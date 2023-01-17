Read full article on original website
abc27.com
Pennsylvania Regal movie theater among 39 set to close
AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Nearly 40 additional Regal Cinemas locations are expected to close after parent company Cineworld filed for bankruptcy last year. According to a Tuesday U.S. Bankruptcy Court filing, the company plans to reject the leases of 39 locations, including the Barn Plaza Stadium 14 in Doylestown.
pahomepage.com
2 Pennsylvania colleges to merge to help both schools
2 Pennsylvania colleges to merge to help both schools. 2 Pennsylvania colleges to merge to help both schools. Battling diabetes one program at a time | Eyewitness …. Battling diabetes one program at a time | Eyewitness News @ 11:00 a.m. Luzerne County Board of Elections holds public meeting. Luzerne...
Losing primary candidate Dave McCormick signals he’ll run vs. Pa.’s Bob Casey
Shortly after Republicans’ disappointing November election, Dave McCormick hosted several dozen GOP strategists, donors, and insiders for drinks and food at his stately home in Pittsburgh’s Squirrel Hill neighborhood. For some, it was a bittersweet moment: If McCormick had been their U.S. Senate candidate against John Fetterman, a...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Robert Smith: Pa.’s 'Republican’t' problem
Pennsylvania Republicans have a representation problem, as evidenced by two recent events. In the recent campaign for governor, won by Democrat Josh Shapiro, certain “Republicans” publicly endorsed the Democrat for governor. Let us consider a few examples from Shapiro’s own webpage to see if we can identify the allure to the Republicans’ attraction.
wmmr.com
This is Pennsylvania’s Best All-You-Can-Eat Deal
When I was a kid, all-you-can-eat buffets were all the rage. My family went all the time, and I really just wanted to load up on the desserts, because it was always so fun to at all the different desserts and make ice cream sundaes. Those were the days. Pennsylvania...
Big Changes: Bensalem, PA Cracker Barrel About to Be Completely Different
A major change will be taking place at the Cracker Barrel in Bensalem, according to The Patch. Pretty soon, you're going to be able to have an alcoholic drink with your dinner. The restaurant just got approval last week from Bensalem town officials after Cracker Barrel representatives appeared at a...
wtae.com
Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro biography
Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro was born June 20, 1973, and raised in Montgomery County. He majored in political science at the University of Rochester and earned his Juris Doctor degree from Georgetown University. Shapiro, a Democrat, was elected to the Pennsylvania House of Representatives in 2004 and represented the 153rd...
One of Pennsylvania’s Oldest Wineries Is in Chester County
Fifty-five years ago, the passage of the Limited Winery Act allowed for the production and sale of wine in Pennsylvania, writes Paul Vigna for PennLive. The law that was officially named Act 272 created an industry that exceeds 300 wineries today, according to the Pennsylvania Wine Association website. One of...
Pennsylvania tree seedling sale underway
Looking to add greenery to your land this spring? The Pennsylvania Game Commission’s annual seedling sale is officially underway. For $12.50 to $16.25 per unit, residents can buy surplus tree and shrub seedlings that weren’t planted on state game lands this season. Each unit includes 25 seedlings, and those who purchase 12 or more units (at least 300 seedlings) will be eligible for a discount.
glensidelocal.com
Demolition of Old York/Susquehanna Road corner properties to begin within the next two weeks
The Old York Susquehanna Project in Abington is finally seeing forward progress, and not a moment too soon. “We’re up against the last deadline,” commissioner John Spiegelman said. The Township’s idea has been to improve a central intersection by acquiring state grant money to purchase four corner properties...
wtae.com
Josh Shapiro: Here's where he stands on some major issues
Josh Shapiro is Pennsylvania's 48th governor. Here's where he stands on some major issues. (The information was taken from Shapiro's campaign website.) Related video above: Wolf, Shapiro discuss transfer of power. Abortion. Shapiro says abortion counts as health care and that he would veto any bill restricting abortion. He also...
PA Turkey Population Falling
NEWTOWN, Pa. -- Thanksgiving is months away, but Pennsylvanians here and across the state currently are talkin’ turkey – that is, discussing the decline in the wild turkey population and how to reverse the trend.
Senate Republicans ante up with new governor on RGGI fight
Pennsylvania Republicans this week laid their cards on the table with a written list of demands aimed at killing the reviled Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI) one way or another. Twenty-seven GOP state senators fired off a five-page letter to newly inaugurated Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro calling on the state to either walk away entirely […] The post Senate Republicans ante up with new governor on RGGI fight appeared first on Pennsylvania Business Report.
Central Pa. communications company names new president
Shiremanstown-based Martin Communications has a new president. Barbara Martin was named president of the 11-person firm, following the retirement of the company’s founder, Thomas Martin. The company was founded by Thomas Martin in 1993. Barbara Martin joined Martin Communications in 2001 as an administrative assistant. In the subsequent years,...
Legislators get a 16 percent raise while school district retirees get nothing | PennLive letters
My wife is a retired school district employee, and has been retired for 7-1/2 years. In that time PSERS retirement system has had 0% increase in retirement funding. I repeat, no increase. By comparison, data from Spotlight PA show Pennsylvania legislators have had a 16% increase in their salaries “due...
