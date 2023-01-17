ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Radnor Township, PA

abc27.com

Pennsylvania Regal movie theater among 39 set to close

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Nearly 40 additional Regal Cinemas locations are expected to close after parent company Cineworld filed for bankruptcy last year. According to a Tuesday U.S. Bankruptcy Court filing, the company plans to reject the leases of 39 locations, including the Barn Plaza Stadium 14 in Doylestown.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
pahomepage.com

2 Pennsylvania colleges to merge to help both schools

2 Pennsylvania colleges to merge to help both schools. 2 Pennsylvania colleges to merge to help both schools. Battling diabetes one program at a time | Eyewitness …. Battling diabetes one program at a time | Eyewitness News @ 11:00 a.m. Luzerne County Board of Elections holds public meeting. Luzerne...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Robert Smith: Pa.’s 'Republican’t' problem

Pennsylvania Republicans have a representation problem, as evidenced by two recent events. In the recent campaign for governor, won by Democrat Josh Shapiro, certain “Republicans” publicly endorsed the Democrat for governor. Let us consider a few examples from Shapiro’s own webpage to see if we can identify the allure to the Republicans’ attraction.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wmmr.com

This is Pennsylvania’s Best All-You-Can-Eat Deal

When I was a kid, all-you-can-eat buffets were all the rage. My family went all the time, and I really just wanted to load up on the desserts, because it was always so fun to at all the different desserts and make ice cream sundaes. Those were the days. Pennsylvania...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wtae.com

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro biography

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro was born June 20, 1973, and raised in Montgomery County. He majored in political science at the University of Rochester and earned his Juris Doctor degree from Georgetown University. Shapiro, a Democrat, was elected to the Pennsylvania House of Representatives in 2004 and represented the 153rd...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Tribune-Review

Pennsylvania tree seedling sale underway

Looking to add greenery to your land this spring? The Pennsylvania Game Commission’s annual seedling sale is officially underway. For $12.50 to $16.25 per unit, residents can buy surplus tree and shrub seedlings that weren’t planted on state game lands this season. Each unit includes 25 seedlings, and those who purchase 12 or more units (at least 300 seedlings) will be eligible for a discount.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wtae.com

Josh Shapiro: Here's where he stands on some major issues

Josh Shapiro is Pennsylvania's 48th governor. Here's where he stands on some major issues. (The information was taken from Shapiro's campaign website.) Related video above: Wolf, Shapiro discuss transfer of power. Abortion. Shapiro says abortion counts as health care and that he would veto any bill restricting abortion. He also...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pennsylvania Business Report

Senate Republicans ante up with new governor on RGGI fight

Pennsylvania Republicans this week laid their cards on the table with a written list of demands aimed at killing the reviled Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI) one way or another. Twenty-seven GOP state senators fired off a five-page letter to newly inaugurated Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro calling on the state to either walk away entirely […] The post Senate Republicans ante up with new governor on RGGI fight appeared first on Pennsylvania Business Report.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

Central Pa. communications company names new president

Shiremanstown-based Martin Communications has a new president. Barbara Martin was named president of the 11-person firm, following the retirement of the company’s founder, Thomas Martin. The company was founded by Thomas Martin in 1993. Barbara Martin joined Martin Communications in 2001 as an administrative assistant. In the subsequent years,...
SHIREMANSTOWN, PA

