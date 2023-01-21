ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Eagles-Giants divisional round: How to watch, odds, more

By Tom Dougherty
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mSob6_0kIW0VHb00

Eagles' Nick Sirianni talks playoff preps ahead of Divisional Round matchup against Giants 12:42

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants, for the third time this season and the second time in three weeks , will do battle Saturday night. This time, it comes in the divisional round of the NFL Playoffs.

Saturday night will be the first home playoff game of the Nick Sirianni era.

The Eagles lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC Wild Card Game in Sirianni's first season as the team's head coach.

Here's what you need to know before kickoff.

How to watch

Kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. Saturday on FOX and 94.1 WIP-FM.

Storylines

What version of Jalen Hurts will we see Saturday night? Can Lane Johnson, who's expected to play with a torn adductor, stand up for four quarters? Will the Giants finally be able to stop Boston Scott?

CBS Philadelphia's Tom Ignudo checks in with five storylines to watch Saturday night.

Odds

The Eagles, per Caesars Sportsbook, opened as favorites .

The Birds were 7.5-point home favorites on Monday night, and as of this writing Tuesday night, nothing has changed.

The over/under, as of Tuesday night via Caesars, is 48 points.

Season series

The Eagles won the season series, 2-0. They blew out the Giants, 48-22, in their first matchup in Week 14 and then clinched the top seed in the NFC with a 22-16 win over New York in Week 18.

Postseason history

Saturday will be the fifth time the Eagles and Giants face each other in the playoffs. They've split the first four games, 2-2.

The Birds beat the Giants, 23-11, the last time they played in the postseason, also the divisional round during the 2008 season.

Related reading

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX Sports

Giants vs. Eagles highlights: Hurts, Philly headed to NFC championship

The NFL divisional round continued Saturday on FOX, and all eyes were on the NFC. After getting a week off, Jalen Hurts and the top-seeded Philadelphia Eagles opened their postseason run by dominating Daniel Jones and the sixth-seeded New York Giants, 38-7. With the win, the Eagles punched their ticket to the NFC Championship Game where they will face either the No. 5 Dallas Cowboys or the No. 2 San Francisco 49ers.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Fans show up at 6 a.m. to tailgate for Eagles-Giants playoff game

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It feels like the whole city is shaded green ahead of the Philadelphia Eagles' playoff matchup against the New York Giants.The skyline and plenty of city buildings were decked out in green, even the Philadelphia Family Court building. Bakeries are selling green bread. The team's playoff hype video is getting traction. In households with both Eagles and Giants fans, it's probably getting a little tense.Greg Matza from Northeast Philadelphia was getting antsy too.We found Greg, from Northeast Philadelphia, in a group of fans who just wanted to get down to the stadium early. They were feeling the anticipation."I...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
atozsports.com

Eagles’ social media team has savage moment after win over Giants

The Philadelphia Eagles beat the Giants badly, very badly, for the third time this year. But, this one was a bit sweeter, as it ended the Giants’ 2022-2023 season. There has been a lot of rift between these two teams, for a few reasons. One, they are division rivals, and the history between these two teams has been brewing for a very long time.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Eagles-Giants divisional-round showdown dividing fans in Central Jersey

BORDENTOWN, N.J. (CBS) -- The Eagles-Giants rivalry continues in Mercer County where both sides are getting ready for the showdown in the divisional round of the NFL playoffs on Saturday night.At Chickie's and Pete's in Bordentown, the countdown is on as they get ready to serve both, Giants and Eagles fans. A head-to-head NFC East rivalry is dividing fans in Central Jersey.  "Oil and water over here," Justin Gasser, a Giants fan, said. Since Mercer County is sandwiched between Philly and New York City, fans of both teams are excited about the matchup. "You can get on the Turnpike and be there in...
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
CBS Philly

Eagles advance to NFC Championship after 38-7 win against Giants

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- You can't beat a playoff game on a Saturday night in Philly and this city has been on fire. There's been a lot of cooking, a lot of chanting and a lot of confidence.The Birds came out strong and these fans have loved every minute of it."E-A-G-L-E-S Eagles!"It's game day in South Philadelphia."These Eagles are amazing like I don't even know what to say," Brittany Graziano said. "Jalen Hurts is killing it."Eagles fans love a good tailgate.And the die-hards like Desmond Warren started showing up early Saturday morning."We bleed green that's what we do out here, very...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Damar Hamlin attending his 1st Bills game since cardiac arrest

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who went into cardiac arrest during a game three weeks ago, is in attendance at Highmark Stadium for Buffalo's AFC divisional-round playoff game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, according to the team's social media.The Bills posted a video to Instagram and Twitter apparently showing Hamlin arriving at the team's locker room and the message "Welcome home, Damar."Hamlin, 24, has not been seen in public since the Bills and Bengals last met on Jan. 2 in a game that came to an abrupt halt and was eventually canceled after Hamlin's collapse on the...
BUFFALO, NY
CBS Philly

A house divided: How this family of Eagles-Giants fans get along

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- In less than 24 hours, Lincoln Financial Field will be rocking as the showdown between the Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants gets underway. The excitement for this playoff game extends nearly a thousand miles away, where one family is taking competition to a whole new level.The Giants, who play in North Jersey, are the Eagles' closest geographical rival. That proximity means lots of fans for both teams live amongst one another in the Delaware Valley.In some instances, they even marry one another.Jay and Michelle Wolrich met in Bucks County in the late '90s, but they now...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Bring the 'bling' to the Eagles game with Phunk City Jewelry

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- With all the excitement surrounding the playoffs, fans might need some accessories to pair with their Eagles gear. One woman, in particular, is keeping up with the demand for her handmade Birds jewelry.It's a labor of love, all for the Eagles."To be able to wear something that is handmade by somebody who also bleeds green, it's just kind of exciting," Bri Power, of Phunk City Jewelry, said.Power turned her passion for art into a full-time job from home after starting Phunk City Jewelry during the pandemic."I got a stimulus check and I was like, 'okay I have...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Eagles-Giants: Get hyped up for the game at these pep rallies

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- We're just one day away from the Eagles-Giants playoff showdown. Fans looking to get pumped up for the big game can cheer on the Birds at a few pep rallies on Friday.Dunkin' is holding a pep rally at its location on the 1500 block of Spring Garden in Center City. It will be from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. ACME's pep rally is scheduled from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the store on the 1900 block of Johnson Street. Bud Light is also holding a pep rally from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Chickie's and Pete's in South Philly on Packer Avenue. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Eagles, Giants loaves selling out at Trenton bakery

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) -- The countdown to the Eagles playoff game is on. Did you know that if you travel about 45 minutes east of Philly, you'll come to a place where it can be a 50-50 split among fans? We're talking the Birds and the Big Blue. If you grew up in Mercer County you know that the rivalry between the Eagles and Giants runs deep there. At Italian Peoples Bakery, Eagles green and Giants blue loaves are selling out ahead of the big game."We bleed green. We live with the team. We die with them," said Eagles fan Joe...
TRENTON, NJ
CBS Philly

N.J. runners hold Eagles rally run from Camden to the Linc

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A group of runners from Haddonfield, New Jersey kicked off Saturday's game day by running from the Garden State all the way to the Linc. About 50 runners from Run 856 gathered in Camden.Their journey took them across the Ben Franklin Bridge and into Old City before making their way south to the Linc."This is our Eagles Rally Run that we been doing for the last five years when they made the playoffs," Paul Lapinson said. "In fact, still wearing the same jersey from the Super Bowl year."The group's playoff game day runs have become a regular tradition bringing the bird positive energy and showing off their team spirit.Members of Run 856 are confident the birds will not only win but make it all the way to the Super Bowl.
CAMDEN, NJ
CBS Philly

Damar Hamlin faces long recovery, but is "very upbeat," spokesperson says

Remarkable as Damar Hamlin's recovery has been, the Buffalo Bills safety still faces a lengthy rehabilitation some three weeks after going into cardiac arrest and needing to be resuscitated on the field during a game in Cincinnati, his marketing representative told The Associated Press on Thursday night."Damar still requires oxygen and is having his heart monitored regularly to ensure there are no setbacks or after effects," Jordon Rooney said. "Though he is able to visit the team's facility, Damar is not in position to travel often, and requires additional rest to help his body heal."Rooney provided the update to emphasize...
BUFFALO, NY
CBS Philly

CBS Philly

Philadelphia, PA
114K+
Followers
25K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

 https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy