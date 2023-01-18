ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, MS

Magnolia State Live

Mars Food North America, Delta Group and The MolinaCares Accord establish Washington County Food Access Improvement Fund to expand impact in the Mississippi Delta

Mars Food, Delta Group, The MolinaCares Accord (“MolinaCares”) and the Community Foundation of Washington County in Mississippi announced a partnership to create the Washington County Food Access Improvement Fund (“The Fund”) along with a commitment of more than $400,000 to the fund over the next three years. The fund will provide long-term support by making grants to food pantries and other non-profit organizations that provide access to healthy food for Greenville and Washington County-area residents.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Pedestrian killed in Grenada crash

GRENADA, Miss. (WTVA) - The death of a pedestrian is under investigation in Grenada. According to Grenada Police Chief George Douglas, a vehicle collided with the pedestrian Tuesday morning shortly before 6:00 along Dr. Martin Luther King Drive. He identified the pedestrian as Marcus Blackmon, 43, of Grenada. Blackmon was...
GRENADA, MS
vicksburgnews.com

Mississippi man arrested for the murder of a 9-year-old and a 1-year-old

A Mississippi man has been charged with two counts of murder after allegedly shooting and killing a 9-year-old boy and a 1-year-old girl in a hostage situation last week. 25-year-old Marquez Griffin is accused of the crime in Jonestown, Mississippi where he was holding a child at gunpoint when deputies arrived. They were able to negotiate with Griffin and got that child to safety.
JONESTOWN, MS
darkhorsepressnow.com

Greenville Police Witness 14-Year-Old Get Shot While Standing On Sidewalk

On January 12th, officers with the Greenville Police Department were patrolling the area of McAllister Street and East Walker when a white vehicle occupied by two black males was observed shooting at another black male standing near the sidewalk. The victim appeared to have been shot in the lower abdomen.
GREENVILLE, MS

