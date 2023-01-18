‘Super Junior: The Last Man Standing’ review: a nostalgic look at the band’s 18-year history and K-pop’s own beginnings

Read full article on original website
wegotthiscovered.com
Review: ‘That ‘90s Show’ is a nostalgic trip down memory lane that was way more fun in the ‘70s
That ‘90s Show is the latest classic beloved sitcom to get the revival treatment by Netflix, after the original series, That ‘70s Show, gained a new audience on the platform before being removed in October 2020. And like Fuller House before it, the formula somewhat works, in that the revival, which takes place over the summer of 1995, is a cute diversion that plays off the nostalgia of the original series while bringing in a fresh new cast of teens to pick up where “the circle” left off.
Singer Who Won America's Hearts Dies Tragically At 31
Individuals singing their hearts out have captured the hearts and ears of Americans on television for decades with popular talent searches such as "Star Search" and "The Voice," but no show has been more successful than "American Idol," which has run on Fox and now ABC for two decades. After a long run on Fox, the show moved over to ABC several years ago, still hosted by the legendary Ryan Seacrest.
Did You Know That “Sylvia’s Mother” By Dr. Hook & The Medicine Show Was Based on a True Story?
In 1972, country rock band Dr. Hook & the Medicine Show released “Sylvia’s Mother” as a single off the group’s debut album, Dr. Hook. The song was a massive hit: it reached No. 5 on Billboard Hot 100, as well as No. 1 both in Ireland and South Africa, while No. 2 in the United Kingdom. The song also ranked atop Australian Kent Music Report for three weeks in Australia.
NME
Drake flaunts his luxurious lifestyle in new video for ‘Jumbotron Shit Poppin’
Drake has shared a new music video for the track ‘Jumbotron Shit Poppin’, lifted from ‘Her Loss’, his 2022 collaborative album with 21 Savage. The video, released yesterday (January 17), was directed by Canadian filmmaker and photographer Tristan C-M – who served as director of photography on Drake’s video for ‘Sticky’. It begins with the caption “THIS IS 72 HOURS FOR US”, superimposed over camcorder footage of assorted jewellery and gold chain laid out on a marble bench.
Popculture
'90s Rock Band Confirms Reunion Plans
The beloved hard rock band Mr. Big is planning a reunion tour in 2023, and fans are getting hyped. Frontman Eric Martin shared the news in an interview with The Metal Voice last week, and he seemed confident that he and his bandmates would be back on the road soon. Martin told fans to look out for dates sometime in the summer.
Jean Veloz has died at 98 ... dancer known for Lindy Hop routine in Hollywood musicals of 1940s
She had appeared in films such as 1943's Swing Fever, 1943's Jive Junction and 1945's The Horn Blows at Midnight.
NME
‘Texas Chainsaw Massacre’ actor John Larroquette says he was paid in weed for role
John Larroquette has said he was paid in weed for The Texas Chainsaw Massacre. Speaking to Parade, the actor said that Tobe Hooper, the director of the 1974 horror film, offered the alternative form of payment for narrating the movie’s prologue – a rumour that has long circulated on the internet.
ComicBook
White Savior #1 Review: Stylistic Art Triumphs Despite Stale, Sophomoric Humor
Immediately, even before you see the first panel of the series, White Savior is making itself clear to you as a reader where it's headed. This satirical take on the titular storytelling trope seeks to not only tear down the myth of the White Savior as a device, but also interrogate its place in stories. Eric Nguyen is both the seris' artist and co-writer alongside Scott Burman, delivering a comic that feels like it was born out of afternoons with Toonami and late nights watching Adult Swim. White Savior not only marries the distinct storytelling of Japanese samurai stories, and naturally the experience of Asian-Americans and their relation to such things, but also swirls in some sophomoric humor, sometimes to its detriment.
Complex
Frank Ocean on Renewed Interest in Albums and Moving Away From Singles After Years of Loosies
More than six years after releasing his latest full-length offering, Frank Ocean might be teasing new music. While sending out announcements for his latest Blonded merch sale, Ocean indicated he’s interested in making a longer piece of work again. In a cryptic statement on the back of a round of posters, Frank referenced the string of loosies he dropped in the fall of 2019, which included the tracks “DHL,” “In My Room,” “Dear April,” and “Cayendo.”
Jelly Roll & Struggle Jennings Team Up for ‘Fall in the Fall’
There have been occasions when musicians have collaborated to create wonderful music. And that’s precisely what Jelly Roll and Struggle Jennings have done throughout their careers. Jelly Roll, an American rapper, was well-known for his collaborations with musicians such as Struggle Jennings, another American rapper of country music origin.
NME
Disney+ confirms February release date for documentary about BTS’ j-hope
Disney+ has announced that its documentary about j-hope of BTS will premiere on the streaming service next month. Titled j-hope IN THE BOX, the behind-the-scenes documentary will focus on the creation of the BTS member’s first solo album, ‘Jack In The Box’. According to a press release, the film will give viewers “a never-before-seen look at the creative challenges faced during the album’s preparation process”. j-hope IN THE BOX will be available to stream on Disney+ from February 17.
Playboy launches podcast series featuring stars recreating its most famous interviews
In spite of the old joke, people did read Playboy for the articles back in the day, and now some of the magazine's most famous interviews are living again. Playboy announced it has launched The Playboy Interviews: Icons & Iconoclasts, a podcast featuring its classic celebrity chats recreated by new stars.
NME
Fall Out Boy play ‘Love From The Other Side’ as a trio on ‘Kimmel’ following Joe Trohman’s departure
Fall Out Boy were the musical guests on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday night (January 18), the same day they announced new album ‘So Much (For) Stardust’ and shared its lead single, ‘Love From The Other Side’. The performance took place just hours before founding guitarist...
NME
Drake now owns the 14k gold-plated PSP created for Pharrell Williams
Drake has apparently purchased a 14k gold-plated PSP that was commissioned in 2008 by Pharrell Williams. According to the listing on the Pharrell Williams-owned online auction house Joopiter, the gold-plated PSP was commissioned in 2008 to go alongside Williams’ existing golden Blackberry. The PSP featured a 14k gold casing...
Anitta Learned About Potato Electricity from Working on Her New Lay's Campaign: 'I Was So Impressed'
The Brazilian superstar tells PEOPLE about the campaign, receiving her first-ever Grammy nomination for Best New Artist and everything she's doing to prepare for the ceremony More than a decade into her career, Anitta is still experiencing firsts. Fresh off the release of her debut English-language album Versions of Me last year, the Brazilian superstar is currently gearing up to attend her first-ever U.S. Grammy Awards, where she's earned her inaugural nomination for Best New Artist. Ahead of the ceremony, Anitta has partnered with Lay's for the snack company's...
Darkthrone To Release Original Version of Shelved Album Goatlord
Darkthrone spearheaded the second wave of black metal in the early 1990s. But before the corpse paint and candelabras, they played a more technical brand of death metal, as heard on their 1991 debut Soulside Journey. The band would record another album’s worth of death metal as the intended follow-up....
NME
Here’s a first look at Millie Bobby Brown in Netflix fantasy epic ‘Damsel’
Netflix has provided a first look at Millie Bobby Brown‘s new fantasy epic Damsel. Snippets of the film were revealed today (January 18) in Netflix’s yearly teaser reel, showcasing all of the biggest films that will be released in 2023. In the brief clips, the Stranger Things star...
NME
“Am I table? Yes I am!” – Watch Metallica Ikea spoof advert
Internet jokester Lars von Retriever has created a spoof Ikea table advert using a Metallica soundtrack – check out the ‘Metallikea’ advert below. The advert shows off a ‘Hätfield table’, a supposed Metallica and Ikea collaboration retailing for “27 bucks”, and uses a version of the metal legends’ cover of Diamond Head’s ‘Am I Evil?’ – except James Hetfield is singing about a table.
