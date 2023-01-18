ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Boston takes on Golden State following Tatum’s 51-point game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

Golden State Warriors (22-22, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (33-12, first in the Eastern Conference)

Boston; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boston hosts the Golden State Warriors after Jayson Tatum scored 51 points in the Boston Celtics’ 130-118 win against the Charlotte Hornets.

The Celtics have gone 17-5 in home games. Boston is fourth in the Eastern Conference shooting 37.1% from deep, led by Malcolm Brogdon shooting 45.4% from 3-point range.

The Warriors are 5-17 on the road. Golden State is ninth in the league scoring 14.9 fast break points per game. Jordan Poole leads the Warriors averaging 3.7.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Warriors won the last matchup 123-107 on Dec. 11. Klay Thompson scored 34 points to help lead the Warriors to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tatum is scoring 31.1 points per game with 8.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists for the Celtics. Jaylen Brown is averaging 23.6 points and six rebounds over the past 10 games for Boston.

Poole is scoring 21.0 points per game with 2.6 rebounds and 4.4 assists for the Warriors. Thompson is averaging 18.9 points and 3.2 rebounds while shooting 43.6% over the last 10 games for Golden State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Celtics: 8-2, averaging 118.2 points, 46.4 rebounds, 28.1 assists, 4.9 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.9 points per game.

Warriors: 6-4, averaging 120.5 points, 48.7 rebounds, 29.3 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.0 points.

INJURIES: Celtics: Danilo Gallinari: out for season (knee), Jaylen Brown: day to day (adductor).

Warriors: James Wiseman: out (ankle), JaMychal Green: out (leg), Jonathan Kuminga: out (foot), Andre Iguodala: day to day (hip).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Sports

WATCH: Steph Curry drains halfcourt buzzer-beater vs. Celtics

Stephen Curry did Stephen Curry things Thursday night at TD Garden. The Golden State Warriors superstar made his presence felt with four 3-pointers in the first half of the NBA Finals rematch vs. the Boston Celtics. He saved his best 3 of the half for last. With two seconds left...
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

NBA World Praying For Ernie Johnson Tonight

On Thursday night, NBA on TNT remembered the life of Lois Marjorie Johnson, the mother of beloved host Ernie Johnson. Lois passed away this week at the age of 94. Following her passing, Ernie took some time away from the studio floor to spend some time with his family, as he should. Fans took to ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
chatsports.com

Preview: Golden State Warriors (22-22) at Boston Celtics (33-12) Game #46 1/19/23

Golden State Warriors (22-22) at Boston Celtics (33-12) Thursday, January 19, 2023. The Celtics return home from their 3 game road trip to host the Golden State Warriors in a rematch of last year's NBA Finals. This is the second and final regular season meeting between these two teams. The Warriors won the first meeting 123-107 on December 10 in San Francisco. These two teams tied the series 1-1 last season with each team winning on the road.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

What we learned as Dubs fumble lead, lose in OT to Celtics

The Warriors this season have had numerous bad losses. Thursday night in Boston was not one of them. Though the Warriors were outlasted in overtime, losing to the Boston Celtics 121-118 at TD Garden, the Warriors sent a message to the rest of the NBA. Whoever faces the Warriors in the playoffs, they're going to be sweating. Now, the Warriors of course need to get to the postseason first before any of that talk can begin.
BOSTON, MA
msn.com

Longtime NBA Player, Coach Has Died At 74

Chris Ford, a former NBA player and coach, has passed away this week. He was 74 years old. Ford started his NBA career as a second-round pick for the Pistons. After spending several years in the Motor City, he was traded to the Celtics. Arguably the greatest achievement of Ford's...
MassLive.com

Celtics’ Jayson Tatum sets career-highs in Warriors win despite tough shooting game

BOSTON — Jayson Tatum said he thought he was out of the game, which is why he had his warmups back on. The Celtics star normally plays the entire second and third quarters, so a break to start the fourth is part of his gamely routine. But this was an NBA Finals rematch against the Warriors; C’s coach Joe Mazzulla wanted Tatum back in to start the fourth quarter.
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Warriors' Kevon Looney coming off the bench on Thursday

Golden State Warriors forward Kevon Looney is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Boston Celtics. Looney will move to the bench on Thursday with Klay Thompson returning to the first five. Our models expect Looney to play 23.8 minutes against the Celtics. Looney's Thursday projection includes...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

The case for Celtics making one more trade after surviving Warriors

The Boston Celtics seemingly mounted their final hurdle Thursday night. After four consecutive losses to the Golden State Warriors dating to last year's NBA Finals, the Celtics finally vanquished the only team that's had their number over the last seven months. And yet ... they had to pull out all...
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Draymond Green, Deuce Tatum share wholesome moment after C's-Warriors

Folks at TD Garden were treated to the lighter side of Draymond Green after Thursday night's Celtics-Warriors showdown. During Jayson Tatum's postgame interview with TNT, Green kept the C's star's five-year-old son Deuce entertained. As our Celtics Twitter account aptly pointed out, his playing style with Deuce was reminiscent of his playing style on the court.
BOSTON, MA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
620K+
Post
660M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy