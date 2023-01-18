Read full article on original website
A fan runs onto the pitch to take a selfie with Manchester United star Casemiro during their Premier League clash with Crystal Palace
A fan has ran onto the pitch to get a selfie with Casemiro during Manchester United's Premier League clash with Crystal Palace. The bizarre incident took place in the 55th minute at Selhurst Park with United leading 1-0 thanks to a late first-half strike from Bruno Fernandes. More to follow...
USA and Juventus midfielder Weston Mckennie 'rejects $32 million move to Aston Villa' as he 'eyes bids from Premier League giants Chelsea and Tottenham or Borussia Dortmund'
American international and midfielder Weston McKennie has rejected a move to Aston Villa as he awaits a bid from a larger team, according to multiple reports from Corriere dello Sport and Tuttosport. The reports emerging from Italy claim that McKennie is holding out hope for a bid from Tottenham, Chelsea,...
Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham in pursuit of David Raya
Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham have all shown interest in the Brentford goalkeeper David Raya, who will enter the final year of his contract this summer. The 27-year-old Spaniard has yet to agree new terms at Brentford and is likely to be available for a reduced price if no new deal is signed before next season. He has publicly been coy about his future and the potential for a bargain has alerted several of the Premier League’s top clubs, who have long tracked his role in Brentford’s rise to eighth in the division.
Chelsea agree transfer for PSV Eindhoven winger Noni Madueke - source
Chelsea have agreed a deal to sign PSV Eindhoven winger Noni Madueke, a source has confirmed to ESPN.
Crystal Palace 1-1 Manchester United: 'I have to criticise my team' - Erik Ten Hag
Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag criticises his side for "dropped points" after Crystal Palace's late equaliser in stoppage time of their 1-1 Premier League draw. MATCH REPORT: Olise stunner gives Palace a point to deny Man Utd. Watch Premier League highlights every week on Match Of The Day on...
Tennis Legend Diagnosed With Major Injury
Tennis fans from around the world have been holding their breath for news regarding the injury tennis legend Rafael Nadal suffered on the court during the Australian Open on Tuesday, and now there seems to be word of just how serious it is.
Evra takes cheeky dig at Roy Keane after David De Gea’s incredible performance in Man Utd draw against Crystal Palace
PATRICE EVRA has jumped to the defence of David De Gea with a jibe aimed at Roy Keane after the goalkeeper’s superb performance at Selhurst Park. De Gea put on a spectacular display against Crystal Palace on Wednesday night during Manchester United’s 1-1 draw with the London club, making multiple game changing saves.
Watch: How Chelsea’s crazy contracts have allowed their big spending
Chelsea’s signings in January have raised eyebrows – not least because they’re giving them all 7 or 8 year contracts. There’s a reason for that though, as TalkSport asked former Crystal Palace owner Simon Jordan to explain. It’s all to do with amortisation and spreading the cost of the players over a longer period. Of course it’s a gamble on them being good – but it’s a gamble for the player too.
Report: Chelsea's Priority Is Now A Midfielder For January
It has now been confirmed that the priority for Chelsea in January is now a midfielder and they are speaking to a number of players at the moment. Moises Caicedo is of course the main target. Chelsea are expected to lose Jorginho in the summer on a free and could...
Watch: Tottenham stun Manchester City with two quick fire goals
Tottenham has silenced the Etihad with two quick-fire goals to dent Manchester City’s title hopes. Pep Guardiola will be kicking himself at halftime as his side is 2-0 down to Tottenham and headed for a third consecutive defeat. A win tonight will rejuvenate the Citizen’s title hopes but so...
Wolves agree to sign defender Craig Dawson from West Ham for £3.3m
Wolves have agreed a £3.3m fee with West Ham to sign defender Craig Dawson from the London club. The 32-year-old had indicated a wish to move further north and was left out of West Ham's defeat at Wolves last Saturday by manager David Moyes. Dawson, whose last game for...
Kolo Toure: Wigan Athletic boss 'still has lot to learn' about side as winless run continues
Wigan Athletic boss Kolo Toure says he still has a lot to learn about his side as his search for a first win at the club continued after Tuesday's FA Cup third-round replay loss to Luton Town. The Hatters scored a 98th-minute winner to knock the Latics out of the...
Liverpool and Chelsea meet having taken very different routes to the same place
“He doesn’t wait long,” said Jurgen Klopp. “Does he want to bring the Harlem Globetrotters as well?” It was in September and the German was quick to mock Todd Boehly’s idea for a Premier League all-star game. The new Chelsea owner had made an impression on the long-serving Liverpool manager: just not a positive one.Fast forward four months and, if such notional sides were picked on top-flight form, perhaps neither Liverpool nor Chelsea would need worry about their players being injured in a glorified exhibition match. They met in two cup finals last season. Now they face off as...
Manchester City Team News Versus Tottenham Hotspur
Pep Guardiola has confirmed that Kevin De Bruyne will be available for selection in their Premier League game against Tottenham Hotspur whilst he also has some key defenders back.
Soccer-Agnelli warns of Premier League dominance as he quits Juventus
TURIN, Italy, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Outgoing Juventus Chairman Andrea Agnelli, who could face trial over the club's accounting, signed off on Wednesday with a plea for reform of European soccer to counteract the power of the English Premier League.
Arsenal and Man United back on top in throwback title clash
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — The idea of Arsenal and Manchester United going head-to-head for the Premier League title feels like a throwback to a bygone era many younger fans will never have known. The same goes for some players. Arsenal forward Bukayo Saka was only 2 years old when...
Liverpool vs. Chelsea, Premier League: You choose the starting lineup
With Chelsea frolicking around in the transfer market like it’s 2003, with a new player walking through the doors seemingly every single day, it’s hard to keep up with who all may or may not be available to play, who all may or may not be ready to play, and who all may or may not be fit to play this weekend. Thankfully, we have two weeks off afterwards, through the end of the month and the transfer window, so that should help calm the situation down.
Premier League team of the season so far including Martin Odegaard, Erling Haaland and Marcus Rashford
The Premier League reaches the halfway stage of the season with Arsenal sitting top of the table.Mikel Arteta’s side have a cushion over champions Manchester City in the title race, despite Erling Haaland’s incredible goalscoring run.Manchester United’s resurgence and Eddie Howe’s revolution at Newcastle United see both clubs primed to capture a Champions League place. Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham have work to do, with Brighton and Fulham enjoying fine campaigns so far. As teams spend big in January to change their fortunes, here is Indy Sport’s team of the season so far:Alisson, Liverpool: Keeping Liverpool in games as others...
Liverpool v Chelsea: Head-to-head stats
Liverpool have lost just two of their last 15 Premier League matches against Chelsea (won six, drawn seven), although one of those was at Anfield in March 2021. Liverpool have lost both of their league games in 2023 so far, going down 3-1 at Brentford and 3-0 at Brighton. They have not lost their first three league matches in a calendar year since 1953.
Italian Media Praise Milan Skriniar’s Performance In Inter Milan’s 3-0 Win Vs AC Milan: “This Is Why PSG Want Him”
Inter defender Milan Skriniar put in a performance that showed exactly why French giants Paris Saint-Germain are so keen on his signature in yesterday evening’s Supercoppa Italiana win over AC Milan. This is the view in today’s print edition of Rome-based newspaper La Repubblica, via FCInterNews, who praise the...
