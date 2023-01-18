ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWD

Berluti Men’s Fall 2023

By Joelle Diderich
WWD
WWD
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OwzHD_0kIVworK00

What is real luxury? The answer, according to Berluti, is “time, ease and essentiality.”

Since parting from its artistic director Kris Van Assche in 2021, the luxury brand has kept a relatively low profile, releasing its collections outside the Paris Fashion Week calendar even as the industry roared back from the coronavirus pandemic.

This season, Berluti returned — albeit without a creative figurehead — with an alpine-flavored collection presented in a showroom at its Paris headquarters. On display was its vision of a wardrobe for a man who favors timeless style over seasonal trends.

Split into four chapters, which will be dropping in stores between July and December, the collection ran the gamut from cashmere sweaters to leather down jackets and vests in rich hues inspired by the brand’s signature patina shoes. With their flawless fabrication, the label’s takes on classic styles — like biker jackets and shearling bombers — are best-in-class.

Over the years, Berluti has catered to personalities such as Andy Warhol, Frank Sinatra, Yves Saint Laurent and Marcel Proust. Perhaps only Warhol could have anticipated how casual clothes would sweep out suits, which barely registered in this lineup.

The most conspicuous example came in an oatmeal stretch cashmere that looked as relaxed as a tracksuit. The modern business traveler might pair it with a bag or suitcase in Berluti’s new Toile Marbeuf canvas, featuring a fresh take on the Scritto, its signature 18th-century manuscript motif.

While best known for its classic shoes, Berluti also offers a range of sneakers. Gone are the chunky models favored by Van Assche. Instead the brand is adding to its bestselling Shadow range with flyweight technical nylon knit and cashmere versions, and introducing a retro-flavored model called Trainer.

With this streamlined offering, Berluti set forth a blueprint for dressing down while dressing up — zero headaches included.

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

Gucci Men’s Fall 2023

From the first outfit — a plain pair of tan trousers with a T-shirt — it was clear Gucci is heading in a new direction and the guessing game was over. Before the show, observers wondered what kind of collection the brand would present on Friday, the first lineup without Alessandro Michele? Would the house start with a clean slate? Would it surprise with a completely new aesthetics, just as it did when the former creative director took the reins eight years ago? No to the latter question, but there were only a few signs of his tenure.
WWD

Balmain Pre-Fall 2023

Perched on Frankenstein-calibre platform boots, Olivier Rousteing negotiated Balmain’s vast Paris showrooms, linked by a coiling stone staircase, with the same ease as if he was wearing sneakers. He didn’t have to give up on vertiginous footwear for pre-fall since the collection is rooted in the late ‘60s and...
WWD

Uniforme Men’s Fall 2023

Design duo Hugues Fauchard and Rémi Bats are champions of the slow fashion movement, and their collection of artfully crafted basics in high-end tactile fabrics was like a manifesto for taking the time to admire the finer things in life. Under the moniker “Counting Sheep,” they offered up an...
GQMagazine

At Saint Laurent, Enter Anthony Vaccarello’s Dark, Glamorous Menswear Fantasy

At Tuesday’s Saint Laurent men’s show in Paris, a handful of pieces on the runway had long been designed and finished. They were plucked directly from YSL creative director Anthony Vaccarello’s most recent womenswear collection, like an inky leather trench coat which closed that women’s outing in September. Last night, a model wore it with his own version of her draped hood. “I really want to put the man and woman at the same level,” Vaccarello said backstage, about ten minutes before showtime. “I don't want to make them different…there's an evolution [here] into a new collection, but I'd like to start with what he could have worn from the woman last season, and how he can reinterpret that in his own way.”
WWD

Amazon Fashion’s New Releases Include the Must-Have Wardrobe Essentials That Make Every Outfit Effortlessly Chic

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission. Shopping for trendy pieces is fun and all, but 2023 is about securing your ultimate, love-forever wardrobe. So, what if we told you there’s a one-stop shop for a collection of timeless clothing (and sometimes even accessories) that makes getting dressed each day easier and helps you get the most bang for your buck? Enter: Amazon’s new fashion releases.More from WWDRed Carpet Looks at 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' L.A. PremiereThe Fashion in 'The Marvelous Mrs....
WWD

Nancy Pelosi Suits Up in Warriors Blue for NBA Title Celebration at White House With Steph Curry

Nancy Pelosi joined her fellow politicians at The White House on Tuesday to welcome The Golden State Warriors. For the occasion acknowledging the San Francisco-based NBA team, the California Congresswoman and former Speaker of the House (who represents the 11th congressional district in San Francisco) wore a royal blue peak lapel pants suit with a beige crewneck undershirt. To accessorize the look, Pelosi wore one of her signature pearl necklaces with matching pearl statement earrings. American flag and Ukraine flag pins adorned her left lapel.More from WWDCritics Choice Awards 2023 Red Carpet ArrivalsGraceland Mansion Through the Years: Elvis Presley's Iconic Home,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
sneakernews.com

A Ma Maniére Paints The Air Jordan 12 In A Darkened “Burgundy”

First teased in July alongside this past November’s Air Jordan 4 effort, A Ma Maniére has proffered some of the most well-regarded Air Jordan constructions over the last few years and is set to continue its dominance well into 2023 with a duo of Air Jordan 12’s.
WWD

Jeanne Friot Men’s Fall 2023

Buzzy Paris-based designer Jeanne Friot, a champion of genderless dressing, was seeing red for fall. The color of love — but also blood, violence and interdiction, she explained — was the starting point for her Red Warriors collection, which was inspired by current world events hampering freedom, including the overturning of Roe v. Wade in the U.S., the rise of the extreme right in Italy and violence against women in Iran.
Footwear News

Rosalia Takes Over Louis Vuitton’s Fall 2023 Menswear Show in Baggy Trousers, Leather Gloves & Lug-Sole Boots

Rosalía made a surprise performance during Louis Vuitton’s fall 2023 menswear runway show on Paris Fashion Week today. The singer mounted a yellow car dressed in an all-Louis Vuitton look while performing one of her hits. The outfit was comprised of a gray hooded puffer jacket which she wore only on her head and discarded mid-performance. Rosalia sported ultra baggy gray drawstring trousers and a matching tank top along with dark leather gloves that traveled the length of her forearms. On her feet, the trained flamenco dancer stepped out in lug-sole boots with rounded-off toes and a glossy patent leather finish. The...
WWD

Yohji Yamamoto Men’s Fall 2023

Yohji Yamamoto was in a dreamy mood, thinking about travelers and exiles as he meandered between centuries, and continents, for this dreamy collection that was filled with all his signature roomy shapes and deconstructed silhouettes. Yamamoto said he was thinking about “Mitteleuropa,” Eastern Europe and the Middle East, and all...
WWD

Emanuel Ungaro Men’s Fall 2023

After looking to Africa and India for inspiration for his recent collections, Emanuel Ungaro men’s designer Philippe Paubert turned his eyes east, to the imagery and traditions of Japan. He played with his register, developing a samurai tiger mascot that featured on one of the most outgoing looks in...
hypebeast.com

Wild Colors and Audacious Patterns Dazzle Men's Milan Fashion Week FW23 Street Style

Men’s Milan Fashion Week has kicked off in full force for the Fall/Winter 2023 season. All eyes were on Milan after the announcement of Alessandro Michele exiting Gucci earlier last year, Marco de Vincenzo’s debut as the new creative director for Etro and Charles Jeffrey LOVERBOY shows his collection for the first time outside of London. While the happenings inside show venues have turned heads within the fashion world, from every detail since the Prada pillow invite that teased the puffer collection of the season to stars like Idris Elba in attendance, the streets of the Italian fashion capital was adorned with hard-to-miss styling.
The Associated Press

Paris menswear: Fashion goes psychedelic and globe-trotting

PARIS (AP) — Paris Men’s Fashion Week was in top form Wednesday for its first full day of runway collections that touted a dynamic season showcasing brands such as Dior, Vuitton, Loewe and Givenchy, which have roared back from the pandemic. Here are some highlights of fall-winter 2023-24 shows: A TALE OF TWO GIVENCHYS Guests in unwieldy heels navigated the cobbles to enter the historic Ecole Militaire grounds, passing a giant, minimalist black “GIVENCHY” sign and guests imbibing ginger shots and detox tea. The purified vibe matched the pared-down white décor.
WWD

Rick Owens Men’s Fall 2023

Karl Lagerfeld liked to gently poke fun at fashion designers who moved through life dressed in a T-shirt and jeans, and not what they put on the runway, likening them to chefs who won’t eat their own cooking. Rick Owens stood backstage on Thursday morning on the same towering...
WWD

J-Hope Gets Whimsical With Abstract Patchwork at Louis Vuitton’s Fall 2023 Menswear Show

J-Hope (Jung Hoseok), made a standout arrival to the Louis Vuitton Menswear show on Thursday in Paris. J-Hope arrived in head-to-toe Vuitton. His outfit consisted of a colorful collared jacket, button-up blouse and loose fitting trousers that all had a paint-splattered glob-like pattern throughout. The outfit incorporated colorways of magenta, deep brown, burgundy and cobalt blue, creating the appearance of an abstract face. He coordinated his look with a pair of platform shoes in a shiny wine color.More from WWDFront Row at Louis Vuitton Men's Fall 2023Louis Vuitton Men's Fall 2023Yayoi Kusama x Louis Vuitton at Harrods The show marks the...
WWD

All Change at LVMH: Pietro Beccari Heads to Vuitton, Delphine Arnault Named CEO of Dior

“We see no clouds on the LVMH horizon,” a sanguine Luca Solca, senior research analyst, global luxury goods at Bernstein, opined on Wednesday after leadership changes shook the top of Louis Vuitton and Dior, the French luxury group’s flagship fashion houses. Echoing other observers, Solca characterized the appointment of Dior head Pietro Beccari as chairman and chief executive officer of Louis Vuitton as “very good news,” and Delphine Arnault’s ascension as Beccari’s successor as “a step forward for her.”More from WWDA First Look Inside the 'Christian Dior: Designer of Dreams' Exhibit in TokyoLouis Vuitton and Yayoi Kusama CollaborationDior Pre-Fall 2023 Preview “We...
WWD

The Best Men’s Wardrobe-building Pieces for Fall 2023

In a Milan season grounded in real and approachable menswear, premium and luxury brands continued to deliver wardrobe-building collections hinged on high-end pieces to easily mix and match, sharpening their tailoring skills on bottoms and delivering plenty of knits as underpinnings to statement outerwear. At Slowear, the latter category under the Incotex brand was expanded to include five new cuts, including double pleated and flat front versions, a silhouette intended to provide extra comfort and practicality, increasingly a need of all customers, including the ones into slim fit pants à la Prada. Done in micro gauged corduroy, they matched Zanone knits,...
WWD

How and Why Amazon Cut 18,000 Workers

The pink slips have begun flying at Amazon, as the tech and e-commerce giant let loose with its latest round of layoffs, according to a memo to employees on Wednesday, in a decision that sweeps upward of 18,000 people across the U.S., Canada and Costa Rica out the door. Aimed at reducing costs and trimming headcount, the job cuts target its Stores division, which covers both physical and e-commerce workers, as well as human resources.More from WWDSpring 2023: A Whirlwind Fashion Week in New YorkRed Carpet Looks at 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' L.A. PremiereA Look Inside...
WWD

Dries Van Noten Men’s Fall 2023

Dries Van Noten returned to another parking garage for his fall men’s show, and on each level guests encountered a shopping cart full of chilled Stella Artois and an experimental electronic musician producing fizzing, burbling or buzzing noises. Once up all the ramps, and then a couple of flights...
WWD

WWD

45K+
Followers
29K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy