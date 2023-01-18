The Michigan State Spartans will look to prevent the No. 23 Rutgers Scarlet Knights from solidifying second-place in the Big Ten Conference when they meet on Thursday at the Breslin Center in East Lansing, Mich. The Scarlet Knights (13-5, 5-2 Big Ten) could move to 8-1 over their past nine games with a win, and jump out to their best start to league play since 1984-1985 when they were members of the Atlantic 10. The Spartans (12-6, 4-3), who have lost two in a row, look to improve their home record to 8-2 on the season with a win. Rutgers has won the last two meetings with Michigan State, but the Spartans have won 11 of 13 games in the all-time series.

