The first battle of the Commonwealth between the two ACC schools occurs on Wednesday night as the Virginia Tech Hokies (11-6, 1-5) travel to Charlottesville to take on the #10 Virginia Cavaliers (13-3, 5-2) at 7 PM. The Hokies are on a 5-game losing streak and enter another game with injury questions while the Cavaliers enter winning 5 of their last 6 games and appear to be hitting a groove on offense. The Cavaliers are 6.5-point favorites for the game on ESPNU.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO