Read full article on original website
Related
Oxford Eagle
‘I feel like I’m supposed to go’: Michael Fair to leave Lafayette for Grenada
Michael Fair is just answering the call. The Lafayette head coach is set to step down from his position with the Commodores to accept the same position with Grenada in what he calls “the next chapter” of his coaching career. “One thing I told our student athletes here...
Mars Food North America, Delta Group and The MolinaCares Accord establish Washington County Food Access Improvement Fund to expand impact in the Mississippi Delta
Mars Food, Delta Group, The MolinaCares Accord (“MolinaCares”) and the Community Foundation of Washington County in Mississippi announced a partnership to create the Washington County Food Access Improvement Fund (“The Fund”) along with a commitment of more than $400,000 to the fund over the next three years. The fund will provide long-term support by making grants to food pantries and other non-profit organizations that provide access to healthy food for Greenville and Washington County-area residents.
wtva.com
Pedestrian killed in Grenada crash
GRENADA, Miss. (WTVA) - The death of a pedestrian is under investigation in Grenada. According to Grenada Police Chief George Douglas, a vehicle collided with the pedestrian Tuesday morning shortly before 6:00 along Dr. Martin Luther King Drive. He identified the pedestrian as Marcus Blackmon, 43, of Grenada. Blackmon was...
Mississippi judge asked to dismiss armed robbery charge after video evidence turns up missing, witnesses change minds
A Mississippi judge is considering how to proceed with an armed robbery case after a surveillance video to be used as evidence turns up missing and other witnesses change their minds about the identification of the suspect. Arguments for and against a motion to dismiss the charges of armed robbery...
vicksburgnews.com
Mississippi man arrested for the murder of a 9-year-old and a 1-year-old
A Mississippi man has been charged with two counts of murder after allegedly shooting and killing a 9-year-old boy and a 1-year-old girl in a hostage situation last week. 25-year-old Marquez Griffin is accused of the crime in Jonestown, Mississippi where he was holding a child at gunpoint when deputies arrived. They were able to negotiate with Griffin and got that child to safety.
darkhorsepressnow.com
Day 1 testimony brings new details in murder trial of missing Quitman County couple
The details that came out in court Wednesday of the last days of April Jones and Will Polk read like a chaotic backwoods mafia story, complete with dismembered bodies, a suspect with at least three girlfriends, and a defense attorney who objected to the other defense attorney’s line of questioning.
darkhorsepressnow.com
Greenville Police Witness 14-Year-Old Get Shot While Standing On Sidewalk
On January 12th, officers with the Greenville Police Department were patrolling the area of McAllister Street and East Walker when a white vehicle occupied by two black males was observed shooting at another black male standing near the sidewalk. The victim appeared to have been shot in the lower abdomen.
Comments / 0