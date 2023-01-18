ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dartmouth, MA

Dartmouth

Before the Curtain: Arts on Campus Week Four

Campus is filled with the arts, including readings at Still North, Hood maker evenings and conversations, the MLK Keynote Speaker, Back to Back Theatre Company and Apple Hill String Quartet. Friday, Jan. 20. On Friday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 4 p.m., the Hopkins Center will present “Till” in...
DARTMOUTH, MA
Dartmouth

Women’s ice hockey falls to Harvard in overtime

Despite the strong opening performance, the Big Green suffered a tough defeat to Harvard University 3-2. The women’s ice hockey team fell to Harvard University in overtime on Friday evening at Thompson Arena. The team lost the tough battle 3-2. The Big Green last faced the Crimson on the...
HANOVER, NH
Boston

Another Boston movie theater is closing its doors

Regal Fenway is one of 39 Cineworld-owned theaters nationwide that will be closing in the coming months. A Boston movie theater located in a historic building is set to close its doors. Regal Fenway, which opened to the public in 2000 in the Landmark Center building (401 Park), is one...
BOSTON, MA
a-z-animals.com

What’s the Largest Man-Made Lake in Rhode Island

Scituate Reservoir is the largest man-made lake in Rhode Island. Located in the center of the state near the city of Scituate, the 5.3 square mile reservoir supplies 60 percent of the drinking water to the state. This includes the capital city Providence. Created by building an earth-filled dam, now known as the Gainer Memorial Dam, the reservoir sits across the North Branch Pawtuxet River.
SCITUATE, RI
Dartmouth

The Run: Rust-Buster

Varsity distance runner and former sports editor Jason Norris ’24 writes about his races at the track team’s competition at the Suffolk Icebreaker Invitational on Saturday, Jan. 14. On Saturday morning, my alarm sounded at 5:30 a.m. to signal the beginning of a long day of competition. I...
HANOVER, NH
WNAW 94.7

Three Massachusetts Cities Named Smartest in The Country

Massachusetts is known for many things, including Plymouth Rock, championships sports teams, beautiful landscapes from beaches to mountains, and of course some of the best schools in the country. Not only some of the best colleges in the U.S., but some of the best public and private grade and high schools, so it might not be a big surprise that three Massachusetts cities were deemed some of the most educated in America.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Dianna Carney

This Week in History: Brockton Saves Duxbury Bridge By Steamrolling Over It

(MASSACHUSETTS) For those living on the South Shore, the Powder Point Bridge located in Duxbury is a symbol of the picturesque seaside communities that line the coast. The bridge, which was constructed in 1892, just celebrated its 100th year of being owned by a Massachusetts charitable organization, Duxbury Beach Reseravtion, Inc. But did you know that almost one hundred years ago, the bridge had to be steamrolled to be saved?
DUXBURY, MA
Dartmouth

Editors' Note

Hello there, Dartmouth. How’s your third week of winter? Are you settling into familiar routines? Coming back from the library past midnight, brushing your teeth in the fluorescent lights of the dorm bathroom mirror and going to sleep after 30 to 45 minutes of scrolling through your social media of choice? Me too.
DARTMOUTH, MA
NECN

Why Are There So Many Mass. Women Missing Right Now?

Massachusetts has seen a string of mysteries involving women who have disappeared. Some of the most recent cases include new calls for help from Framingham and Brookfield, to a case that's lasted for months out of East Boston, to the disappearance of a mom in Cohasset that grabbed international headlines.
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Mayor Wu’s new rent control plan nears formalization

A proposal would limit increases to 10%. Mayor Michelle Wu is ramping up plans to propose a form of rent control in Boston. The proposal, which has not been formalized yet, would tie the allowable rent increases in numerous apartment buildings to inflation, The Boston Globe reported. It would also limit increases to 10% per year.
BOSTON, MA

