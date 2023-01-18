ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

MotorAuthority

2023 Aston Martin DBS 770 Ultimate debuts as the final DBS

Aston Martin is bidding farewell to its DBS nameplate, at least for the time being, and is doing it in the best way possible, by launching its most powerful regular production model yet. The British performance marque on Wednesday revealed the 2023 DBS 770 Ultimate, the flagship and final member...
BBC

Aston Martin: New jobs in Gaydon ahead of sports cars launch

Aston Martin is creating more than 100 new jobs ahead of launching its next generation of sports cars. The jobs for technicians will be based at the company's headquarters in Gaydon, Warwickshire. It will include an offer of full-time permanent employment to agency staff currently working at Aston Martin sites...
conceptcarz.com

Aston Martin increasing employment at Gaydon headquarters

Ultra-luxury manufacturer recruiting additional technicians to support its next generation of sportscars. Gaydon, UK: Aston Martin is increasing employment at its Gaydon headquarters with the creation of more than 100 jobs in its manufacturing facility as it prepares to unleash its next generation of sportscars. In the year the iconic...
Top Speed

Lamborghini’s Upcoming Aventador Replacement Hits The Streets In A Sneaky Disguise

A mystery Lamborghini has been spotted around the streets of Milan, serving as another sneak peek to the supercar maker's upcoming flagship model and it's first plug-in hybrid. Although covered, the Aventador replacement can be seen with a hybrid V-12 and a completely new design. The vehicle has been seen by YouTuber Varryx, and the video shows the Lambo sporting more angular and aggressive design features with many high-voltage stickers indicating that it’s a hybrid. While the official reveal of the Raging Bull hybrid is being planned for its debut sometime in 2023, the upcoming supercar is slowly revealing more of itself to enthusiasts around the world.
Truth About Cars

Junkyard Find: 1985 Ford LTD Wagon

Ford built cars on the Fox platform from 1977 through 1993 (or 2004, if you consider the Fox-derived SN95 Mustang to be a true Fox), and I've done my best to document junkyard examples of every Fox Ford model ever built. One Fox that avoided boneyard discovery for many years was the wagon version of the 1983-1986 LTD, but my searching paid off when I found this very rough '85 in a San Francisco Bay Area knacker's yard.
Motorious

Andrew Tate’s Luxury, Exotic Cars Have Been Seized

Romanian authorities took 15 cars from his Bucharest home…. According to several reports, Romanian authorities descended on controversial influencer and former professional kickboxer Andrew Tate’s home in Bucharest, seizing 15 of his luxury and exotic cars and other property. The reported value of the items seized was a whopping $3.9 million USD. That’s quite the haul.
Motor1.com

Porsche, Recaro Selling Gaming Chair That's Limited To 911 Units

With a collaboration that commenced in the '60s with the 911, Porsche and Recaro share a passion and enthusiasm for sport, competition, and iconic design. Today, these firms join forces to bring us a limited-edition gaming chair that's claimed to bring 100 percent racing spirit even off the race track.
CarBuzz.com

Mercedes-Benz CLA Teased Ahead Of Tomorrow's Reveal

The facelifted 2024 Mercedes-Benz CLA has been teased ahead of its reveal tomorrow, and although the shadowy image is very good at hiding details, we've spotted a few things. Like the refreshed A-Class and B-Class launched in Europe last year, the changes are minor, but we can make out some of them.
ktalnews.com

2024 Alfa Romeo Tonale arrives with plug-in hybrid power, $44,590 price tag

Alfa Romeo’s limited U.S. lineup gains a new entry for 2024 in the form of the stylish Tonale compact crossover. Revealed in early 2022, the 2024 Tonale is now available for pre-order and has been priced from $44,590, including a $1,595 destination charge. That starting price is for the...
CAR AND DRIVER

Car and Driver, January 2023 Issue

Customizing a car's controls is probably best left to the engineers, but sometimes I can't resist. By rigorously observing my fellow drivers, I've learned a bunch of new tricks that help me every time I get behind the wheel. By Ezra Dyer. Are autonomous-vehicle engineers the enemies of driving enthusiasts,...
Autoweek.com

More Cool Stuff from CES

We checked with the FCC and apparently it is entirely legal to run post-CES stories all the way up until Labor Day weekend, at which point you have to start writing pre-CES stories for the next year (in addition to putting away your white seersucker suits). So here's another dispatch.

