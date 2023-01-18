Read full article on original website
Related
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: Kansas State vaults to No. 6 in Top 25 And 1 after upsetting rival Kansas
Kansas at Kansas State was billed as Tuesday night's biggest game -- a top-15 showdown between two in-state rivals, one of which has a coach (Bill Self) already in possession of two national titles and a spot in the Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame, the other led by a first-year coach (Jerome Tang) who entered with just 17 results under his belt.
CBS Sports
Michigan State vs. Rutgers prediction, odds: 2023 college basketball picks, Jan. 19 bets from proven expert
The Michigan State Spartans will look to prevent the No. 23 Rutgers Scarlet Knights from solidifying second-place in the Big Ten Conference when they meet on Thursday at the Breslin Center in East Lansing, Mich. The Scarlet Knights (13-5, 5-2 Big Ten) could move to 8-1 over their past nine games with a win, and jump out to their best start to league play since 1984-1985 when they were members of the Atlantic 10. The Spartans (12-6, 4-3), who have lost two in a row, look to improve their home record to 8-2 on the season with a win. Rutgers has won the last two meetings with Michigan State, but the Spartans have won 11 of 13 games in the all-time series.
GAME DAY: Penn State at Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. -- Looking to snap a three-game losing streak, Wisconsin (11-6, 3-3) hosts Penn State (12-5, 3-3) on Tuesday. The Badgers are hoping to get senior forward Tyler Wahl back in the lineup. During his absence, UW has dropped games to Illinois, Michigan State, and Indiana following a 3-0 start to Big Ten play.
saturdaytradition.com
Grading the biggest transfer portal gains and losses for each B1G team
The transfer portal is closed for business. For now, anyway. Wednesday marked the end of a 45-day window for players to enter their name into the portal. Those who are in the portal still have the ability to transfer at any time outside of the window — they just have to have the paperwork filed.
College Football's Biggest Winners in Transfer Portal as of January Deadline
A complete breakdown of the college football transfer portal winners and losers for the 2023 season.
flosoftball.com
Big Ten Preview: Northwestern Looks For More After WCWS Run
2022 was a dream season for Northwestern softball, and the Wildcats may not wake up any time soon. Coming off a run to the Women's College World Series, Northwestern readies for 2023 as the only Big Ten Conference ranked in the preseason D1Softball.com Top 25. The Wildcats check it at No. 7 behind the returning battery of All-American pitcher Danielle Williams and Softball America's National Defensive Player of the Year, catcher Jordyn Rudd, both of whom were ranked in D1Softball's preseason list of the nation's top 100 players.
Big Ten basketball power rankings: Iowa, Illinois back on track, Ohio State slips
There are only a few knowns about Big Ten basketball this season. Purdue is really good. Nebraska and Minnesota can be frisky on any given night but both teams still have a talent deficit. After that, it's a topsy-turvy mess with a bunch of teams vying to give Purdue a run for its money. Wisconsin and Ohio State have looked like the second-best team in the Big Ten. Now, its Illinois, Rutgers, Michigan or Iowa vying for that kiss-of-death spot.
CBS Sports shakes up Top 25 and 1 after turbulent night in college hoops for ranked teams
College basketball has had a topsy-turvy week already, with five ranked teams losing on Wednesday night and three more losing on Tuesday, including No. 2 Kansas. As a result, CBSSports.com has released its updated “Top 25 and 1” to reflect anticipated changes to the next batch of rankings.
Men’s Basketball: Buckeyes leaning on leadership, attention to detail during 4-game skid
The Ohio State men’s basketball team has entered a four-game losing streak. Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor. The Buckeyes are in the midst of their biggest challenge of the season so far.
Comments / 0