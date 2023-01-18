ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

"I'm old enough to take my own decisions": Nadal again declines family involvement at Australian Open after Wimbledon incident with father previously

Rafael Nadal refused to retire once again just like at Wimbledon last year despite getting urges from family members to do so again. Nadal famously refused to retire at Wimbledon despite the insistence of his father and sister who urged him to do so. He won that match against Fritz but lost this one as he simply could not move well enough to get to the ball in order to hit it back. Once again he was urged to retire but opted against it as he felt that he shouldn't as a defending champion.
(VIDEO) Djokovic defies umpire to take urgent bathroom break at Australian Open, makes it back before time violation

When you've got to go, you've got to go and that was definitely the case for Novak Djokovic during his opening win over Roberto Carballes Baena at the Australian Open. Djokovic ignored the umpire to take an early toilet break after just five games into the contest at 3-2 up. Shouting hello multiple times, he ran off down the tunnel to shouts of 'Novak' before a time violation was potentially set to be issued.
Nadal Reveals Diagnosis Of Australian Open Injury

One day after aggravating an injury during his second-round loss at the Australian Open, Rafael Nadal updated his fans by revealing the results of an MRI. "Good afternoon. I have undergone medical tests after losing yesterday," Nadal wrote. "The MRI shows a grade 2 injury in the iliopsoas muscle in my left leg. Now it's time for sports rest and anti-inflammatory physiotherapy. Normal recovery time 6 to 8 weeks."
"He's a disgraceful advertisement for men's tennis": Fognini accused of tanking and lack of effort during Kokkinakis defeat at Australian Open

Fabio Fognini is not foreign to 'tanking' allegations as the Italian can put forward a lacklustre effort when things don't go his way and they weren't going in this match. From the start, Fognini showed less than Kokkinakis who quickly established himself as the better player. The Australian was up 2-0 in sets and 4-2 in the final set when the match was suspended due to rain. They returned the following day and Kokkinakis quickly got it done 6-2 to close out the match.
Wilander apologies to Murray after epic Australian Open win: "You've proved me wrong"

Eurosport tennis analyst Mats Wilander apologized to Andy Murray for doubting him after his impressive win over Andy Murray saying 'You have proved me wrong'. Wilander has been always sceptical about Murray's ability to really play on a high level since he simply didn't think it was possible with his injuries over the years. Well, Murray has certainly scored his biggest win since coming back, by beating Matteo Berrettini in five sets. After the match, Wilander admitted he was wrong in the Eurosport studio:
"Destroyed mentally" - Nadal summarises Australian Open exit

Rafael Nadal is out of the Australian Open and it's because of an injury that left him unable to play but even before he wasn't playing that well, to begin with. The Spaniard held a press conference following his exit and he was quite disappointed. There was very little joy left in Nadal and his words reflected his mood really well:
VIDEO: Swiatek left visibly annoyed by fan throwing tennis ball at her to sign after Australian Open win

Iga Swiatek had a bad fan experience in Melbourne after her 1st round win as a fan threw a ball at her while she was trying to sign things for the fans. The Polish player played a really strong match to win the opening round of the Australian Open. In good spirits, Swiatek wanted to sign some things for fans and while she was doing it another one threw a ball at her. The shocked player immediately scolded the fan for doing that explaining why that it was bad.

