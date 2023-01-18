ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

The Spun

Charles Barkley Names The Best Team In College Basketball

NBA analyst Charles Barkley has been following the 2022-23 NCAA basketball season pretty closely and he had an interesting take on who the best team in America is right now. Appearing on The Next Round on Wednesday, Barkley admitted that he thinks No. 4 Alabama is the best team in the country. ...
defpen

Armando Bacot Ties North Carolina Double-Double Record

North Carolina Tar Heels big man Armando Bacot has tied the record for double-doubles in North Carolina Tar Heels program history. His 60th career ties the mark set by Pro Basketball Hall of Famer Billy Cunningham. He set the mark at North Carolina during the 1964-65 college basketball season. Bacot tied Cunningham’s long-standing record in the team’s 72-64 win over the Boston College Eagles on Tuesday night. With 12 regular season games plus postseason play left, Bacot is expected to break the record. He needs just one double-double in one of those games to do that.
saturdaytradition.com

Grading the biggest transfer portal gains and losses for each B1G team

The transfer portal is closed for business. For now, anyway. Wednesday marked the end of a 45-day window for players to enter their name into the portal. Those who are in the portal still have the ability to transfer at any time outside of the window — they just have to have the paperwork filed.
The Spun

Football World Is Saddened By Kevin Warren's Admission

Former Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren has been named the new team president and CEO of the Chicago Bears. At the very least, Warren will be very dedicated to his new job. The 59-year-old executive told reporters at his introductory press conference Tuesday that he is a "boring" person with zero ...
packinsider.com

Where Does NC State Rank in the NET Prior to Georgia Tech?

NC State is ranked 28th in the NET Rankings heading into tonight’s matchup vs. Georgia Tech, who ranks 155th. This is a Quad 3 game for the Wolfpack, aka a trap game NC State can’t afford to lose. The Wolfpack is the third highest ranked team in the...
247Sports

Game Preview: Virginia Tech at #10 Virginia

The first battle of the Commonwealth between the two ACC schools occurs on Wednesday night as the Virginia Tech Hokies (11-6, 1-5) travel to Charlottesville to take on the #10 Virginia Cavaliers (13-3, 5-2) at 7 PM. The Hokies are on a 5-game losing streak and enter another game with injury questions while the Cavaliers enter winning 5 of their last 6 games and appear to be hitting a groove on offense. The Cavaliers are 6.5-point favorites for the game on ESPNU.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Commanders will interview Dolphins RB coach Eric Studesville for offensive coordinator Monday

You can officially add another candidate to the mix for the Washington Commanders in their quest for a new offensive coordinator. Per John Keim of ESPN, Miami Dolphins associate head coach/running backs coach Eric Studesville will interview with Washington Monday for the vacant offensive coordinator position. Earlier this week, Washington...
