Mars Food, Delta Group, The MolinaCares Accord (“MolinaCares”) and the Community Foundation of Washington County in Mississippi announced a partnership to create the Washington County Food Access Improvement Fund (“The Fund”) along with a commitment of more than $400,000 to the fund over the next three years. The fund will provide long-term support by making grants to food pantries and other non-profit organizations that provide access to healthy food for Greenville and Washington County-area residents.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, MS ・ 17 HOURS AGO