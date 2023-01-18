ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
thelivingstonpost.com

Brighton boys prep for Plymouth — with broadcast link

Brighton boys basketball coach Mike Griest isn’t fooled by Plymouth’s 4-7 overall record this season. “They’ve got size and they’ve got talent,” he said of the Wildcats going into tonight’s game at Brighton. “They have guys who are 7-feet, 6-7, 6-5 and 6-5 and they have good talent to go with that. They’re going to make for some tough matchups.”
BRIGHTON, MI
thelivingstonpost.com

Livingston County schools getting nearly $300K for resource officers

As part of the $25 million funding announced Tuesday by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to hire additional school resource officers for the next three years, the Livingston Educational Service Agency will receive $200,000, and the Pinckney Community Schools will receive $97,500. “Every parent wants their kids to be safe at school,”...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
thelivingstonpost.com

New free pantry in Howell open for business

There’s a new free pantry in the Howell City Depot Lot near the Howell Summit Gardens, and community members are encouraged to donate anything they can — large or small — to the cabinet. The pantry — which has a number of sponsors — was the brainchild...
HOWELL, MI
thelivingstonpost.com

State revenue projections rise another $1.2B; surplus hits 9.2B

Projections reached Friday have Michigan's General Fund and School Aid Fund increasing $1.24 billion above last May's projections for the current fiscal year and $1.3 billion for Fiscal Year (FY) 2024. Meanwhile, the state's surplus has climbed to an unprecedented $9.2 billion ($5.1 billion General Fund, $4.1 billion School Aid Fund), according to information shared at Friday's Consensus Revenue Estimating Conference (CREC). “We have, going into this conference, some healthy balances right now and that should also help us mitigate any sort of immediate mild recession in the next few months,” said Budget Director Chris Harkins. Back in May, School.
MICHIGAN STATE
thelivingstonpost.com

Income tax projected to drop to 4.05% this year at a cost of roughly $600M

Michigan's income tax rate may automatically drop from 4.25% to 4.05% this year if final year-end revenues come in as projected, based on information discussed Friday by state economists. Such a scenario would cost the state budget $600 million a year with the possibility of the income tax rate dropping further in future years. The tax year 2023 is the first year of a trigger within the 2015 gas tax hike bill that permanently reduces the income tax if annual General Fund revenues is 40% higher than FY ‘21 General Fund revenues after inflation. Hypothetically, if the trigger were activated.
MICHIGAN STATE
thelivingstonpost.com

Bollin serving on House Appropriations Committee

State Rep. Ann Bollin will once again serve on the House’s Appropriations Committee, which helps shape the state’s annual budget and any additional supplemental spending measures. Bollin, R-Brighton Township, said she remains focused on responsible budgeting and government efficiency. “As Michigan families pinch their pennies to cope with...
MICHIGAN STATE

