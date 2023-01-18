Read full article on original website
Related
chatsports.com
USA and Juventus midfielder Weston Mckennie 'rejects $32 million move to Aston Villa' as he 'eyes bids from Premier League giants Chelsea and Tottenham or Borussia Dortmund'
American international and midfielder Weston McKennie has rejected a move to Aston Villa as he awaits a bid from a larger team, according to multiple reports from Corriere dello Sport and Tuttosport. The reports emerging from Italy claim that McKennie is holding out hope for a bid from Tottenham, Chelsea,...
chatsports.com
Another assist from Christian! Eriksen drives Man United new boy Wout Weghorst to Manchester airport as Marcus Rashford and Co make their way down to London for their Premier League clash with Crystal Palace
Manchester United stars including new loan signing Wout Weghorst arrived at Manchester Airport with the rest of the squad ahead of their Premier League clash against Crystal Palace. The Red Devils are due to face the Eagles at Selhurst Park on Wednesday evening as they bid to put the pressure...
Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham in pursuit of David Raya
Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham have all shown interest in the Brentford goalkeeper David Raya, who will enter the final year of his contract this summer. The 27-year-old Spaniard has yet to agree new terms at Brentford and is likely to be available for a reduced price if no new deal is signed before next season. He has publicly been coy about his future and the potential for a bargain has alerted several of the Premier League’s top clubs, who have long tracked his role in Brentford’s rise to eighth in the division.
BBC
Premier League and FA Cup reaction plus transfer window latest
German side St Pauli have signed Bolton forward Dapo Afolayan for an undisclosed fee. The 25-year-old scored 16 goals in 87 league appearances for Wanderers after initially joining on loan from West Ham in January 2021. St Pauli are 15th in the 18-team German second division, which returns after a...
Shakhtar CEO slams Arsenal conduct as he reveals reason club sold Mykhailo Mudryk to Chelsea in £88m transfer
SHAKHTAR DONETSK's CEO has hit out at Arsenal's conduct over Mykhailo Mudryk - and explained why Chelsea landed the star. The two London clubs were locked in intense talks with the Ukrainian club over their young winger. But Chelsea won out in the end and signed Mudryk in a deal...
BBC
Crystal Palace 1-1 Manchester United: 'I have to criticise my team' - Erik Ten Hag
Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag criticises his side for "dropped points" after Crystal Palace's late equaliser in stoppage time of their 1-1 Premier League draw. MATCH REPORT: Olise stunner gives Palace a point to deny Man Utd. Watch Premier League highlights every week on Match Of The Day on...
Yardbarker
Croatian star offered to Chelsea and remains an option for Graham Potter this window
Croatian defender Josip Juranovic was offered to Chelsea earlier this window and he still remains an option to the club. It’s been a busy transfer window for Chelsea to say the least. Todd Boehly is into double figures for players brought in since taking over at Chelsea and he doesn’t appear to be stopping.
Yardbarker
Report: Chelsea's Priority Is Now A Midfielder For January
It has now been confirmed that the priority for Chelsea in January is now a midfielder and they are speaking to a number of players at the moment. Moises Caicedo is of course the main target. Chelsea are expected to lose Jorginho in the summer on a free and could...
Chelsea step up Mason Mount contract talks amid Liverpool interest
Chelsea are stepping up attempts to agree a new contract with Mason Mount in the face of the growing prospect of Liverpool trying to buy the midfielder this summer. Mount has 18 months on his deal and Chelsea, who are weighing up whether to increase their offer for Brighton’s Moises Caicedo, are yet to meet his wage demands. The uncertainty has led to questions over whether negotiations will come to a successful conclusion and Liverpool, who are planning a rebuild of their midfield, are prepared to act on their interest in the England international if the situation drags on.
Transfer latest: West Ham complete Ings signing as Arsenal land defender Kiwior
West Ham have completed the signing of striker Danny Ings from Aston Villa and Arsenal are poised to confirm Jakub Kiwior has joined from Spezia
BBC
Noni Madueke: Chelsea close to signing winger from PSV Eindhoven
Chelsea are close to signing 20-year-old winger Noni Madueke from PSV Eindhoven. He was flying to London on Thursday night to complete a move worth around 35m euros (£30.7m). Madueke will be Chelsea's sixth signing of the transfer window following deals for Mykhailo Mudryk, David Datro Fofana, Andrey Santos and Benoit Badiashile, plus Joao Felix on loan.
Transfer news LIVE: Ings signs for West Ham, Arsenal agree deal for Trossard, plus Newcastle latest
Arsenal are closing in on a deal for Brighton’s Leandro Trossard after they were pipped to the signing of Shakhtar Donetsk’s Mykhailo Mudryk by Chelsea. The 28-year-old forward has fallen out with manager Roberto De Zerbi and looked likely to leave the Seagulls during this transfer window with Arsenal keen to boost their forward line. Trossard is an adaptable player and would provide cover for both Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli on the wings as well as Martin Odegaard through the middle as the Gunners chase down a first Premier League title since 2004. Up in the North East,...
Liverpool and Chelsea meet having taken very different routes to the same place
“He doesn’t wait long,” said Jurgen Klopp. “Does he want to bring the Harlem Globetrotters as well?” It was in September and the German was quick to mock Todd Boehly’s idea for a Premier League all-star game. The new Chelsea owner had made an impression on the long-serving Liverpool manager: just not a positive one.Fast forward four months and, if such notional sides were picked on top-flight form, perhaps neither Liverpool nor Chelsea would need worry about their players being injured in a glorified exhibition match. They met in two cup finals last season. Now they face off as...
Premier League team of the season so far including Martin Odegaard, Erling Haaland and Marcus Rashford
The Premier League reaches the halfway stage of the season with Arsenal sitting top of the table.Mikel Arteta’s side have a cushion over champions Manchester City in the title race, despite Erling Haaland’s incredible goalscoring run.Manchester United’s resurgence and Eddie Howe’s revolution at Newcastle United see both clubs primed to capture a Champions League place. Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham have work to do, with Brighton and Fulham enjoying fine campaigns so far. As teams spend big in January to change their fortunes, here is Indy Sport’s team of the season so far:Alisson, Liverpool: Keeping Liverpool in games as others...
Arsenal sign Leandro Trossard for £27m
Arsenal have signed Leandro Trossard from Brighton & Hove Albion for under £30m
Comments / 0