7th Grader dominates varsity basketball
MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – A 7th grader at Madison Central is turning heads not only for her game, but that fact she is so young at this level. Karley Robinson starts for the Jaguars varsity girl’s basketball team. A rare thing to see, but for Robinson she feels like she fits right in. Her story […]
New school, same results: Deion Sanders lands No. 1 recruit, again
Coach Prime is still dominating the recruiting game. For the second-straight year, the college coach has flipped the country’s No. 1 cornerback recruit from a Florida school to play for him. In 2021, No. 1 prospect Travis Hunter flipped from Florida State to Jackson State. On Jan. 19, No. 1 cornerback prospect Cormani McClain flipped his Miami commitment to the University of Colorado to play for Sanders.
Yardbarker
Bronny James reportedly has three schools at top of his list
Bronny James is inching closer to making a decision on where he will attend college, and he reportedly has three schools at the top of his list. Luca Evans of the Los Angeles Times reported on Tuesday that he was told by a person with knowledge of the situation that Ohio State, USC and Oregon are James’ top three schools.
Jalen Hurts’ Girlfriend: Facts About The Eagles QB’s College Sweetheart
Alabama Football: Crimson Tide fans turning cold shoulder on Coordinator options
Some Alabama Football fans are ready to post some ‘Do Not Enter’ signs coming into Tuscaloosa. Some options being mentioned for Defensive Coordinator and Offensive Coordinator are drawing ire from some Tide fans. There is a problem in posting the sign with one potential candidate. He is already...
Colts to pay for funeral of beloved Indy Steelers football coach after his tragic killing
After the killing of a beloved local coach, Indianapolis’ pro football team has stepped in to pay for his funeral, and more. The Colts on Thursday told IndyStar the team is covering the expenses for the funeral, post-funeral venue and food for the service commemorating Richard Donnell Hamilton, or as he’s known to many – Coach Nell.
Caleb Williams commits to Tennessee
Linebacker Caleb Williams announced his opportunity to play for Tennessee on Friday. “Excited and blessed to announce I have received the opportunity to play for my dream school Vol football as a PWO,” Williams announced. The 6-foot-1, 210-pound Williams played at Liberty in 2022. He came to Liberty from...
Former Oklahoma LB Announces Transfer Destination
Clayton Smith came to OU as an edge rusher and played inside linebacker before entering the transfer portal on Dec. 6.
Ed Reed out at Bethune-Cookman as contract won’t be ratified
Ed Reed says he won't be the next Bethune-Cookman head coach as the university has chosen not to complete the terms agreed to last month. The post Ed Reed out at Bethune-Cookman as contract won’t be ratified appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Olivia Dunne Reacts To 'Concerning' Attention From Men
LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne is one of the most-followed athletes in collegiate sports with nearly 10 million followers. Dunne is the highest-earning athlete in women's collegiate sports thanks to her massive social media following. Unfortunately, there are some negatives to being a high-profile female ...
Michigan Fans Not Thrilled With Juwan Howard Right Now
On Thursday night, Michigan fell short to Maryland. It marked the Wolverines' third loss in the past four games. At the moment, Michigan is 10-8. That's not going to cut it for Juwan Howard. Following the Wolverines' loss on Thursday night, the fans in Ann Arbor made it known that their ...
Jalen Hurts’ Girlfriend Bry Burrows
Michigan announces major coaching change
There’s been a lot of drama surrounding the Michigan Wolverines football program in recent days as head coach Jim Harbaugh has toyed with the possibility (once again) of leaving for the NFL. It now sounds like Harbaugh is going to remain with UM for at least one more year (before we do this again next Read more... The post Michigan announces major coaching change appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Top three defensive linemen left in the transfer portal
The Ohio State Buckeyes are always looking to better themselves and there is no better evidence of that than the recent news of the commitment of former Louisiana-Monroe offensive lineman, Victor Cutler, but he was not the end of Ohio State raiding the transfer portal. The Buckeyes look primed to...
TCU ripped for shocking graphic
The TCU Horned Frogs made controversial headlines this week when they hired former Baylor Bears staffer Kendal Briles as offensive coordinator. Briles was previously the quarterbacks coach and the offensive coordinator for the Arkansas Razorbacks and worked under his father, Art, at Baylor, where the elder Briles was eventually fired for covering up systemic rape committed Read more... The post TCU ripped for shocking graphic appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Football World Reacts To Deion Sanders Flipping Five-Star Recruit
Top Football Coach Fired
In the competitive world of professional football, there is always movement among top coaches. They are hired, and when it appears they may not be working out, they are often fired. However, sometimes the reason for their termination has nothing to do with their ability as a coach or the performance of their team on the football field.
CFB world reacts to Ohio State quarterback transfer news
For the past two years, star quarterback C.J. Stroud has taken every meaningful snap for the Ohio State Buckeyes. But with him now declaring for the NFL Draft despite rumors that he could be staying for another season, the Buckeyes will now need a new quarterback to emerge, and it looks like they’re adding another Read more... The post CFB world reacts to Ohio State quarterback transfer news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NC State’s Smith day-to-day after scary fall in UNC loss
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina State guard Terquavion Smith is day-to-day after a scary fall led to him being wheeled off the court on a stretcher in Saturday’s loss at North Carolina, the school said Sunday. Smith reported neck and elbow pain as well as numbness in...
Tigers land former top-25 recruit Miami QB
The Missouri Tigers are getting the services of quarterback Jake Garcia, who is reportedly transferring to Missouri football after a stint with the Miami Hurricanes, according to Pete Thamel of ESPN. “Former Miami Hurricanes quarterback Jake Garcia has committed to Missouri, sources told ESPN. Garcia is a former top-25 recruit...
