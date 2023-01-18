ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Jason Heyward Focused On ‘Not Wasting’ Opportunity To Make Dodgers’ Opening Day Roster

At 33 years old and coming off two down seasons, 12-year veteran Jason Heyward believes that he can still be an impactful player at the Major League level. And with a Minor League contract that includes an invitation to Spring Training, the Los Angeles Dodgers have given the former World Series champion just that opportunity to revitalize his big league longevity.
LOS ANGELES, CA
OnlyHomers

Cubs Announce Major News

Teams are making their flinal large moves to bolster their Major League Baseball teams less than a month and a half before they will report to Spring Training locations across the states of Florida and Arizona, and on Saturday, one team that has been quite active this offseason made another major move.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Chicago Cubs still sculpting their bullpen

The Cubs are still looking to bolster their bullpen and may look to an old friend to do so. The Chicago Cubs have made numerous impact free-agent signings this offseason. They’ve added several bats and have greatly renovated their lineup. Now it seems the team’s final focus of this free agency period is their bullpen.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Bryan Reynolds Trade Rumors: Pirates Seeking Juan Soto-Like Return

As the Los Angeles Dodgers continue their search for a center fielder, one potential option emerged when Bryan Reynolds requested a trade from the Pittsburgh Pirates due to contract extension negotiations seemingly reaching an impasse. The 27-year-old remains under team control through the 2025 season by way of salary arbitration,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Raimel Tapia has signed with the Boston Red Sox

We’ll be seeing a whole bunch of Raimel Tapia next season, as the outfielder announced on his personal Instagram account on Wednesday night that he’s signed with the Boston Red Sox. Toronto acquired Tapia in a trade with the Colorado Rockies in exchange for Randal Grichuk, a deal...
BOSTON, MA
FanSided

5 Chicago Cubs players to watch for the 2023 season

It is the time of year when free agency has basically completely died down, and the only available players left are bench players and mid-level relief pitchers. So as the predictions of who signs where are done, let’s look at the Chicago Cubs 2023 roster and who the players to be most excited for are.
CHICAGO, IL
MLB

Explore the Cubs' Minor League ballparks

The Minor League Ballpark Guides series spotlights each stadium across baseball’s affiliated ranks. Each edition provides ballpark highlights, from concessions to seating options to in-game entertainment to mascots. Ballpark Guides also take travelers through each facility’s surrounding area, encompassing the best places in town to eat or drink, nearby tourist attractions and more. Plan your Minor League Baseball road trip today!
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

Chicago Cubs News: An open apology to the front office

At the conclusion of the disappointing 2022 season, I was fully prepared for the Chicago Cubs to be all talk and no action when it came to the 2022-2023 offseason. I was ready to hear all the talk and noise of the money available to spend only to miss out on the big names in the end. I wrote about who I wanted for this team and all the options, feeling I was setting false expectations that the Cubs were going to be big spenders with all their money and show this fan base they meant business. Does this make me a terrible fan? I mean I'm not proud of it. But the way the last handful of seasons have gone, I don't think I was wrong for thinking it.
CHICAGO, IL
The Comeback

Kevin Warren has clear message on new Bears stadium

New Chicago Bears president Kevin Warren addressed the media for the first time on Tuesday since accepting the job. And the new president made it clear what the team’s top priority was – a new stadium. The prospect of a new stadium for the Bears has been floated around. The city of Chicago is expected Read more... The post Kevin Warren has clear message on new Bears stadium appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CHICAGO, IL
MLB Trade Rumors

Cubs Outright Mark Leiter Jr.

Cubs right-hander Mark Leiter Jr. has gone unclaimed on outright waivers, tweets Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune. He’d been designated for assignment last week once Chicago finalized their one-year deal with Eric Hosmer. Leiter, 32 in March, signed a minor league contract with Chicago last offseason. He cracked...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy