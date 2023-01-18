‘Super Junior: The Last Man Standing’ review: a nostalgic look at the band’s 18-year history and K-pop’s own beginnings

Immediately, even before you see the first panel of the series, White Savior is making itself clear to you as a reader where it's headed. This satirical take on the titular storytelling trope seeks to not only tear down the myth of the White Savior as a device, but also interrogate its place in stories. Eric Nguyen is both the seris' artist and co-writer alongside Scott Burman, delivering a comic that feels like it was born out of afternoons with Toonami and late nights watching Adult Swim. White Savior not only marries the distinct storytelling of Japanese samurai stories, and naturally the experience of Asian-Americans and their relation to such things, but also swirls in some sophomoric humor, sometimes to its detriment.

