen up on a lawn and sidewalk on Main Street in Red Hill. The bus was carrying students from the Upper Perkiomen School District. The students were...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Lansdale resident buys new car with "The Price Is Right" winnings

LANSDALE, Pa. (CBS) -- Many of us dream about winning big on "The Price Is Right." For Lansdale resident Ben Hartranft, that dream recently became a reality when he was a contestant on the popular game show. "When George called my name, I got so excited. I literally jumped out of my chair. It felt like Christmas morning," Ben said. Ben won $16,000 on an episode that aired earlier this week. Would you be able to keep that a secret? The North Penn High School grad tells CBS Philadelphia he taped the show back in October and had to keep his winnings a secret until the show aired."It was very hard," Ben said, "I wanted to explode and tell everybody but I couldn't."He owns a business, Ben Energy One Presentation. He speaks to schools and companies about Autism awareness, sharing how inclusion and kindness shaped his life with Autism. So, what did he do with the prize money? Ben used his winnings to buy himself a new car. Congratulations Ben!
LANSDALE, PA
sanatogapost.com

East Greenville Warehouse Unaffected by New Facility

EAST GREENVILLE PA – An Arrowhead Engineered Products Inc. warehouse at 668 Gravel Pike apparently will not be affected by a corporate decision to open a self-described “mega warehouse” in Portland TN, near Nashville. The company, in a statement Monday (Jan. 16, 2023), said the East Greenville...
EAST GREENVILLE, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy