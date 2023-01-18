Read full article on original website
Shakhtar’s Darijo Srna: ‘We feel we’re fighting not only against Russia but Fifa too’
Almost 11 months have passed since Darijo Srna left Kyiv, not knowing when or if he would return. “Russia has not stopped,” he says. “Look what they did in Dnipro a few days ago: 40 people dead. The only thing that has changed is that we are even stronger and more united, working and waiting for a great victory. The whole world will find a way to end this.”
Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham in pursuit of David Raya
Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham have all shown interest in the Brentford goalkeeper David Raya, who will enter the final year of his contract this summer. The 27-year-old Spaniard has yet to agree new terms at Brentford and is likely to be available for a reduced price if no new deal is signed before next season. He has publicly been coy about his future and the potential for a bargain has alerted several of the Premier League’s top clubs, who have long tracked his role in Brentford’s rise to eighth in the division.
Is PSG vs Saudi All-Star XI on TV tonight? Channel, time and how to watch as Messi takes on Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi meet once more tonight, going head to head in Saudi Arabia as PSG take on a Saudi All-Star XI.Ronaldo is still to make his debut for his new club Al-Nassr since signing a lucrative contract to join the Saudi Premier League club, because of a suspension rolled over from the end of his time playing for Manchester United.But he will captain the All-Star side against Messi’s Paris Saint-Germain in the one-off exhibition match.It could be the last time the two legends of the game go up against one another on the field, with their...
Alejandro Garnacho Agrees New Manchester United Contract
Alejandro Garnacho is set for a new Manchester United contract following long negotiations over a new and improved deal at Old Trafford. A new report states that all parties have agreed to the terms. Garnacho is one of United's best young talents at the moment and has made a great...
Chelsea agree transfer for PSV Eindhoven winger Noni Madueke - source
Chelsea have agreed a deal to sign PSV Eindhoven winger Noni Madueke, a source has confirmed to ESPN.
Richarlison and Jamie Carragher continue love-hate relationship by enjoying kick-about on the Etihad pitch moments before Tottenham take on Manchester City in decisive game in the Premier League
Richarlison and Jamie Carragher continued their love-hate relationship by enjoying a kick-about on the Etihad pitch prior to Tottenham's clash with Manchester City. The Brazilian forward and the former Liverpool defender have not always seen eye-to-eye, with the feud perhaps peaking when Richarlison told Carragher to 'wash your mouth before you talk about me' last May.
Manchester City Team News Versus Tottenham Hotspur
Pep Guardiola has confirmed that Kevin De Bruyne will be available for selection in their Premier League game against Tottenham Hotspur whilst he also has some key defenders back.
'Don't Misjudge The Time' - Timo Werner On His Time At Chelsea
RB Leipzig's Timo Werner has spoken regarding the time he spent at Stamford Bridge.
Roberto Firmino: I’m Happy And Want To Stay At Liverpool
Roberto Firmino is still without an extension as the final months of his current contract tick ominously down. With the arrivals of Darwin Nunez, Luis Diaz and Cody Gakpo in the past year signaling the evolution of the Liverpool attack, and manager Jurgen Klopp facing scrutiny for being too loyal to the old guard, there are fears around Anfield that the beloved Brazilian might be facing the end of his tenure on Merseyside.
Arsenal landing Leandro Trossard could be enough to put them over the top in the Premier League title chase
Leandro Trossard could be just enough for Arsenal to secure the Premier League title. Now 15 points ahead of Manchester City with a game in hand, each week, the Gunners march ever closer to topping the league for the first time since 2003. Arsenal will still need to face City two times but even if Pep Guardiola's men beat them both times, they'll still need to make up points elsewhere over the back half of the season.
Crystal Palace boss Vieira hails 'team spirit' for Man Utd draw
Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira says they deserved their point from Wednesday night's 1-1 draw with Manchester United. United had the lead through Bruno Fernandes until an injury time equaliser struck by Palace midfielder Michael Olise. Vieira later said: "I think we deserved the point. Really challenging against a really...
Chiesa's goal helps Juventus beat Monza 2-1 in Italian Cup
ROME (AP) — Federico Chiesa scored his first goal for Juventus in more than a year and the Bianconeri beat Silvio Berlusconi’s Monza 2-1 Thursday to reach the Italian Cup quarterfinals. Chiesa, who was out for 10 months after injuring his left knee last January, took a pass...
Liverpool vs. Chelsea, Premier League: You choose the starting lineup
With Chelsea frolicking around in the transfer market like it’s 2003, with a new player walking through the doors seemingly every single day, it’s hard to keep up with who all may or may not be available to play, who all may or may not be ready to play, and who all may or may not be fit to play this weekend. Thankfully, we have two weeks off afterwards, through the end of the month and the transfer window, so that should help calm the situation down.
Sutton's predictions: Man City v Tottenham
I originally went for a 3-3 draw when this game was meant to be played, in September, but I am definitely not saying that now. I know Manchester City have not been at their fluent best recently but they should still have too much for a Tottenham team who have put some in some really disappointing performances.
Liverpool v Chelsea: Head-to-head stats
Liverpool have lost just two of their last 15 Premier League matches against Chelsea (won six, drawn seven), although one of those was at Anfield in March 2021. Liverpool have lost both of their league games in 2023 so far, going down 3-1 at Brentford and 3-0 at Brighton. They have not lost their first three league matches in a calendar year since 1953.
Chiesa’s Back! All the takeaways from Juve’s Cup win over Monza – (Opinion)
In late-October, Federico Chiesa made his return to the pitch following an injury nightmare which lasted for almost ten long months. Since then, the 25-year-old had displayed some flashes of brilliance here and there along with a couple of assists, but something remained lacking – a certain statement, if you will.
Italian Media Praise Milan Skriniar’s Performance In Inter Milan’s 3-0 Win Vs AC Milan: “This Is Why PSG Want Him”
Inter defender Milan Skriniar put in a performance that showed exactly why French giants Paris Saint-Germain are so keen on his signature in yesterday evening’s Supercoppa Italiana win over AC Milan. This is the view in today’s print edition of Rome-based newspaper La Repubblica, via FCInterNews, who praise the...
Chelsea's FFP situation 'will be unpredictable if they do not qualify for the Champions League'
Graham Potter's side are currently 10 points off the top four and a place in the Champions League next season is looking unlikely as things stand.
Premier League team of the season so far including Martin Odegaard, Erling Haaland and Marcus Rashford
The Premier League reaches the halfway stage of the season with Arsenal sitting top of the table.Mikel Arteta’s side have a cushion over champions Manchester City in the title race, despite Erling Haaland’s incredible goalscoring run.Manchester United’s resurgence and Eddie Howe’s revolution at Newcastle United see both clubs primed to capture a Champions League place. Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham have work to do, with Brighton and Fulham enjoying fine campaigns so far. As teams spend big in January to change their fortunes, here is Indy Sport’s team of the season so far:Alisson, Liverpool: Keeping Liverpool in games as others...
Premier League dominates Deloitte Football Money League's rich list, Serie A in danger of being left behind
If you can judge a football club by the company they keep then Deloitte's annual Football Money League does not shine the most favorable of lights on the great names of calcio. Indeed the accountancy firm's annual survey of earnings in soccer paints the most troubling of pictures for Italian football.
