ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Michigan State vs. Rutgers prediction, odds: 2023 college basketball picks, Jan. 19 bets from proven expert

The Michigan State Spartans will look to prevent the No. 23 Rutgers Scarlet Knights from solidifying second-place in the Big Ten Conference when they meet on Thursday at the Breslin Center in East Lansing, Mich. The Scarlet Knights (13-5, 5-2 Big Ten) could move to 8-1 over their past nine games with a win, and jump out to their best start to league play since 1984-1985 when they were members of the Atlantic 10. The Spartans (12-6, 4-3), who have lost two in a row, look to improve their home record to 8-2 on the season with a win. Rutgers has won the last two meetings with Michigan State, but the Spartans have won 11 of 13 games in the all-time series.
EAST LANSING, MI
247Sports

GAME DAY: Penn State at Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. -- Looking to snap a three-game losing streak, Wisconsin (11-6, 3-3) hosts Penn State (12-5, 3-3) on Tuesday. The Badgers are hoping to get senior forward Tyler Wahl back in the lineup. During his absence, UW has dropped games to Illinois, Michigan State, and Indiana following a 3-0 start to Big Ten play.
MADISON, WI
saturdaytradition.com

Grading the biggest transfer portal gains and losses for each B1G team

The transfer portal is closed for business. For now, anyway. Wednesday marked the end of a 45-day window for players to enter their name into the portal. Those who are in the portal still have the ability to transfer at any time outside of the window — they just have to have the paperwork filed.
ALABAMA STATE
flosoftball.com

Big Ten Preview: Northwestern Looks For More After WCWS Run

2022 was a dream season for Northwestern softball, and the Wildcats may not wake up any time soon. Coming off a run to the Women's College World Series, Northwestern readies for 2023 as the only Big Ten Conference ranked in the preseason D1Softball.com Top 25. The Wildcats check it at No. 7 behind the returning battery of All-American pitcher Danielle Williams and Softball America's National Defensive Player of the Year, catcher Jordyn Rudd, both of whom were ranked in D1Softball's preseason list of the nation's top 100 players.
EVANSTON, IL
247Sports

Big Ten basketball power rankings: Iowa, Illinois back on track, Ohio State slips

There are only a few knowns about Big Ten basketball this season. Purdue is really good. Nebraska and Minnesota can be frisky on any given night but both teams still have a talent deficit. After that, it's a topsy-turvy mess with a bunch of teams vying to give Purdue a run for its money. Wisconsin and Ohio State have looked like the second-best team in the Big Ten. Now, its Illinois, Rutgers, Michigan or Iowa vying for that kiss-of-death spot.
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy