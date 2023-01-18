Sally Mae (Rice) Hart, 84, passed away peacefully in her home on Friday, Jan. 6. She was well-loved in her passing journey, most deeply by her adoring husband, Eldon. Sally was born on Aug. 25, 1938, in Vancouver, Wash., to parents Louise and John Rice. She joined older brother, John, and spent her youth in Ridgefield, Wash., and Portland. After graduating from high school in Ilwaco, Wash. in 1956, Sally attended college and became a Licensed Practical Nurse in 1959. She worked in several Portland-area facilities including Physicians and Surgeons Hospital, Holiday Park Hospital, Shelton Grove Clinic, and Hillhaven Nursing Home before retiring after 28 years.

BURNS, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO