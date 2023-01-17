Read full article on original website
uky.edu
UK College of Social Work Grad Hannah Kleinman ‘22 on Launching Her Medical Social Work Career
Hannah Kleinman already knew her place was in social work when she signed up for the online master’s program at the University of Kentucky College of Social Work—but the opportunity presented by her field experience gave her a new mission, and the skills to pursue it. “Social work...
uky.edu
Simmons College, UK announce partnership
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Jan. 19, 2023) — Louisville’s only historically Black college or university (HBCU), Simmons College of Kentucky, announced a partnership Tuesday, Jan. 17, with the University of Kentucky. The announcement came on the campus of Simmons inside of the Heritage Room. A space devoted to reflecting the rich history of the institution through photos.
uky.edu
UK Woman’s Club now accepting scholarship applications for 2023-24
LEXINGTON, Ky. (Jan. 20, 2023) — The University of Kentucky Woman’s Club (UKWC) is currently accepting applications for its 2023-24 tuition scholarships, awarded to undergraduate full- or part-time students. The deadline to apply for the scholarship is Wednesday, March 15, 2023. Each year, the UKWC awards scholarships covering...
uky.edu
Alum making dreams come true at helm of Singletary Center for the Arts
LEXINGTON, Ky. (Jan. 20, 2023) — University of Kentucky alumnus Matthew Gibson was named director of the Singletary Center for the Arts (SCFA), the performing arts center for the university and performance home for the UK School of Music and many community arts organizations. Gibson served the Singletary Center...
uky.edu
UK physical therapist explores recovery challenges after ICU stay
LEXINGTON, Ky. (Jan. 20, 2023) — Kirby Mayer has known since he was a teenager that he wanted to be a physical therapist. His grandmother had Alzheimer’s disease and frequently received physical therapy at home in their rural Kentucky town. “I saw those one-on-one interactions, and the difference...
uky.edu
Dr. Deanna Morris joins Bowling Green Campus leadership team
The University of Kentucky College of Medicine-Bowling Green Campus has created an additional leadership position to focus on the holistic success of its medical students. Deanna Morris, PhD, has been named assistant dean for students, a role involving the management of student services, registrar activities, financial aid, outreach, and admissions efforts at the campus. The regional site graduated its first class of medical students in 2022, and Dr. Morris will be instrumental in leading efforts to plan future annual celebratory events such as graduation, Match Day, and the white coat ceremony.
uky.edu
Alum Erin Ashley Simon, UK announce 1st recipient of Esports Internship Fund
LEXINGTON, Ky. (Jan. 11, 2023) — The University of Kentucky and Erin Ashley Simon announced UK freshman Abbie Davidson as the first recipient of the Erin Ashley Simon Esports Internship Fund, a scholarship created by the namesake UK alumna and leading woman in esports. Launched last fall, the scholarship...
uky.edu
Provide input on natural hazards that affect UK community
LEXINGTON, Ky. (Jan. 19, 2023) — The University of Kentucky is updating its Hazard Mitigation Plan, which will identify and mitigate the risks of natural and human-caused hazards that may impact people, buildings, infrastructure and research at the university. Input from students, faculty and staff is important for plan development. There are two ways to participate and provide information:
uky.edu
‘UK at the Half’: The need for organ donors is greater than ever
LEXINGTON, Ky. (Jan. 19, 2023) — The University of Kentucky and the University of Louisville recently wrapped up the 21st year of the Gift of Life College Challenge in which over 500 fans joined Kentucky Organ Donor Registry. In this "UK at the Half," Alexandre Ancheta, M.D., surgeon at...
uky.edu
15th annual Big Blue Slam on UK campus Jan. 23-27
LEXINGTON, Ky. (Jan. 20, 2023) — University of Kentucky students, staff and faculty are encouraged to show up and show out for the 15th annual Big Blue Slam next week. Kentucky Blood Center (KBC) will be at the Gatton Student Center Ballroom A Monday through Friday (Jan. 23-27) from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The friendly competition calls on UK fans to use their enthusiasm for the Wildcats to help save local lives in Kentucky.
uky.edu
Need a UK parking permit? Contact UK Transportation Services
LEXINGTON, Ky. (Jan. 20, 2023) — While it may initially seem like a good idea to purchase a University of Kentucky parking permit from a friend or online through a message board, please note that such activity is unauthorized under university regulations. UK parking permits are registered to the individual and can’t be transferred or resold. Valid parking permits are only available from UK Transportation Services, where they are assigned to the individual’s account.
