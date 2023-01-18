ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

chatsports.com

USA and Juventus midfielder Weston Mckennie 'rejects $32 million move to Aston Villa' as he 'eyes bids from Premier League giants Chelsea and Tottenham or Borussia Dortmund'

American international and midfielder Weston McKennie has rejected a move to Aston Villa as he awaits a bid from a larger team, according to multiple reports from Corriere dello Sport and Tuttosport. The reports emerging from Italy claim that McKennie is holding out hope for a bid from Tottenham, Chelsea,...
The Guardian

Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham in pursuit of David Raya

Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham have all shown interest in the Brentford goalkeeper David Raya, who will enter the final year of his contract this summer. The 27-year-old Spaniard has yet to agree new terms at Brentford and is likely to be available for a reduced price if no new deal is signed before next season. He has publicly been coy about his future and the potential for a bargain has alerted several of the Premier League’s top clubs, who have long tracked his role in Brentford’s rise to eighth in the division.
BBC

Crystal Palace 1-1 Manchester United: 'I have to criticise my team' - Erik Ten Hag

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag criticises his side for "dropped points" after Crystal Palace's late equaliser in stoppage time of their 1-1 Premier League draw. MATCH REPORT: Olise stunner gives Palace a point to deny Man Utd. Watch Premier League highlights every week on Match Of The Day on...
OnlyHomers

Tennis Legend Diagnosed With Major Injury

Tennis fans from around the world have been holding their breath for news regarding the injury tennis legend Rafael Nadal suffered on the court during the Australian Open on Tuesday, and now there seems to be word of just how serious it is.
Yardbarker

Watch: How Chelsea’s crazy contracts have allowed their big spending

Chelsea’s signings in January have raised eyebrows – not least because they’re giving them all 7 or 8 year contracts. There’s a reason for that though, as TalkSport asked former Crystal Palace owner Simon Jordan to explain. It’s all to do with amortisation and spreading the cost of the players over a longer period. Of course it’s a gamble on them being good – but it’s a gamble for the player too.
Yardbarker

Report: Chelsea's Priority Is Now A Midfielder For January

It has now been confirmed that the priority for Chelsea in January is now a midfielder and they are speaking to a number of players at the moment. Moises Caicedo is of course the main target. Chelsea are expected to lose Jorginho in the summer on a free and could...
Yardbarker

Watch: Tottenham stun Manchester City with two quick fire goals

Tottenham has silenced the Etihad with two quick-fire goals to dent Manchester City’s title hopes. Pep Guardiola will be kicking himself at halftime as his side is 2-0 down to Tottenham and headed for a third consecutive defeat. A win tonight will rejuvenate the Citizen’s title hopes but so...
BBC

Wolves agree to sign defender Craig Dawson from West Ham for £3.3m

Wolves have agreed a £3.3m fee with West Ham to sign defender Craig Dawson from the London club. The 32-year-old had indicated a wish to move further north and was left out of West Ham's defeat at Wolves last Saturday by manager David Moyes. Dawson, whose last game for...
The Independent

Liverpool and Chelsea meet having taken very different routes to the same place

“He doesn’t wait long,” said Jurgen Klopp. “Does he want to bring the Harlem Globetrotters as well?” It was in September and the German was quick to mock Todd Boehly’s idea for a Premier League all-star game. The new Chelsea owner had made an impression on the long-serving Liverpool manager: just not a positive one.Fast forward four months and, if such notional sides were picked on top-flight form, perhaps neither Liverpool nor Chelsea would need worry about their players being injured in a glorified exhibition match. They met in two cup finals last season. Now they face off as...
FOX Sports

Arsenal and Man United back on top in throwback title clash

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — The idea of Arsenal and Manchester United going head-to-head for the Premier League title feels like a throwback to a bygone era many younger fans will never have known. The same goes for some players. Arsenal forward Bukayo Saka was only 2 years old when...
SB Nation

Liverpool vs. Chelsea, Premier League: You choose the starting lineup

With Chelsea frolicking around in the transfer market like it’s 2003, with a new player walking through the doors seemingly every single day, it’s hard to keep up with who all may or may not be available to play, who all may or may not be ready to play, and who all may or may not be fit to play this weekend. Thankfully, we have two weeks off afterwards, through the end of the month and the transfer window, so that should help calm the situation down.
The Independent

Premier League team of the season so far including Martin Odegaard, Erling Haaland and Marcus Rashford

The Premier League reaches the halfway stage of the season with Arsenal sitting top of the table.Mikel Arteta’s side have a cushion over champions Manchester City in the title race, despite Erling Haaland’s incredible goalscoring run.Manchester United’s resurgence and Eddie Howe’s revolution at Newcastle United see both clubs primed to capture a Champions League place. Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham have work to do, with Brighton and Fulham enjoying fine campaigns so far. As teams spend big in January to change their fortunes, here is Indy Sport’s team of the season so far:Alisson, Liverpool: Keeping Liverpool in games as others...
BBC

Liverpool v Chelsea: Head-to-head stats

Liverpool have lost just two of their last 15 Premier League matches against Chelsea (won six, drawn seven), although one of those was at Anfield in March 2021. Liverpool have lost both of their league games in 2023 so far, going down 3-1 at Brentford and 3-0 at Brighton. They have not lost their first three league matches in a calendar year since 1953.

