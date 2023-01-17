Manchester United’s manager, Marc Skinner, was full of praise for Mary Earps, who became the first goalkeeper to keep 50 clean sheets in the WSL, after her smart stop to deny Justine Vanhaevermaet kept their meeting with Reading goalless, before Rachel Williams’s late winner. “I wouldn’t want another goalkeeper in the world right now,” said Skinner. “I whispered in her ear, that save shows how big of a character and performer she is. She is a key part to why England have had their success too.” Earps was called into action infrequently against Kelly Chambers’s Reading and there could have been a risk of the shot-stopper switching off with United in the ascendancy as the clock ticked towards full-time but Earps stepped up again when called upon and has helped United concede the joint-lowest number of goals in the league, six, level with Arsenal. United have played a game more. SW.

40 MINUTES AGO