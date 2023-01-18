ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Guardian

Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham in pursuit of David Raya

Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham have all shown interest in the Brentford goalkeeper David Raya, who will enter the final year of his contract this summer. The 27-year-old Spaniard has yet to agree new terms at Brentford and is likely to be available for a reduced price if no new deal is signed before next season. He has publicly been coy about his future and the potential for a bargain has alerted several of the Premier League’s top clubs, who have long tracked his role in Brentford’s rise to eighth in the division.
The Independent

Is PSG vs Saudi All-Star XI on TV tonight? Channel, time and how to watch as Messi takes on Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi meet once more tonight, going head to head in Saudi Arabia as PSG take on a Saudi All-Star XI.Ronaldo is still to make his debut for his new club Al-Nassr since signing a lucrative contract to join the Saudi Premier League club, because of a suspension rolled over from the end of his time playing for Manchester United.But he will captain the All-Star side against Messi’s Paris Saint-Germain in the one-off exhibition match.It could be the last time the two legends of the game go up against one another on the field, with their...
Yardbarker

Alejandro Garnacho Agrees New Manchester United Contract

Alejandro Garnacho is set for a new Manchester United contract following long negotiations over a new and improved deal at Old Trafford. A new report states that all parties have agreed to the terms. Garnacho is one of United's best young talents at the moment and has made a great...
chatsports.com

Richarlison and Jamie Carragher continue love-hate relationship by enjoying kick-about on the Etihad pitch moments before Tottenham take on Manchester City in decisive game in the Premier League

Richarlison and Jamie Carragher continued their love-hate relationship by enjoying a kick-about on the Etihad pitch prior to Tottenham's clash with Manchester City. The Brazilian forward and the former Liverpool defender have not always seen eye-to-eye, with the feud perhaps peaking when Richarlison told Carragher to 'wash your mouth before you talk about me' last May.
SB Nation

Roberto Firmino: I’m Happy And Want To Stay At Liverpool

Roberto Firmino is still without an extension as the final months of his current contract tick ominously down. With the arrivals of Darwin Nunez, Luis Diaz and Cody Gakpo in the past year signaling the evolution of the Liverpool attack, and manager Jurgen Klopp facing scrutiny for being too loyal to the old guard, there are fears around Anfield that the beloved Brazilian might be facing the end of his tenure on Merseyside.
CBS Sports

Arsenal landing Leandro Trossard could be enough to put them over the top in the Premier League title chase

Leandro Trossard could be just enough for Arsenal to secure the Premier League title. Now 15 points ahead of Manchester City with a game in hand, each week, the Gunners march ever closer to topping the league for the first time since 2003. Arsenal will still need to face City two times but even if Pep Guardiola's men beat them both times, they'll still need to make up points elsewhere over the back half of the season.
Yardbarker

Crystal Palace boss Vieira hails 'team spirit' for Man Utd draw

Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira says they deserved their point from Wednesday night's 1-1 draw with Manchester United. United had the lead through Bruno Fernandes until an injury time equaliser struck by Palace midfielder Michael Olise. Vieira later said: "I think we deserved the point. Really challenging against a really...
Citrus County Chronicle

Chiesa's goal helps Juventus beat Monza 2-1 in Italian Cup

ROME (AP) — Federico Chiesa scored his first goal for Juventus in more than a year and the Bianconeri beat Silvio Berlusconi’s Monza 2-1 Thursday to reach the Italian Cup quarterfinals. Chiesa, who was out for 10 months after injuring his left knee last January, took a pass...
SB Nation

Liverpool vs. Chelsea, Premier League: You choose the starting lineup

With Chelsea frolicking around in the transfer market like it’s 2003, with a new player walking through the doors seemingly every single day, it’s hard to keep up with who all may or may not be available to play, who all may or may not be ready to play, and who all may or may not be fit to play this weekend. Thankfully, we have two weeks off afterwards, through the end of the month and the transfer window, so that should help calm the situation down.
BBC

Sutton's predictions: Man City v Tottenham

I originally went for a 3-3 draw when this game was meant to be played, in September, but I am definitely not saying that now. I know Manchester City have not been at their fluent best recently but they should still have too much for a Tottenham team who have put some in some really disappointing performances.
BBC

Liverpool v Chelsea: Head-to-head stats

Liverpool have lost just two of their last 15 Premier League matches against Chelsea (won six, drawn seven), although one of those was at Anfield in March 2021. Liverpool have lost both of their league games in 2023 so far, going down 3-1 at Brentford and 3-0 at Brighton. They have not lost their first three league matches in a calendar year since 1953.
Yardbarker

Chiesa’s Back! All the takeaways from Juve’s Cup win over Monza – (Opinion)

In late-October, Federico Chiesa made his return to the pitch following an injury nightmare which lasted for almost ten long months. Since then, the 25-year-old had displayed some flashes of brilliance here and there along with a couple of assists, but something remained lacking – a certain statement, if you will.
The Independent

Premier League team of the season so far including Martin Odegaard, Erling Haaland and Marcus Rashford

The Premier League reaches the halfway stage of the season with Arsenal sitting top of the table.Mikel Arteta’s side have a cushion over champions Manchester City in the title race, despite Erling Haaland’s incredible goalscoring run.Manchester United’s resurgence and Eddie Howe’s revolution at Newcastle United see both clubs primed to capture a Champions League place. Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham have work to do, with Brighton and Fulham enjoying fine campaigns so far. As teams spend big in January to change their fortunes, here is Indy Sport’s team of the season so far:Alisson, Liverpool: Keeping Liverpool in games as others...

