chatsports.com
USA and Juventus midfielder Weston Mckennie 'rejects $32 million move to Aston Villa' as he 'eyes bids from Premier League giants Chelsea and Tottenham or Borussia Dortmund'
American international and midfielder Weston McKennie has rejected a move to Aston Villa as he awaits a bid from a larger team, according to multiple reports from Corriere dello Sport and Tuttosport. The reports emerging from Italy claim that McKennie is holding out hope for a bid from Tottenham, Chelsea,...
Arsenal are pursuing bargain Leandro Trossard because they have an astonishing £100m transfer lined up this summer: report
Arsenal's move for Leandro Trossard has come out of the blue – but it seems part of a longer-term plan
SB Nation
Klopp: “It Was the Reaction We Needed to Show”
Liverpool FC finally stopped their miserable start of 2023 and advanced in the FA Cup, thanks to a Harvey Elliott wonder strike from 30 yards out. Manager Jürgen Klopp was buzzing after the game, and praised the response from the team after the weekend’s humbling by Brighton:. “Everybody...
Shakhtar CEO slams Arsenal conduct as he reveals reason club sold Mykhailo Mudryk to Chelsea in £88m transfer
SHAKHTAR DONETSK's CEO has hit out at Arsenal's conduct over Mykhailo Mudryk - and explained why Chelsea landed the star. The two London clubs were locked in intense talks with the Ukrainian club over their young winger. But Chelsea won out in the end and signed Mudryk in a deal...
Chelsea agree transfer for PSV Eindhoven winger Noni Madueke - source
Chelsea have agreed a deal to sign PSV Eindhoven winger Noni Madueke, a source has confirmed to ESPN.
BBC
Sutton's predictions: Crystal Palace v Man Utd
Crystal Palace remain extremely difficult to predict, but that's not because they are poor all the time - quite the opposite, actually, as they showed against Chelsea on Sunday, when they deserved to get something out of the game. Manchester United were extremely fortunate to win Saturday's derby against Manchester...
Yardbarker
Alejandro Garnacho Agrees New Manchester United Contract
Alejandro Garnacho is set for a new Manchester United contract following long negotiations over a new and improved deal at Old Trafford. A new report states that all parties have agreed to the terms. Garnacho is one of United's best young talents at the moment and has made a great...
BBC
Mana Iwabuchi: Tottenham sign Japan midfielder on loan from WSL rivals Arsenal
Tottenham Hotspur have completed the signing of midfielder Mana Iwabuchi on loan from Women's Super League rivals Arsenal. The Japan international midfielder, 29, has moved to Spurs for the rest of the season. Iwabuchi joined Arsenal in summer 2021 after a short spell at Aston Villa. However, she has made...
Antonio Conte reveals English football's 'bad habit'
Antonio Conte has insisted that English football has a 'bad habit' of putting up managers to speak for the entire club on a regular basis.
Top Ten: Sunderland's best ever January signings
Sunderland haven't always got January signings right, but when they have it has been glorious.
BBC
Kolo Toure: Wigan Athletic boss 'still has lot to learn' about side as winless run continues
Wigan Athletic boss Kolo Toure says he still has a lot to learn about his side as his search for a first win at the club continued after Tuesday's FA Cup third-round replay loss to Luton Town. The Hatters scored a 98th-minute winner to knock the Latics out of the...
BBC
Everton's best and worst January transfer business
A special mention to John Stones, Steven Pienaar and Mikel Arteta - but the best has got to be the £60,000 signing of Seamus Coleman in 2009. Some 14 years on, he continues as our captain and has made 397 appearances for the Blues - that's £151 a game!
Yardbarker
AC Milan Coach Stefano Pioli: “I’ve Improved As A Coach Compared To My Time At Inter Milan”
AC Milan head coach Stefano Pioli feels that he has improved as a coach since his time when he was in charge of Inter. Speaking in a press conference ahead of tomorrow evening’s Supercoppa Italiana clash between the Rossoneri and the Nerazzurri, as reported by FCInterNews, the coach reflected on his two spells in charge on both sides of the Milan derby divide.
Liverpool and Chelsea meet having taken very different routes to the same place
“He doesn’t wait long,” said Jurgen Klopp. “Does he want to bring the Harlem Globetrotters as well?” It was in September and the German was quick to mock Todd Boehly’s idea for a Premier League all-star game. The new Chelsea owner had made an impression on the long-serving Liverpool manager: just not a positive one.Fast forward four months and, if such notional sides were picked on top-flight form, perhaps neither Liverpool nor Chelsea would need worry about their players being injured in a glorified exhibition match. They met in two cup finals last season. Now they face off as...
BBC
Why has it turned so sour at Goodison Park?
With Everton 19th in the Premier League at the halfway point and the club's directors told to stay away from Goodison Park due to a real and credible threat to their safety, why has it turned so sour at Goodison Park?. BBC Sport's chief football writer Phil McNulty outlines the...
Yardbarker
Watch: How Chelsea’s crazy contracts have allowed their big spending
Chelsea’s signings in January have raised eyebrows – not least because they’re giving them all 7 or 8 year contracts. There’s a reason for that though, as TalkSport asked former Crystal Palace owner Simon Jordan to explain. It’s all to do with amortisation and spreading the cost of the players over a longer period. Of course it’s a gamble on them being good – but it’s a gamble for the player too.
FOX Sports
Arsenal and Man United back on top in throwback title clash
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — The idea of Arsenal and Manchester United going head-to-head for the Premier League title feels like a throwback to a bygone era many younger fans will never have known. The same goes for some players. Arsenal forward Bukayo Saka was only 2 years old when...
Soccer-Conte says Tottenham lack experience but wants to stay and help club
MANCHESTER, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Tottenham Hotspur threw away a two-goal lead in their 4-2 defeat by Manchester City in the Premier League on Thursday due to the lack of experience in the team, coach Antonio Conte said before insisting he remained committed to the club in the long term.
'Don't Misjudge The Time' - Timo Werner On His Time At Chelsea
RB Leipzig's Timo Werner has spoken regarding the time he spent at Stamford Bridge.
Yardbarker
Report: Chelsea's Priority Is Now A Midfielder For January
It has now been confirmed that the priority for Chelsea in January is now a midfielder and they are speaking to a number of players at the moment. Moises Caicedo is of course the main target. Chelsea are expected to lose Jorginho in the summer on a free and could...
