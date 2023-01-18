Read full article on original website
MotorAuthority
2023 Aston Martin DBS 770 Ultimate debuts as the final DBS
Aston Martin is bidding farewell to its DBS nameplate, at least for the time being, and is doing it in the best way possible, by launching its most powerful regular production model yet. The British performance marque on Wednesday revealed the 2023 DBS 770 Ultimate, the flagship and final member...
BBC
Aston Martin: New jobs in Gaydon ahead of sports cars launch
Aston Martin is creating more than 100 new jobs ahead of launching its next generation of sports cars. The jobs for technicians will be based at the company's headquarters in Gaydon, Warwickshire. It will include an offer of full-time permanent employment to agency staff currently working at Aston Martin sites...
Aston Martin DBS 770 Teased For The Last Time Ahead Of Jan 18 Debut
The current Aston Martin DBS is on its way out. The automaker will reveal the DBS 770 Ultimate tomorrow, but Aston continues to tease it ahead of its debut. The short video doesn’t show much, but it does capture a bit of the car’s shrieking exhaust note. Aston...
conceptcarz.com
Aston Martin increasing employment at Gaydon headquarters
Ultra-luxury manufacturer recruiting additional technicians to support its next generation of sportscars. Gaydon, UK: Aston Martin is increasing employment at its Gaydon headquarters with the creation of more than 100 jobs in its manufacturing facility as it prepares to unleash its next generation of sportscars. In the year the iconic...
Top Speed
Lamborghini’s Upcoming Aventador Replacement Hits The Streets In A Sneaky Disguise
A mystery Lamborghini has been spotted around the streets of Milan, serving as another sneak peek to the supercar maker's upcoming flagship model and it's first plug-in hybrid. Although covered, the Aventador replacement can be seen with a hybrid V-12 and a completely new design. The vehicle has been seen by YouTuber Varryx, and the video shows the Lambo sporting more angular and aggressive design features with many high-voltage stickers indicating that it’s a hybrid. While the official reveal of the Raging Bull hybrid is being planned for its debut sometime in 2023, the upcoming supercar is slowly revealing more of itself to enthusiasts around the world.
Lawsuit Alert: The Ford Maverick in Hot Water
As a small truck, the 2022 Ford Maverick has been popular. But now, it's getting attention from the wrong places. The post Lawsuit Alert: The Ford Maverick in Hot Water appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Truth About Cars
Junkyard Find: 1985 Ford LTD Wagon
Ford built cars on the Fox platform from 1977 through 1993 (or 2004, if you consider the Fox-derived SN95 Mustang to be a true Fox), and I've done my best to document junkyard examples of every Fox Ford model ever built. One Fox that avoided boneyard discovery for many years was the wagon version of the 1983-1986 LTD, but my searching paid off when I found this very rough '85 in a San Francisco Bay Area knacker's yard.
Bentley Poaches McLaren Executive To Head Up Mulliner And Motorsport Divisions
Bentley has shaken up its motorsport and Mulliner divisions by appointing Ansar Ali, formerly of McLaren Special Operations (MSO), as the new director of both. This move comes as Bentley has recorded record-level demand for its one-of-a-kind vehicles in the past five years. Ansar Ali exiting MSO is a big...
Andrew Tate’s Luxury, Exotic Cars Have Been Seized
Romanian authorities took 15 cars from his Bucharest home…. According to several reports, Romanian authorities descended on controversial influencer and former professional kickboxer Andrew Tate’s home in Bucharest, seizing 15 of his luxury and exotic cars and other property. The reported value of the items seized was a whopping $3.9 million USD. That’s quite the haul.
3 of the Best Compact Hybrid SUVs to Buy According to MotorTrend
There are many options when searching for the best compact hybrid SUV to buy. Here are the top 3 you should consider. The post 3 of the Best Compact Hybrid SUVs to Buy According to MotorTrend appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Mercedes-AMG Boss Says the ONE Will Be the Last F1-Powered Hypercar
MercedesBuilding the hybrid was much easier said than done.
Porsche, Recaro Selling Gaming Chair That's Limited To 911 Units
With a collaboration that commenced in the '60s with the 911, Porsche and Recaro share a passion and enthusiasm for sport, competition, and iconic design. Today, these firms join forces to bring us a limited-edition gaming chair that's claimed to bring 100 percent racing spirit even off the race track.
2024 Alfa Romeo Tonale Gets Reasonable Starting Price
Find out if the reasonably priced 2024 Alfa Romeo Tonale is actually worth buying or not. The post 2024 Alfa Romeo Tonale Gets Reasonable Starting Price appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Mercedes-Benz CLA Teased Ahead Of Tomorrow's Reveal
The facelifted 2024 Mercedes-Benz CLA has been teased ahead of its reveal tomorrow, and although the shadowy image is very good at hiding details, we've spotted a few things. Like the refreshed A-Class and B-Class launched in Europe last year, the changes are minor, but we can make out some of them.
ktalnews.com
2024 Alfa Romeo Tonale arrives with plug-in hybrid power, $44,590 price tag
Alfa Romeo’s limited U.S. lineup gains a new entry for 2024 in the form of the stylish Tonale compact crossover. Revealed in early 2022, the 2024 Tonale is now available for pre-order and has been priced from $44,590, including a $1,595 destination charge. That starting price is for the...
Replacing the Ford F-150 Lightning’s Battery Isn’t Cheap
Do you know how much it costs to replace the Ford F-150 Lightning's battery? On that note, how reliable is the Ford F-150 Lightning? The post Replacing the Ford F-150 Lightning’s Battery Isn’t Cheap appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
CAR AND DRIVER
Car and Driver, January 2023 Issue
Customizing a car's controls is probably best left to the engineers, but sometimes I can't resist. By rigorously observing my fellow drivers, I've learned a bunch of new tricks that help me every time I get behind the wheel. By Ezra Dyer. Are autonomous-vehicle engineers the enemies of driving enthusiasts,...
Autoweek.com
More Cool Stuff from CES
We checked with the FCC and apparently it is entirely legal to run post-CES stories all the way up until Labor Day weekend, at which point you have to start writing pre-CES stories for the next year (in addition to putting away your white seersucker suits). So here's another dispatch.
