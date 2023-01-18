Read full article on original website
Related
btimesherald.com
Sally Mae (Rice) Hart 1938 – 2023
Sally Mae (Rice) Hart, 84, passed away peacefully in her home on Friday, Jan. 6. She was well-loved in her passing journey, most deeply by her adoring husband, Eldon. Sally was born on Aug. 25, 1938, in Vancouver, Wash., to parents Louise and John Rice. She joined older brother, John, and spent her youth in Ridgefield, Wash., and Portland. After graduating from high school in Ilwaco, Wash. in 1956, Sally attended college and became a Licensed Practical Nurse in 1959. She worked in several Portland-area facilities including Physicians and Surgeons Hospital, Holiday Park Hospital, Shelton Grove Clinic, and Hillhaven Nursing Home before retiring after 28 years.
btimesherald.com
Ben Stewart 1941 – 2022
Former resident, Ben Stewart, of Harney County, passed away at his home in McKinleyville, Calif. on Dec. 1, 2022. Ben was born on Jan. 7, 1941, to Mildred and Fred Stewart in Benton, Tenn. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Sharon Stewart; daughter, Deborah Stewart; sons, Jerry Stewart and Kevin Stewart; five grandchildren, Sydny Stewart, Jordan Stewart, Amber Whitehead, Micheal Stewart, and Nichole Stewart; three brothers, Steve Pevehouse, Tim Belcher, and Fred Stewart.
Comments / 0