Georgia State

Oxygen

Crimson Tide Basketball Player Charged With Murder For Shooting Death Near University of Alabama Campus

Darius Miles, 21, is no longer a member of the basketball team or university after he was charged with the murder of Jamea Harris, according to WVUA. A now former University of Alabama basketball player is one of two men charged with murder for the shooting of a 23-year-old woman in a heavily populated area just a mile from campus, according to the university-owned Tuscaloosa TV station, WVUA.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Football World Is Saddened By Kevin Warren's Admission

Former Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren has been named the new team president and CEO of the Chicago Bears. At the very least, Warren will be very dedicated to his new job. The 59-year-old executive told reporters at his introductory press conference Tuesday that he is a "boring" person with zero ...
INDIANA STATE

