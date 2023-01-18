Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chicago teen shoots woman, 37, after finding out she was transgender, smiles during court appearanceWestland DailyChicago, IL
New Italian Restaurant in Oak Brook, IL is a must tryChicago Food KingOak Brook, IL
Democratic Governor Said Governor Abbott Lacks Integrity and His Actions are UnlawfulTom HandyTexas State
Up to $15,000 available for Chicago homebuyers as part of Purchase Assistance Grant: Did you apply to get the money?Mark StarChicago, IL
Another Pharmacy is Closing a Location in Chicago This MonthBryan DijkhuizenChicago, IL
Related
Yardbarker
Jason Heyward Focused On ‘Not Wasting’ Opportunity To Make Dodgers’ Opening Day Roster
At 33 years old and coming off two down seasons, 12-year veteran Jason Heyward believes that he can still be an impactful player at the Major League level. And with a Minor League contract that includes an invitation to Spring Training, the Los Angeles Dodgers have given the former World Series champion just that opportunity to revitalize his big league longevity.
Giants Sign Former Yankees First Baseman to Minor League Contract
Ronald Guzmán spent almost the entire 2022 season with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, called up to the Bronx for three games in September
The Cardinals would be a good trade partner for the Marlins (or just about any team)
It’s been largely quiet from the Cardinals since the team inked longtime division rival Willson Contreras to a five-year contract, officially tabbing him as the heir to franchise icon Yadier Molina. Filling the void left by Molina was clearly the top priority for the Cards this winter, though they...
Cubs Announce Major News
Teams are making their flinal large moves to bolster their Major League Baseball teams less than a month and a half before they will report to Spring Training locations across the states of Florida and Arizona, and on Saturday, one team that has been quite active this offseason made another major move.
2 Former Yankees Pitchers Retire
These two right-handers spent a total of 10 years pitching in pinstripes, beginning their careers with New York
KSDK
St. Louis Cardinal's John Mozeliak opens up about free agency, trades and Jack Flaherty! | Locked On Cardinals
Mozeliak spoke at the Winter Warm Up. The St. Louis Cardinals avoided arbitration with players including Tommy Edman, Jack Flaherty, and Jordan Montgomery.
Cubs' Nick Madrigal Will Try Out Playing at Third Base This Year
Nick Madrigal will see time at third base this year originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Nick Madrigal lives and breathes second base. That's the only position he's called home since arriving in the big leagues. And, it's the only position he's held through his collegiate career at Oregon State, too.
Yardbarker
Chicago Cubs still sculpting their bullpen
The Cubs are still looking to bolster their bullpen and may look to an old friend to do so. The Chicago Cubs have made numerous impact free-agent signings this offseason. They’ve added several bats and have greatly renovated their lineup. Now it seems the team’s final focus of this free agency period is their bullpen.
Yardbarker
Bryan Reynolds Trade Rumors: Pirates Seeking Juan Soto-Like Return
As the Los Angeles Dodgers continue their search for a center fielder, one potential option emerged when Bryan Reynolds requested a trade from the Pittsburgh Pirates due to contract extension negotiations seemingly reaching an impasse. The 27-year-old remains under team control through the 2025 season by way of salary arbitration,...
Yardbarker
Raimel Tapia has signed with the Boston Red Sox
We’ll be seeing a whole bunch of Raimel Tapia next season, as the outfielder announced on his personal Instagram account on Wednesday night that he’s signed with the Boston Red Sox. Toronto acquired Tapia in a trade with the Colorado Rockies in exchange for Randal Grichuk, a deal...
5 Chicago Cubs players to watch for the 2023 season
It is the time of year when free agency has basically completely died down, and the only available players left are bench players and mid-level relief pitchers. So as the predictions of who signs where are done, let’s look at the Chicago Cubs 2023 roster and who the players to be most excited for are.
MLB
Explore the Cubs' Minor League ballparks
The Minor League Ballpark Guides series spotlights each stadium across baseball’s affiliated ranks. Each edition provides ballpark highlights, from concessions to seating options to in-game entertainment to mascots. Ballpark Guides also take travelers through each facility’s surrounding area, encompassing the best places in town to eat or drink, nearby tourist attractions and more. Plan your Minor League Baseball road trip today!
Chicago Cubs News: An open apology to the front office
At the conclusion of the disappointing 2022 season, I was fully prepared for the Chicago Cubs to be all talk and no action when it came to the 2022-2023 offseason. I was ready to hear all the talk and noise of the money available to spend only to miss out on the big names in the end. I wrote about who I wanted for this team and all the options, feeling I was setting false expectations that the Cubs were going to be big spenders with all their money and show this fan base they meant business. Does this make me a terrible fan? I mean I'm not proud of it. But the way the last handful of seasons have gone, I don't think I was wrong for thinking it.
Yardbarker
Dodgers Video: Jason Heyward, Gavin Lux, Chris Taylor & Trayce Thompson Participate In Dodger Stadium Workout
The Los Angeles Dodgers will hold their first workout of 2023 Spring Training on Thursday, February 16, when pitchers and catchers report to Camelback Ranch. The team’s first full-squad workout will take place four days later. In the meantime, several players have already begun getting some reps in at...
Kevin Warren has clear message on new Bears stadium
New Chicago Bears president Kevin Warren addressed the media for the first time on Tuesday since accepting the job. And the new president made it clear what the team’s top priority was – a new stadium. The prospect of a new stadium for the Bears has been floated around. The city of Chicago is expected Read more... The post Kevin Warren has clear message on new Bears stadium appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Cubs Outright Mark Leiter Jr.
Cubs right-hander Mark Leiter Jr. has gone unclaimed on outright waivers, tweets Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune. He’d been designated for assignment last week once Chicago finalized their one-year deal with Eric Hosmer. Leiter, 32 in March, signed a minor league contract with Chicago last offseason. He cracked...
Yardbarker
Red Sox agree to minor-league deal with former Blue Jays outfielder Raimel Tapia
The Red Sox and Raimel Tapia have agreed to terms on a minor-league contract for the 2023 season, as was first reported by the free agent outfielder himself on Instagram. Jon Heyman of the New York Post later confirmed it was a minors pact that presumably comes with an invite to major-league spring training.
Comments / 0