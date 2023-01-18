Read full article on original website
cityofbasketballlove.com
Plymouth Whitemarsh holds off Upper Moreland
Sean Barnard (@Sean_Barnard1) Few things in life are perfect. Under coach Dan Dougherty, the Plymouth Whitemarsh girls basketball team's record against rival Upper Moreland makes the list. “Listen, we don't want to lose to this team, like this is a rivalry,” Dougherty said after Thursday's 43-36 victory. “We're 21-0 against...
cityofbasketballlove.com
Diaz, Dobbins Tech boys echoing success of years past
When Kareem Diaz isn’t cooking, he’s cooking. The senior at Murrell Dobbins Career and Technical Education High School is on the culinary track during the day, mixing in classes in history, science and English with those in knife skills, cooking methods and entrepreneurship. He’s gotten to cook for the school superintendent, for the Dobbins community, for family, for anybody who’s around.
cityofbasketballlove.com
Boettinger goes off as Perk Valley girls bounce back, topple Methacton
Andrew Robinson (@ADRobinson3) — COLLEGEVILLE —Quinn Boettinger feels pretty badly about the way she’s treated Grace Galbavy since becoming teammates at Perkiomen Valley this season. Galbavy, who transferred to PV from Upper Perkiomen over the summer, has been nothing but generous this winter looking to find Boettinger in...
cityofbasketballlove.com
Archbishop Wood puts together statement win at Neumann-Goretti
SOUTH PHILADELPHIA — Archbishop Wood junior Jalil Bethea proclaimed before this season how excited he was about the talent the Vikings had on their roster. The star junior — only bringing two career varsity starts into this season himself — also knew there were going to be growing pains.
cityofbasketballlove.com
Gritty Molly Masciantonio living the dream as La Salle’s point guard
PHILADELPHIA — The only drifting white noise that early in the morning was the beep, beep, beep of a sanitation truck picking up trash on campus. Otherwise, darkness was her friend. Molly Masciantonio would make her way over to the Holy Family gym, fumbling through her pockets for the gym key she was given in the early-morning dust.
cityofbasketballlove.com
Penn Charter holds off Malvern Prep to take control in Inter-Ac
— MALVERN —Keith Gee said he and fellow Penn Charter senior Mark Butler were talking in school on Tuesday when Butler brought something up about their game at Malvern Prep that afternoon. “He was like, yeah, we never beat Malvern [at Malvern],” Gee said. “We were like ‘today’s the...
papreplive.com
Unionville tabs Tim Murphy new head football coach
EAST MARLBOROUGH- The lone open head football coaching position intro Ches-Mont League has been filled. The Unionville-Chadds Ford School Board has formally approved Tim Murphy as the new head football coach at Unionville High School. The position became open when long time head coach Pat Clark stepped down at the end of the 2022 season to pursue administrative duties within the district.
Celebrated Lansdale Basketball Coach with Multiple Montgomery County Ties Passes Away at 84
Former Lansdaleresident and retired LaSalle men’s basketball coach and local sports legend is being remembered for his groundbreaking and impactful career. Joseph W. Heyer, Jr., passed away at the age of 84, as reported by Gary Miles at The Philadelphia Inquirer.
Bishop McDevitt’s Nick Slogik gets his third college football offer
The list of football opportunities continues to build for Bishop McDevitt’s Nick Slogik. The junior said Tuesday that Toledo has joined the mix for his services. The 6-foot-5, 240-pound junior tight end also claims offer from Maryland and Syracuse. Slogik is already a Pitt baseball commit, but football is...
Orthopedic Medicine Specialist on Jalen Hurts' shoulder
Dr. Adam Lyons is a sports and orthopedic medicine specialist with Stroll Medical Group in Philadephia. He joined the 94WIP Morning Show to talk about Jalen Hurts’ shoulder injury.
phillygrub.blog
FREE Miller Lite for Eagles Fans!
Now that the Eagles officially are advancing to the 2022 playoffs, Miller Lite is helping local fans cheer on their favorite football team with America’s original light beer. As part of its “Road to Phoenix, First Round on Us” program, Miller Lite will offer a complimentary beer to customers...
abc27.com
Pennsylvania Regal movie theater among 39 set to close
AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Nearly 40 additional Regal Cinemas locations are expected to close after parent company Cineworld filed for bankruptcy last year. According to a Tuesday U.S. Bankruptcy Court filing, the company plans to reject the leases of 39 locations, including the Barn Plaza Stadium 14 in Doylestown.
Philly Cheesesteak Excellence Outside Philly: Five Montco Sandwich Shops That Are a Must
Although it may be easy to assume that the best Philly cheesesteaks require a trek to Philly itself, that’s not necessarily so. A staff item in Philly Bite Magazine found five standout cheesesteak whizzes right here in Montgomery County.
WFMZ-TV Online
School bus goes off road, hits home in Montco
RED HILL, Pa. - A school bus wound up off the road and into a home in Montgomery County. The bus could be seen up on a lawn and sidewalk on Main Street in Red Hill. The bus was carrying students from the Upper Perkiomen School District. The students were...
Portion of Route 422 in Pottstown closed after truck runs off road
POTTSTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- The Route 422 bypass and the ramp to Armand Hammer Boulevard are closed in Pottstown after a truck ran off the road and into a ravine. Chopper 3 is over the scene where traffic is jammed. The dump truck spilled stones on the highway.
Lansdale resident buys new car with "The Price Is Right" winnings
LANSDALE, Pa. (CBS) -- Many of us dream about winning big on "The Price Is Right." For Lansdale resident Ben Hartranft, that dream recently became a reality when he was a contestant on the popular game show. "When George called my name, I got so excited. I literally jumped out of my chair. It felt like Christmas morning," Ben said. Ben won $16,000 on an episode that aired earlier this week. Would you be able to keep that a secret? The North Penn High School grad tells CBS Philadelphia he taped the show back in October and had to keep his winnings a secret until the show aired."It was very hard," Ben said, "I wanted to explode and tell everybody but I couldn't."He owns a business, Ben Energy One Presentation. He speaks to schools and companies about Autism awareness, sharing how inclusion and kindness shaped his life with Autism. So, what did he do with the prize money? Ben used his winnings to buy himself a new car. Congratulations Ben!
sanatogapost.com
East Greenville Warehouse Unaffected by New Facility
EAST GREENVILLE PA – An Arrowhead Engineered Products Inc. warehouse at 668 Gravel Pike apparently will not be affected by a corporate decision to open a self-described “mega warehouse” in Portland TN, near Nashville. The company, in a statement Monday (Jan. 16, 2023), said the East Greenville...
Former Doylestown Resident, Actor from ‘The Wire’ Remembered for His Long Career on the Big Screen
An actor from one of the most popular shows of all time once lived in the Bucks County area for many years. Naledi Ushe wrote about he actor for USA Today. Al Brown, an actor known for playing Col. Stanislaus Valchek on the hit television show “The Wire”, passed away last week at the age of 83 following a battle with Alzheimer’s.
This Infamous Deli in Pennsylvania is Known for a Single Menu Item
From the classic Philly cheesesteak to hearty Reubens, Pennsylvania is home to some genuinely mouthwatering eats. And you can not call yourself a true Pennsylvania native until you have tried the infamous zep sandwich at least once.
Wildly Popular Philadelphia Restaurant Is Closing Its Doors For Good
This weekend will be a sad day in Philly for some when this beloved restaurant officially closes its doors. A few restaurants and bars in Philly have announced that they’re closing their doors at the end of the month and Relish is sadly one of them. Relish has been...
