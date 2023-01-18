ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham in pursuit of David Raya

Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham have all shown interest in the Brentford goalkeeper David Raya, who will enter the final year of his contract this summer. The 27-year-old Spaniard has yet to agree new terms at Brentford and is likely to be available for a reduced price if no new deal is signed before next season. He has publicly been coy about his future and the potential for a bargain has alerted several of the Premier League’s top clubs, who have long tracked his role in Brentford’s rise to eighth in the division.
OnlyHomers

Tennis Star Suffers Devastating Injury

Over the past two decades, the rankings of men's professional tennis have been dominated by three men. Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, and Rafael Nadal. With the retirement last year of Roger Federer, just Djokovic and Nadal remain, and Nadal's time on the tour may be running out.
Yardbarker

Shirt number indicates that Mykhaylo Mudryk could already be destined to fail at Chelsea

Chelsea sensationally secured the signing of Mykhaylo Mudryk from Shakhtar Donetsk last week but is the Ukrainian international already destined to fail at Chelsea thanks to the shirt number he picked?. The winger looked almost certain to be joining Arsenal this January but Chelsea stepped in and hijacked the deal...
BBC

Crystal Palace 1-1 Manchester United: 'I have to criticise my team' - Erik Ten Hag

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag criticises his side for "dropped points" after Crystal Palace's late equaliser in stoppage time of their 1-1 Premier League draw. MATCH REPORT: Olise stunner gives Palace a point to deny Man Utd. Watch Premier League highlights every week on Match Of The Day on...
theScore

PSG fight off Ronaldo's Riyadh All-Star XI to win 9-goal thriller

The contest between Lionel Messi's Paris Saint-Germain and Cristiano Ronaldo's Riyadh All-Star XI was billed as a friendly, but there was nothing cordial about Thursday's affair in Saudi Arabia. In an entertaining encounter featuring nine goals, two yellow cards, and one straight red, 10-man Paris Saint-Germain emerged as the winners...
Yardbarker

Watch: How Chelsea’s crazy contracts have allowed their big spending

Chelsea’s signings in January have raised eyebrows – not least because they’re giving them all 7 or 8 year contracts. There’s a reason for that though, as TalkSport asked former Crystal Palace owner Simon Jordan to explain. It’s all to do with amortisation and spreading the cost of the players over a longer period. Of course it’s a gamble on them being good – but it’s a gamble for the player too.
The Guardian

Who was the first American to play football for a major European team?

“Who was the first American to play for a major European soccer team?” asks Kurt Perleberg. When the USMNT started to qualify for the World Cup on a regular basis in the 1990s, US internationals – and goalkeepers in particular – became a regular sight in European football. But John Harkes, Tony Meola (remember his spells at Brighton and Watford? Nope, nor did we), Paul Caligiuri, Kasey Keller and the rest weren’t the first wave of American footballers to cross the pond.
The Independent

Liverpool and Chelsea meet having taken very different routes to the same place

“He doesn’t wait long,” said Jurgen Klopp. “Does he want to bring the Harlem Globetrotters as well?” It was in September and the German was quick to mock Todd Boehly’s idea for a Premier League all-star game. The new Chelsea owner had made an impression on the long-serving Liverpool manager: just not a positive one.Fast forward four months and, if such notional sides were picked on top-flight form, perhaps neither Liverpool nor Chelsea would need worry about their players being injured in a glorified exhibition match. They met in two cup finals last season. Now they face off as...
The Independent

Premier League team of the season so far including Martin Odegaard, Erling Haaland and Marcus Rashford

The Premier League reaches the halfway stage of the season with Arsenal sitting top of the table.Mikel Arteta’s side have a cushion over champions Manchester City in the title race, despite Erling Haaland’s incredible goalscoring run.Manchester United’s resurgence and Eddie Howe’s revolution at Newcastle United see both clubs primed to capture a Champions League place. Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham have work to do, with Brighton and Fulham enjoying fine campaigns so far. As teams spend big in January to change their fortunes, here is Indy Sport’s team of the season so far:Alisson, Liverpool: Keeping Liverpool in games as others...
NBC Sports

Manchester City roars back to throttle Tottenham in six-goal show

Tottenham’s first-half blues traded halves as Manchester City roared back from a two-goal deficit to beat Spurs 4-2 at the Etihad Stadium on Thursday. Riyad Mahrez scored twice and set up another goal to join Julian Alvarez and Erling Haaland on the score sheet as Man City erased a 2-0 halftime mark to win by two over Antonio Conte’s bitter Spurs.

Comments / 0

Community Policy