FOLKS, WE HAVE A NEW NO. 1 IN CENTRAL INDIANA. I lead with that in all caps, because Noblesville overtaking Zionsville by virtue of Friday's head-to-head win is just about the most exciting development from this week's rankings. Does that mean you should stop reading here? Absolutely not, because with that stupid state tournament blind draw coming up Sunday, this will get you primed and ready for the stupidity that will be determining these 15 teams' postseason destiny via pure dumb luck. (Why reward teams for having successful regular seasons when there are "traditions" to uphold?)

NOBLESVILLE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO