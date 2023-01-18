Read full article on original website
Dartmouth
Before the Curtain: Arts on Campus Week Four
Campus is filled with the arts, including readings at Still North, Hood maker evenings and conversations, the MLK Keynote Speaker, Back to Back Theatre Company and Apple Hill String Quartet. Friday, Jan. 20. On Friday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 4 p.m., the Hopkins Center will present “Till” in...
Dartmouth
Petition to save the Woodworking shop during Hopkins Center renovations garnered over 750 signatures
The initial two-year plans to relocate the shop would have brought an 84% reduction in space and loss of special equipment, so petitioners negotiated for more power tools and minimized time without an interim shop. More than 750 Dartmouth students, faculty and alumni signed a petition to keep the Woodworking...
Dartmouth
Women’s ice hockey falls to Harvard in overtime
Despite the strong opening performance, the Big Green suffered a tough defeat to Harvard University 3-2. The women’s ice hockey team fell to Harvard University in overtime on Friday evening at Thompson Arena. The team lost the tough battle 3-2. The Big Green last faced the Crimson on the...
Another Boston movie theater is closing its doors
Regal Fenway is one of 39 Cineworld-owned theaters nationwide that will be closing in the coming months. A Boston movie theater located in a historic building is set to close its doors. Regal Fenway, which opened to the public in 2000 in the Landmark Center building (401 Park), is one...
a-z-animals.com
What’s the Largest Man-Made Lake in Rhode Island
Scituate Reservoir is the largest man-made lake in Rhode Island. Located in the center of the state near the city of Scituate, the 5.3 square mile reservoir supplies 60 percent of the drinking water to the state. This includes the capital city Providence. Created by building an earth-filled dam, now known as the Gainer Memorial Dam, the reservoir sits across the North Branch Pawtuxet River.
Dartmouth
The Run: Rust-Buster
Varsity distance runner and former sports editor Jason Norris ’24 writes about his races at the track team’s competition at the Suffolk Icebreaker Invitational on Saturday, Jan. 14. On Saturday morning, my alarm sounded at 5:30 a.m. to signal the beginning of a long day of competition. I...
Daily Free Press
Los Angeles tenants gain ownership of all apartment complexes from Boston University
Boston University, who gained ownership of four apartment complexes in Los Angeles last year, agreed to sell the buildings to the Liberty Community Land Trust on Jan. 10, allowing residents to collectively own their homes. Over 130 residents live in the four buildings, located on Corbett Street and Clemson Street...
Three Massachusetts Cities Named Smartest in The Country
Massachusetts is known for many things, including Plymouth Rock, championships sports teams, beautiful landscapes from beaches to mountains, and of course some of the best schools in the country. Not only some of the best colleges in the U.S., but some of the best public and private grade and high schools, so it might not be a big surprise that three Massachusetts cities were deemed some of the most educated in America.
Mass. company accused of dumping thousands of tons of contaminated fill says charges are baseless
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — A Massachusetts construction company charged with illegally dumping thousands of tons of contaminated fill in Rhode Island during a highway construction project says it has done nothing wrong. The Rhode Island attorney general’s office announced Wednesday that Barletta Heavy Division, Inc., of Canton, is charged with...
Tiny 'Town Within a Town' in Massachusetts Is Absolutely Precious
This is like a child's dream come true.
22News Reporter Ellen Fleming’s viral Twitter post of Boston accent
22News State House Reporter Ellen Fleming in Boston posted a blooper on her Twitter that has gained 8.7 million views for her Boston accent.
This Week in History: Brockton Saves Duxbury Bridge By Steamrolling Over It
(MASSACHUSETTS) For those living on the South Shore, the Powder Point Bridge located in Duxbury is a symbol of the picturesque seaside communities that line the coast. The bridge, which was constructed in 1892, just celebrated its 100th year of being owned by a Massachusetts charitable organization, Duxbury Beach Reseravtion, Inc. But did you know that almost one hundred years ago, the bridge had to be steamrolled to be saved?
What is hybrid work life doing to Boston’s financial district?
BOSTON — New numbers out show a trend in the wrong direction as Boston tries to recover from Covid. The report says Boston’s commercial vacancy rate across the city is at an all-time high – approaching 20 percent. Experts believe more people working hybrid in some capacity...
nbcboston.com
NEW SNOWFALL MAPS: Here's How Much Snow Will Fall in Mass., Northern New England
An incoming storm is expected to bring rain and snow on Thursday night into Friday, and 30 miles could determine whether you get 6 inches of snow or none at all by Friday morning. Winter weather warnings and advisories have already been issued for parts of Massachusetts and New Hampshire,...
Heroux Hosts Tour of New Bedford’s Ash Street Jail After Announcing Closing Plan
The day after Bristol County Sheriff Paul Heroux announced on WBSM's SouthCoast Tonight that he has developed a plan to close the controversial Ash Street Jail in New Bedford, he hosted a media availability at the now-defunct ICE detention center in Dartmouth where he plans to relocate the Ash Street inmates.
Cumberland restaurant closed following sudden loss of longtime owner
Jose Figueiredo passed away suddenly last week, according to his son.
Dartmouth
Editors' Note
Hello there, Dartmouth. How’s your third week of winter? Are you settling into familiar routines? Coming back from the library past midnight, brushing your teeth in the fluorescent lights of the dorm bathroom mirror and going to sleep after 30 to 45 minutes of scrolling through your social media of choice? Me too.
NECN
Why Are There So Many Mass. Women Missing Right Now?
Massachusetts has seen a string of mysteries involving women who have disappeared. Some of the most recent cases include new calls for help from Framingham and Brookfield, to a case that's lasted for months out of East Boston, to the disappearance of a mom in Cohasset that grabbed international headlines.
WCVB
Massachusetts traveler used AirTag to track missing suitcase, but United took weeks to return
BOSTON — After the last few weeks, everyone knows flying can be a bumpy ride, especially if the airline loses your bag. When that happened to a local couple over the holidays, they didn't sweat it at first because they knew exactly where their suitcase ended up thanks to an Apple AirTag, a tracking device they had put inside.
Mayor Wu’s new rent control plan nears formalization
A proposal would limit increases to 10%. Mayor Michelle Wu is ramping up plans to propose a form of rent control in Boston. The proposal, which has not been formalized yet, would tie the allowable rent increases in numerous apartment buildings to inflation, The Boston Globe reported. It would also limit increases to 10% per year.
