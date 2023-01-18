ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, WA

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
newsnationnow.com

Stained bedding, hair found in search of Idaho suspect’s home

(NewsNation) — Newly released court documents revealed what investigators seized from Idaho killing suspect Brian Kohberger’s home. The list of evidence includes “nine possible hair strands” and “one possible animal hair strand.”. Authorities also recovered “one nitrite type black glove,” “one computer tower,” “one collection...
IDAHO STATE
OutThere Colorado

13-year-old Coloradan arrested after 100 MPH highway chase

KEARNEY, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska state troopers arrested a 13-year-old driver from Colorado after a chase that topped 100 mph along an interstate highway earlier this week. A state trooper spotted an SUV driving about 35 mph on Interstate 80 near the city of Kearney on Monday night, but the driver sped up and fled east when the trooper tried to pull her over.
KEARNEY, NE
KIDO Talk Radio

Idaho Goodwill Stores Will Not Accept These 27 Items

Do you feel like the walls in your home are starting to close in around you because you have so much “stuff” you’re not using?. Whether you’re motivated by a move or simply have the urge to declutter, you’ve got a few options to make that stuff go away. You could have a garage sale (or come sell it at Idaho’s Largest Garage Sale in May.)
IDAHO STATE
KOOL 96.5

You Can Use Deadly Force to Stop a Felony in Idaho

You wake up one morning and look out the window and see a guy attempting to steal your car. Can you shoot him? If you believe it’s obvious he’s stealing your ride, the answer is yes! Do you want to shoot the thief? That’s another matter. You may believe taking a life over an item that can be replaced is something you can’t carry on your conscience.
IDAHO STATE
MIX 106

The Best Places in Idaho To Book Your 2023 Wedding

We've previously talked to you about a "loophole" to getting married in Idaho without having to spend a fortune. But what if you're open to spending a couple of bucks and want to book a wedding venue?. The Cost of Love. According to TheKnot.com, the average cost of a wedding...
IDAHO STATE
MIX 106

Boise Area Snow Shoveling Heart Safety Guide

Surprise! It's snowing again in Idaho! If you're new to Idaho, perhaps you're from California, Nevada, or Texas, snow shoveling is a unique experience. We've all read and heard the stories about someone who overexerts themselves by falling victim to a fatal heart attack. By the way, in two weeks, February is Heart Awareness Month.
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

Why The National Media Continues To Exploit Idaho Murder Victims

Unfortunately, murders happen across the country every day. However, suppose you have been a national media consumer in the past few weeks. In that case, the only murders that have grabbed the media's and public's attention are the tragic murders of the four University of Idaho students. The murders of...
MOSCOW, ID
KGAB AM 650

Police Seeking Information On Quartet In Wyoming Walmart Crime

Police in Rock Springs are asking the people to help identify four people who were allegedly involved in a recent crime at the Rock Springs Walmart store. That's according to a post on the Rock Springs Police Department Facebook page. The post does not identify what specific crime the men are suspected of but says they are all Black males and left the store in a dark-colored Jeep Wrangler.
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
KIDO Talk Radio

The #1 Most Popular Family Recipe in Idaho

How on earth would someone be able to find the single BEST or most popular family recipe in all of Idaho? That seems like such a bold claim, right?. There’s an article from FamilyMinded that features the best and most popular family recipes in every state, and I was interested in finding out what they said about Idaho (I bet it has something to do with potatoes).
IDAHO STATE
MIX 106

You’ve Got to Learn How ‘Boise’ and ‘Idaho’ Got Thier Names

It doesn't matter if you are a native local, a newbie or thinking about moving to Idaho there are somethings about the place you should know. I have a lot of great Idaho info below to check out but first let's go over how Boise found its name and how Idaho got its name. They are starkly different but both very interesting stories.
BOISE, ID
upr.org

FBI warns of sextortion targeting Utah teenagers

Late Friday morning, the FBI’s Salt Lake City office sent out a press release and video to news outlets all over Utah, warning of a trend in sextortion—a practice of exhorting victims to meet demands by threatening to release compromising sexual images or information. The press release focuses...
UTAH STATE
GW Hatchet

Column: Idaho murders showcase the dangers of conflating true crime with entertainment

28-year-old criminology graduate student Bryan Kohberger appeared in court for the first time last week after being charged in late December with the murder of four University of Idaho students, granting closure to the victims’ families who must still be dealing with unimaginable grief as they piece together the tragic details of what happened to their children. Kohberger’s arrest also brought a sense of relief to a different crowd struck by the effects of the killings – the multiple individuals accused of murder by true crime content creators on TikTok.
MOSCOW, ID
Idaho State Journal

Judge: No in-person meetings for couple's triple murder case

ST. ANTHONY, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho judge says a couple accused in a bizarre triple murder case will not be allowed to meet face-to-face to talk about strategy before they stand trial in April. Attorneys for Lori Vallow Daybell and Chad Daybell presented several requests to 7th District...
IDAHO STATE
kslnewsradio.com

Two Utahns hurt in rollover in Idaho

POCATELLO, Idaho — The Idaho State Police are investigating a single-car rollover Monday morning that sent two Utah residents to the hospital. The ISP says the crash happened on northbound I-15 near milepost 27 in Bannock County at 8:09 a.m. The ISP says a 2003 Toyota Tacoma was traveling...
BANNOCK COUNTY, ID
MIX 106

Idaho Activist Ammon Bundy Warns: “Come no more upon me.”

Ammon Bundy has fought the law at the city, county, state, and federal levels. Mr. Bundy indeed has opposed the law and won. However, a civil lawsuit against him by Saint Luke's Hospital Systems caused the one-time Idaho gubernatorial candidate to ask for help from several unlikely public officials. In...
IDAHO STATE
MIX 106

MIX 106

Boise, ID
8K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Mix 106 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy