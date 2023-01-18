Chelsea are stepping up attempts to agree a new contract with Mason Mount in the face of the growing prospect of Liverpool trying to buy the midfielder this summer. Mount has 18 months on his deal and Chelsea, who are weighing up whether to increase their offer for Brighton’s Moises Caicedo, are yet to meet his wage demands. The uncertainty has led to questions over whether negotiations will come to a successful conclusion and Liverpool, who are planning a rebuild of their midfield, are prepared to act on their interest in the England international if the situation drags on.

22 MINUTES AGO