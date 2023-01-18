ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Los Angeles faces Utah on 4-game road skid

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

Los Angeles Clippers (23-23, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (23-24, eighth in the Western Conference)

Salt Lake City; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Jazz -6.5

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles visits Utah looking to stop its four-game road losing streak.

The Jazz have gone 17-14 against Western Conference opponents. Utah ranks eighth in the Western Conference shooting 36.0% from deep, led by Kelly Olynyk shooting 41.3% from 3-point range.

The Clippers are 13-14 in Western Conference play. Los Angeles is the leader in the Western Conference allowing only 110.1 points per game while holding opponents to 46.3% shooting.

The teams play for the fourth time this season. The Jazz won the last meeting 125-112 on Dec. 1, with Jordan Clarkson scoring 33 points in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Malik Beasley is shooting 35.5% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Jazz, while averaging 13.7 points. Lauri Markkanen is shooting 50.7% and averaging 22.8 points over the last 10 games for Utah.

Norman Powell is averaging 15.2 points for the Clippers. Paul George is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jazz: 4-6, averaging 120.1 points, 46.8 rebounds, 25.3 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.7 points per game.

Clippers: 2-8, averaging 110.1 points, 42.0 rebounds, 22.0 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.5 points.

INJURIES: Jazz: Lauri Markkanen: day to day (hip), Kelly Olynyk: out (ankle).

Clippers: John Wall: out (abdominal), Luke Kennard: out (calf).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

