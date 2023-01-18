Read full article on original website
Renee Dockins
1d ago
all of this could have been avoided had it not even been on the ballot to begin with! how about leave my rights alone snowflakes?? I will not comply!
Churchman
1d ago
THINK?? really, ISN'T this the sameOAG that accepted Money fromFTX as a campaign contribution??THIS Oregon politican is courrpt!!
Jeff Breuer
1d ago
you the state of Oregon government are violating the constitution and the rights of the people of Oregon.. what's in the us constitution is also in the Oregon one..read it and cease and dissist
Oregon Firearms Federation owes thousands in legal fees for challenge of Measure 114, lawyer says in suit
The law firm representing the Oregon Firearms Federation in the group’s effort to block gun control Measure 114 has now taken its client to court, alleging the federation has failed to pay more than $66,000 in legal costs. Attorney John Kaempf this week filed a civil suit against the...
thelundreport.org
Legacy Health will appeal federal ruling on state meal break rules
Legacy Health intends to appeal a federal judge’s decision to throw out its lawsuit claiming Oregon’s meal break rules are unconstitutional and unfair. Lawyers for the health system filed their notice of appeal in federal court on Jan. 17, marking the latest turn of events in a long-running dispute.
newsfromthestates.com
Oregon’s attorney general focused on consumer privacy, labor trafficking, crime victims, ghost guns
Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum wants the Legislature to address consumer privacy, labor trafficking and sales of untraceable firearms this session. Rosenblum released on Tuesday her legislative agenda, which stems in part from task forces on consumer privacy and labor trafficking. Rosenblum also said she wants to ensure abortion rights in Oregon are preserved in the aftermath of the U.S. Supreme Court last year overturning Roe v. Wade and allowing states to enact abortion restrictions.
philomathnews.com
Federal, state agencies don’t track sales of guns to disqualified buyers in Oregon
While the enactment of the voter-approved firearm law awaits litigation, neither state nor federal law enforcement agencies are tracking how often Oregonians buy guns before failing a background check through a federal loophole. They also aren’t tracking whether police seize weapons sold to Oregon buyers who are disqualified from owning...
Bill would allow local gun control in Washington state
(The Center Square) – People spoke out for and against a bill that would repeal Washington state’s preemption statute, which gives the Legislature the primary authority to regulate firearms, during a Tuesday morning public hearing held by the House Civil Rights & Judiciary Committee. House Bill 1178 would...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Rowan thinks Measure 114 will be overturned, but it will take time
UMATILLA COUNTY – The Oregon State Police has told a federal judge that it can be ready to implement the licensing requirements under Oregon’s new gun control law by March. Umatilla County Sheriff Terry Rowan says he doubts that can happen. “When you’re talking about creating entire programs...
Legislative session opens with dozens of proposed constitutional changes
Lawmakers face 38 proposed changes to the state constitution this session. Few will pass. Massive and drastic change is something to be wary of when it comes to altering the state’ core governing document, though the voters do approve changes from time to time. But the proposals do carry messages, including of Republican frustrations in […] The post Legislative session opens with dozens of proposed constitutional changes appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
oregoncapitalinsider.com
Rep. Stout removed from committees
Oregon state Rep. Brian Stout was removed from all legislative committee assignments this week, just days after a judge declined to dismiss a protective order filed by a woman who accused Stout of sexual abuse and a week after he was sworn into office. Stout, a Republican representing House District...
KATU.com
Oregon's rent cap called into question this legislative session
SALEM, Ore. — Oregon's rent control law may see changes this legislative session. Senate Bill 608, passed in 2019, made Oregon the first state to institute a rent cap. The law capped annual rent increases at 7% plus the Consumer Price Index (CPI) that adjusts each year with inflation.
Your Government: Oregon House Democrats release 2023 Caucus agenda
As the Oregon Legislature begins a new session, the Republican and Democrats are preparing to execute their agendas. On Tuesday, Jan. 17, the Oregon House Democrats released their 2023 Caucus Agenda: Rebuilding for the Future. "Having heard from people in every corner of the state, House Democrats have clear direction on the priorities Oregonians want addressed: homelessness and housing affordability; improved behavioral health and addiction services; stronger schools; safer neighborhoods...
New tax ruled unconstitutional but goes into effect this month in Washington
A state capital gains tax has been ruled unconstitutional but will still be collected later this month starting on January 28th. Here's a quick recap of what happened. Last year, the legislature passed a 7% tax on the sale of stocks, bonds, businesses and other investments, if the profits exceed $250,000. The exceptions to this new law include the sale of real estate, livestock and family-owned businesses. (source)
Following Washington County's example, bill seeks to ban flavored tobacco sales in Oregon
A bipartisan bill in the Oregon Legislature would enact a statewide ban on flavored tobacco and nicotine products — a step that the Washington County Board of Commissioners hoped for when it enacted a similar ban in late 2021.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Law enforcement is seeking Tias
MISSION – The Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation reports Tom Redhawk Tias, 22, escaped on Monday from the Medicine Wheel Recovery Services facility in St. Helens and is believed to be heading to the Pendleton area. Tias had entered a guilty plea for manslaughter and was due to be sentenced on April 10.
WWEEK
Murmurs: Kotek’s Homeless Order Omits Rural Oregon
KOTEK’S HOMELESS ORDER OMITS RURAL OREGON: On her first day in office, Gov. Tina Kotek attacked one of the state’s biggest challenges, declaring a state of emergency and earmarking $130 million in funding to alleviate homelessness. It’s a colossal undertaking: Oregon has the nation’s highest rate of unsheltered homelessness for families with children. But the order covers only 11 counties, omitting 25 rural counties in Eastern Oregon and along the coast. That’s because those counties did not meet the threshold of an increase in homelessness of 50% or more from 2017 to 2022. On Jan. 11, lawmakers representing Oregon’s Coastal Caucus sent Kotek a letter of protest, noting rural counties already have far fewer resources than urban ones and face challenges just as severe. The letter urged Kotek to extend the same level of concern to rural Oregon “as you have demonstrated to the rest of the state.” Kotek said Jan. 17 her initial allocation “underrepresents the need” in rural counties and encouraged them to formally apply for aid.
kpic
Oregon audit: Drug decriminalization law needs work, gets 'incomplete' grade
SALEM, Ore. — Measure 110, the drug decriminalization and addiction treatment law passed overwhelmingly by Oregon voters in November 2020, is failing to boost Oregon's drug treatment system, according to a new audit released Thursday morning. However, the audit report from Secretary of State Shemia Fagan's office and the...
Money is key for Oregon legislature tackling homelessness
Both Democrats and Republicans in the Oregon legislature agree solving the homeless crisis is the top issue in the state. But there are already warning signs there is likely not enough money to take care of everything -- which will lead to a tug-of-war over the dollars.
Washington State Attorney General filed a bill that would force car dealers to provide used auto warranties
Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson and Washington State Representative David Hackney, have filed a bill in the legislature that would force car dealers to provide used auto warranties.
focushillsboro.com
ODFW Is Looking For Candidates To Represent Oregon On The Pacific Fisheries Management Council
Currently, ODFW is looking for candidates to fill an open position on the Pacific Fishery Management Council. As of August 11, 2023, this at-large seat in Oregon will be filled for a three-year term. If you or someone you know would like to be considered, please get in touch with...
‘Too early to tell’: Measure 110 setbacks come into focus in audit
The state is calling on the Oregon Health Authority after an audit uncovered setbacks in the implementation of Measure 110 which decriminalizes drug possession.
klcc.org
Oregon Grapevine: Former Oregon Governor Kate Brown
Former Oregon Governor, Kate Brown, speaks with Oregon Grapevine host, Barbara Dellenback about her legacy in office, her future plans, and what she miss about the job. Barbara Dellenback returned to KLCC in December 2017 after pursuing other radio gigs and fundraising for community benefit organizations. She's host of the KLCC podcast The Oregon Grapevine. You can hear her on the radio hosting Weekend Edition, Morning Edition, and All Things Considered.
