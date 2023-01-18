Read full article on original website
Former Oklahoma LB Announces Transfer Destination
Clayton Smith came to OU as an edge rusher and played inside linebacker before entering the transfer portal on Dec. 6.
College Football's Biggest Winners in Transfer Portal as of January Deadline
A complete breakdown of the college football transfer portal winners and losers for the 2023 season.
Grading the biggest transfer portal gains and losses for each B1G team
The transfer portal is closed for business. For now, anyway. Wednesday marked the end of a 45-day window for players to enter their name into the portal. Those who are in the portal still have the ability to transfer at any time outside of the window — they just have to have the paperwork filed.
10 things to know about Kansas State through six Big 12 games
Look up. No, no, keep going. Don’t start at the bottom of the Big 12 Conference standings where a certain group picked a Kansas State team to finish at the bottom of the heap for 2022-23. Go right to the top. Yes, we’re only six games through a conference...
Oklahoma Ranked No. 1 in D1 Softball's Preseason Top 25
Who else? Two-time defending national champion Oklahoma is ranked No. 1 in Tuesday’s D1 Softball preseason Top 25, a sign of the Sooners’ expected dominance again this year. Hall of Fame coach Patty Gasso returns eight position starters, two pitchers, several impact stars in the transfer portal and ...
Oklahoma Sooners dip in final 1-131 rankings from The Athletic
For hopefully the final time of the season, we are looking at where the Oklahoma Sooners fell in a certain publication’s weekly rankings after their Cheez-it Bowl loss to Florida State. This time, it’s The Athletic’s turn. These rankings are done each week by Chris Vannini and, to no...
Oklahoma State vs. Oklahoma Preview: Five things to know, projected starters, betting info
STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State basketball is entering must-win territory having lost four of its last five games. The Cowboys look to snap a three-game losing streak when they host Bedlam rival Oklahoma on Wednesday inside Gallagher-Iba Arena. Here is how to watch, stream or listen to the game:
No. 21 Baylor aims to continue winning streak at Oklahoma
After dropping its first three Big 12 games, Baylor looked like it could be headed toward an extended skid. But
No. 12 Iowa State looks to continue climb at Oklahoma State
After winning five of six to go from unranked to knocking at the door of the top 10, Iowa State
Texas Football: An updated look at the Big 12 outlook for 2023
The picture is getting clearer for each team as the transfer portal entry window has closed. While many teams will see big additions throughout the offseason, they each will have more certainty about who will return. Texas received good news yesterday as Georgia wide receiver AD Mitchell entered the transfer...
