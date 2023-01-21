Eagles-Giants divisional round: How to watch, odds, more

Eagles' Nick Sirianni talks playoff preps ahead of Divisional Round matchup against Giants 12:42

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants, for the third time this season and the second time in three weeks , will do battle Saturday night. This time, it comes in the divisional round of the NFL Playoffs.

Saturday night will be the first home playoff game of the Nick Sirianni era.

The Eagles lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC Wild Card Game in Sirianni's first season as the team's head coach.

Here's what you need to know before kickoff.

How to watch

Kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. Saturday on FOX and 94.1 WIP-FM.

Storylines

What version of Jalen Hurts will we see Saturday night? Can Lane Johnson, who's expected to play with a torn adductor, stand up for four quarters? Will the Giants finally be able to stop Boston Scott?

CBS Philadelphia's Tom Ignudo checks in with five storylines to watch Saturday night.

Odds

The Eagles, per Caesars Sportsbook, opened as favorites .

The Birds were 7.5-point home favorites on Monday night, and as of this writing Tuesday night, nothing has changed.

The over/under, as of Tuesday night via Caesars, is 48 points.

Season series

The Eagles won the season series, 2-0. They blew out the Giants, 48-22, in their first matchup in Week 14 and then clinched the top seed in the NFC with a 22-16 win over New York in Week 18.

Postseason history

Saturday will be the fifth time the Eagles and Giants face each other in the playoffs. They've split the first four games, 2-2.

The Birds beat the Giants, 23-11, the last time they played in the postseason, also the divisional round during the 2008 season.

Related reading