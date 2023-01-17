ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesa County, CO

The Denver Gazette

They were told their mother's death was peaceful. It was all a lie. Questions persist about Colorado's oversight of assisted living industry

Donna Golden had slipped into pajamas and was watching the news the night it all began. She was exhausted. The heat had been excruciating that day, topping 100 degrees in Grand Junction and prompting the National Weather Service to issue its first-ever excessive heat warning for the region. A little past 10 p.m. on June 14, 2021, her cellphone chimed. “Donna, I’m just so sorry to tell you your mother...
COLORADO STATE
KREX

Patterson Road shooter in custody

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — Grand Junction Police have confirmed a suspect is now in custody following reports of an active shooter near Patterson and 12th. Officials with the Grand Junction Police Department (GJPD) inform Western Slope Now the situation happened near Patterson Road and Northern Way. Apartments and some businesses nearby were ordered to […]
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KREX

Brian Cohee’s mom takes the stand

Emotions were high in courtroom 11 on Thursday while Terri Cohee took the witness stand reliving the horrific moments from nearly two years ago when she discovered a human head in her son's closet.
MESA COUNTY, CO
KREX

New details in Grand Junction shooter arrest

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — Western Slope Now is uncovering new details surrounding a dangerous shooting in Grand Junction on Tuesday, January 17, 2023. The arrest affidavit for suspect Michael C. Viegas from the Grand Junction Police Department (GJPD) shows GJPD Officer Dressel first radioed in that a bullet ricochet landed directly in front of […]
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KREX

City of Grand Junction selects new Chief of Police

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — Today City Manager Greg Caton announced the selection of Matt Smith as the new Chief of the Grand Junction Police Department (GJPD). The national search for a new Chief of Police was a comprehensive one. In addition to the standard application review and background check, the process included opportunities for […]
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Man dies in accident on Patterson

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A pedestrian died after a fatal accident Saturday evening. At approximately 6 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, Michael “Mark” James, a 65-year-old, was struck by a vehicle near the intersection of Seventh St. and Patterson. James passed away shortly after. Grand Junction...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Patterson Road shooting suspect identified, facing multiple charges

UPDATE 8:02 p.m. | GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The suspect involved in today’s shooting is 29-year-old Michael C. Viegas. According to the Grand Junction Police Department Viegas faces the following charges:. Attempted First Degree Murder. Attempted First Degree Murder of a Peace Officer. Attempted Assault in the First...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO

