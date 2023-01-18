Read full article on original website
A burned-out former CEO takes an $18-an-hour Amazon warehouse job and claims it cured him of depressionAnita DurairajSeattle, WA
Seattle Seahawks Sign Pro-Bowler To ExtensionOnlyHomersSeattle, WA
COVID-19 Complacency: A Hard Shift for ImmunocompromisedBR RogersSeattle, WA
Major retailer closes another store in Washington this weekKristen WaltersSeattle, WA
2023 Emerald City Comic ConMichelle NorthropSeattle, WA
newsnationnow.com
Stained bedding, hair found in search of Idaho suspect’s home
(NewsNation) — Newly released court documents revealed what investigators seized from Idaho killing suspect Brian Kohberger’s home. The list of evidence includes “nine possible hair strands” and “one possible animal hair strand.”. Authorities also recovered “one nitrite type black glove,” “one computer tower,” “one collection...
Idahoans Turn Into Post Malone at These Intersections 😆
Treasure Valley, Idaho. Forget coffee for a second. The best part of waking up is sharing the road with people who know how to drive. Day after day, I deal with the same $#!+ on my morning drive, and it's time I break my silence. Ya'll Are Running in More...
13-year-old Coloradan arrested after 100 MPH highway chase
KEARNEY, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska state troopers arrested a 13-year-old driver from Colorado after a chase that topped 100 mph along an interstate highway earlier this week. A state trooper spotted an SUV driving about 35 mph on Interstate 80 near the city of Kearney on Monday night, but the driver sped up and fled east when the trooper tried to pull her over.
Idaho murders: Bryan Kohberger search warrants unsealed
Newly unsealed search warrants shed light on what investigators found in Bryan Kohberger's Washington State University apartment and office.
Idaho Goodwill Stores Will Not Accept These 27 Items
Do you feel like the walls in your home are starting to close in around you because you have so much “stuff” you’re not using?. Whether you’re motivated by a move or simply have the urge to declutter, you’ve got a few options to make that stuff go away. You could have a garage sale (or come sell it at Idaho’s Largest Garage Sale in May.)
You Can Use Deadly Force to Stop a Felony in Idaho
You wake up one morning and look out the window and see a guy attempting to steal your car. Can you shoot him? If you believe it’s obvious he’s stealing your ride, the answer is yes! Do you want to shoot the thief? That’s another matter. You may believe taking a life over an item that can be replaced is something you can’t carry on your conscience.
The Best Places in Idaho To Book Your 2023 Wedding
We've previously talked to you about a "loophole" to getting married in Idaho without having to spend a fortune. But what if you're open to spending a couple of bucks and want to book a wedding venue?. The Cost of Love. According to TheKnot.com, the average cost of a wedding...
Boise Area Snow Shoveling Heart Safety Guide
Surprise! It's snowing again in Idaho! If you're new to Idaho, perhaps you're from California, Nevada, or Texas, snow shoveling is a unique experience. We've all read and heard the stories about someone who overexerts themselves by falling victim to a fatal heart attack. By the way, in two weeks, February is Heart Awareness Month.
Why The National Media Continues To Exploit Idaho Murder Victims
Unfortunately, murders happen across the country every day. However, suppose you have been a national media consumer in the past few weeks. In that case, the only murders that have grabbed the media's and public's attention are the tragic murders of the four University of Idaho students. The murders of...
Idaho murders: Bryan Kohberger's former defense attorney says he has stayed in touch with suspect's family
Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohbeger's former defense attorney, Jason LaBar, says he is still in contact with Kohberger's family in Pennsylvania after his extradition to Idaho.
Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger could have had access to crime lab with live camera stream
An insider told Fox News Digital that Bryan Kohberger's doctoral program at Washington State University keeps access to a "crime lab" database of police bodycam images along with live streams from security cameras on and off campus.
Police Seeking Information On Quartet In Wyoming Walmart Crime
Police in Rock Springs are asking the people to help identify four people who were allegedly involved in a recent crime at the Rock Springs Walmart store. That's according to a post on the Rock Springs Police Department Facebook page. The post does not identify what specific crime the men are suspected of but says they are all Black males and left the store in a dark-colored Jeep Wrangler.
The #1 Most Popular Family Recipe in Idaho
How on earth would someone be able to find the single BEST or most popular family recipe in all of Idaho? That seems like such a bold claim, right?. There’s an article from FamilyMinded that features the best and most popular family recipes in every state, and I was interested in finding out what they said about Idaho (I bet it has something to do with potatoes).
You’ve Got to Learn How ‘Boise’ and ‘Idaho’ Got Thier Names
It doesn't matter if you are a native local, a newbie or thinking about moving to Idaho there are somethings about the place you should know. I have a lot of great Idaho info below to check out but first let's go over how Boise found its name and how Idaho got its name. They are starkly different but both very interesting stories.
upr.org
FBI warns of sextortion targeting Utah teenagers
Late Friday morning, the FBI’s Salt Lake City office sent out a press release and video to news outlets all over Utah, warning of a trend in sextortion—a practice of exhorting victims to meet demands by threatening to release compromising sexual images or information. The press release focuses...
Idaho stabbing suspect not able to use insanity plea
Idaho stabbing suspect Bryan Kohberger has not yet entered a plea but prosecutors are already saying he will not be able to use the not guilty by reason of insanity plea.
GW Hatchet
Column: Idaho murders showcase the dangers of conflating true crime with entertainment
28-year-old criminology graduate student Bryan Kohberger appeared in court for the first time last week after being charged in late December with the murder of four University of Idaho students, granting closure to the victims’ families who must still be dealing with unimaginable grief as they piece together the tragic details of what happened to their children. Kohberger’s arrest also brought a sense of relief to a different crowd struck by the effects of the killings – the multiple individuals accused of murder by true crime content creators on TikTok.
Idaho State Journal
Judge: No in-person meetings for couple's triple murder case
ST. ANTHONY, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho judge says a couple accused in a bizarre triple murder case will not be allowed to meet face-to-face to talk about strategy before they stand trial in April. Attorneys for Lori Vallow Daybell and Chad Daybell presented several requests to 7th District...
kslnewsradio.com
Two Utahns hurt in rollover in Idaho
POCATELLO, Idaho — The Idaho State Police are investigating a single-car rollover Monday morning that sent two Utah residents to the hospital. The ISP says the crash happened on northbound I-15 near milepost 27 in Bannock County at 8:09 a.m. The ISP says a 2003 Toyota Tacoma was traveling...
Idaho Activist Ammon Bundy Warns: “Come no more upon me.”
Ammon Bundy has fought the law at the city, county, state, and federal levels. Mr. Bundy indeed has opposed the law and won. However, a civil lawsuit against him by Saint Luke's Hospital Systems caused the one-time Idaho gubernatorial candidate to ask for help from several unlikely public officials. In...
