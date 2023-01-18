McEnroe believes praise from fellow athletes for Murray shows 'ultimate respect': "They know a lot of what he's going through and has been through"

Read full article on original website
"It's just absurd that the players are playing": McEnroe hits back at Murray late finish, affects his chances of going further
John McEnroe wants the Australian Open to add a cut-off time so that players like Murray and Kokkinakis don't have to play for as long as they did. Murray and Kokkinakis started their match late in the day and then played one of the longest matches in event history. All of that combined made it so they finished in the small hours of the next day leaving the winner of the contest in a terrible situation moving forward. It was Andy Murray and he already played one 5-setter in the previous round.
"Hopefully his problems will finally be a thing of the past": McEnroe tips Becker for coaching return after prison stint
John McEnroe belives that Boris Becker will return to coaching after hitting a low-point with an 8-month stay in a UK prison. Becker used to be involved in coaching in the past most famously as part of the Novak Djokovic team. He did most of his work post-tennis as a broadcaster with the BBC for Wimbledon as well as providing other tennis insights on various platforms. McEnroe sees him in coaching again as he is unsure whether he'll make a return to the BBC in the future.
Wilander apologies to Murray after epic Australian Open win: "You've proved me wrong"
Eurosport tennis analyst Mats Wilander apologized to Andy Murray for doubting him after his impressive win over Andy Murray saying 'You have proved me wrong'. Wilander has been always sceptical about Murray's ability to really play on a high level since he simply didn't think it was possible with his injuries over the years. Well, Murray has certainly scored his biggest win since coming back, by beating Matteo Berrettini in five sets. After the match, Wilander admitted he was wrong in the Eurosport studio:
John McEnroe explains why 'legendary' Andy Murray makes him proud of tennis
John McEnroe says Andy Murray made him feel ‘proud’ of tennis after his incredible five-set comeback win at the Australian Open. Murray was two sets and a break down against Thanasi Kokkinakis with the Australian producing some immaculate tennis. However, Murray refused to quit and somehow found a...
Andy Murray can’t help himself
Andy Murray must really love tennis. At least he’d better, considering what he puts himself through every match in the past few years and over his whole career. It’s like he can’t get off the court when there have definitely been times he should get off the court, both in making his wins easier and what his body is telling him. He’s just always out there.
(VIDEO) "If she screams one more time to my face": Sakkari fumes over her opponent Shnaider's celebrations in Australian Open scare
Maria Sakkari moved through to the third round of the Australian Open where potentially Jil Teichmann will await but again survived a scare against Diana Shnaider 3-6, 7-5, 6-3. But Sakkari who usually has no issue herself letting her emotions out on the court took issue with Shnaider fistpumping. At...
VIDEO: Nadal's wife Xisca left in tears after defending champion crashes out of Australian Open with injury struggles
Rafael Nadal admitted he was destroyed mentally after losing out in the second round of the Australian Open but it also affected his wife Xisca. She was reduced to tears as he picked up an injury in his second round defeat to Mackenzie McDonald in straight sets 6-4, 6-4, 7-5.
Andy Murray’s Wife Kim Sears Dislikes Something the Wives of Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal Don’t Enjoy Either
Here’s what dislike tennis star Andy Murray's wife, Kim Sears, has in common with the wives of Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal.
"He's a disgraceful advertisement for men's tennis": Fognini accused of tanking and lack of effort during Kokkinakis defeat at Australian Open
Fabio Fognini is not foreign to 'tanking' allegations as the Italian can put forward a lacklustre effort when things don't go his way and they weren't going in this match. From the start, Fognini showed less than Kokkinakis who quickly established himself as the better player. The Australian was up 2-0 in sets and 4-2 in the final set when the match was suspended due to rain. They returned the following day and Kokkinakis quickly got it done 6-2 to close out the match.
Gauff full of praise for Raducanu after Australian Open win: "She had a tough week in Auckland, so good for her to play at this level after such a scary moment"
Coco Gauff defeated Emma Raducanu in straight sets but after the match, she praised the Brit for everything she did in the match considering the circumstances. Raducanu played really well when you think that only a week ago she left the Auckland court in tears due to an injured ankle. She pushed Gauff to play well and th emotional reaction by Gauff proves how much the win mattered to her. Speaking after the match, Gauff said that Raducanu played well:
(VIDEO) Djokovic defies umpire to take urgent bathroom break at Australian Open, makes it back before time violation
When you've got to go, you've got to go and that was definitely the case for Novak Djokovic during his opening win over Roberto Carballes Baena at the Australian Open. Djokovic ignored the umpire to take an early toilet break after just five games into the contest at 3-2 up. Shouting hello multiple times, he ran off down the tunnel to shouts of 'Novak' before a time violation was potentially set to be issued.
Danielle Collins left 'a little embarrassed' after mistakenly celebrating victory too early in tiebreak at Australian Open
We've all been there. You're in the midst of competition and in the furor of battle, you lose track of the moment and score of the match.
VIDEO: Nadal erupts at chair umpire during loss to McDonald at 2023 Australian Open
Rafael Nadal not only lost out in the second round of the 2023 Australian Open as well as being injured by the end of it but also lost his temper and erupted at the chair umpire. Not his performance being the issue for Nadal but more that during the changeover,...
'The guy's drunk out of his mind': Novak Djokovic demands fan get kicked out of Australian Open match after being heckled
Novak Djokovic has become accustomed to enduring heckling spectators when he plays tennis. Alongside Nick Kyrgios, he is public enemy No. 1 among a number of fans.
VIDEO: Swiatek left visibly annoyed by fan throwing tennis ball at her to sign after Australian Open win
Iga Swiatek had a bad fan experience in Melbourne after her 1st round win as a fan threw a ball at her while she was trying to sign things for the fans. The Polish player played a really strong match to win the opening round of the Australian Open. In good spirits, Swiatek wanted to sign some things for fans and while she was doing it another one threw a ball at her. The shocked player immediately scolded the fan for doing that explaining why that it was bad.
Inside Jessica Pegula’s marriage to Taylor Gahagen, sports executive who’s risen through ranks in the family empire
RANKED third in the world, Jessica Pegula is one of U.S. tennis' brightest stars. A four-time Grand Slam finalist, Pegula, 28, rose to third in the world in 2022 after reaching the Australian, U.S., and French Open quarter-finals last year, along with the third round at Wimbledon. With a career...
Nadal Reveals Diagnosis Of Australian Open Injury
One day after aggravating an injury during his second-round loss at the Australian Open, Rafael Nadal updated his fans by revealing the results of an MRI. "Good afternoon. I have undergone medical tests after losing yesterday," Nadal wrote. "The MRI shows a grade 2 injury in the iliopsoas muscle in my left leg. Now it's time for sports rest and anti-inflammatory physiotherapy. Normal recovery time 6 to 8 weeks."
Look: Sports World Reacts To Chris Evert's Announcement
Tennis legend Chris Evert shared some wonderful news on Tuesday afternoon. Evert, who was diagnosed with Stage 1 ovarian cancer in November 2021, revealed today that she is cancer-free. The 18-time major singles champion, who lost her sister to BRCA-related ovarian cancer in February 2020, ...
(VIDEO) Djokovic rages at umpire after constantly being insulted by ‘drunk out of his mind’ spectator: “He is only here to provoke”
Novak Djokovic is the latest player to take issue with a drunk spectator during his second round tie at the Australian Open. Djokovic had enough and went to Fergus Murphy, the umpire raging and asking him to do something about it. A similar incident occurred with Nick Kyrgios at Wimbledon which he was later brought into court over.
Tsitsipas has genius solution to signing autographs one by one after Australian Open win
Stefanos Tsitsipas came well prepared for his match against Hijikata as he brought signed autographs to give out to fans not having to sign any after the match. Tennis players generally stay back after a match to sign some fan memorabilia but Tsitsipas thought of something else. He brought already signed autographs to hand out to everyone who wanted one. It's something that's not been seen on tennis courts before and it's certainly a good way to avoid having to sign many after the match.
