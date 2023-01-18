Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Food Critic Changes the Life of Local Food Truck OwnerJenn LeachLas Vegas, NV
Famed Star Of Iconic 21st Century Television Program Has Sadly DiedNews Breaking LIVELas Vegas, NV
Thunderstorm Watch Issued for Las Vegas for Monday Afternoon and Evening. January 16, 2023Southern California Weather ForceLas Vegas, NV
Watching other couples at a Las Vegas resort showed me the truth about my own relationshipM. BrownLas Vegas, NV
Johnny Mac's Sports Bar & Grill: a great place to relax and unwindEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Related
vegas24seven.com
Palms Casino Resort Entertainment Listings Update
**January/February Entertainment Listings Update**. Palms Casino Resort offers multiple live music, special events and concert theater performances. Located adjacent to the Las Vegas Strip where valet and self-parking are always free you will find a wide range of headline talent, and performances you can only see at Palms. For a...
Blake Shelton’s new multilevel experience breaks ground on the Las Vegas Strip
Blake Shelton is bringing the full country experience to the Las Vegas Strip as his new project broke ground.
Fox5 KVVU
Mariah Carey, Missy Elliot among headliners for Las Vegas Lovers & Friends Festival
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The team behind the Lovers & Friends festival has announced that the event will return to Las Vegas in May. According to a news release, “following enormous success with its inaugural year,” Lovers & Friends will be held May 6 at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds.
What happened to Dinner in the Sky in Las Vegas?
Las Vegas has been home to just about every type of strange, dangerous, and jaw-dropping business over the decades, but one that just couldn't take off was called Dinner in the Sky.
Fox5 KVVU
Guy Fieri opening new restaurant on Las Vegas Strip
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The “mayor of Flavortown” is bringing a new restaurant to the Las Vegas Strip. According to a news release, Guy Fieri is set to open “Guy Fieri’s Flavortown Sports Kitchen” at Horseshoe Las Vegas this summer. Caesars Entertainment said Fieri’s...
63 Las Vegas Appears to Be Planning a Fat Tuesday
Permit paperwork shows another outpost of the New Orleans-born frozen drink chain planned for the Strip
Fox5 KVVU
Ex-Las Vegas bartender becomes popular with drinks shared on TikTok
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - ”The most exciting part? Shake it up!” Former Las Vegas bartender, Jason Puckly, is known as Sin City Bartender on TikTok, a platform where he’s gained nearly 2 million followers. “I make primarily pop culture drinks so if its a video game...
Fox5 KVVU
Madonna announces show on Las Vegas Strip
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Madonna has announced that she will bring her upcoming tour, Madonna: The Celebration Tour, to Las Vegas. According to a news release, Madonna’s 35-city global tour will make a Las Vegas stop at T-Mobile Arena Saturday, Oct. 7. The release says Madonna’s Celebration Tour...
Las Vegas Weekly
Exploring two under-the-radar 2023 Las Vegas Strip developments
Two highly visible developments scheduled to open along the northern portion of the Las Vegas Strip late this year have been grabbing headlines and building anticipation for years now, but Fontainebleau Las Vegas and the MSG Sphere aren’t the only major changes coming to the tourist corridor in 2023.
Fox5 KVVU
Hauler Parade to be held on Las Vegas Strip ahead of NASCAR Weekend
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The fan-favorite NASCAR Hauler Parade will once again return to the Las Vegas Strip this year. According to a news release, fans will have a chance to see their favorite drivers’ haulers make their way down the Las Vegas Strip on Thursday, March 2. The parade will begin at 6 p.m.
Fox5 KVVU
Highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Las Vegas, according to Tripadvisor
(Stacker) - Mexican fare ranks with Italian and Chinese as Americans’ top-three favorite global cuisines, according to the National Restaurant Association. Mexican flavors and ingredients have permeated all corners of American cuisine, infusing vibrant and varied tastes into Americans’ daily diet. But while tacos and enchiladas may seem commonplace in America now, that wasn’t always the case.
news3lv.com
Event featuring Kyle Rittenhouse on Las Vegas Strip canceled
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — An event on the Las Vegas Strip that touted a private reception with Kyle Rittenhouse has been canceled, according to a spokesperson. Rittenhouse had tweeted a promotion for a reception on Wednesday, Jan. 18, at the Oak Room, a cocktail bar inside the Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian Resort. GunRights.org and AXIL were listed as the sponsors.
Las Vegas Weekly
Quick Bites: Las Vegas restaurants making news this week
The Broken Yolk Cafe has opened its second Southern Nevada location in Henderson on St. Rose Parkway and South Maryland Parkway. The new restaurant will be operated by Scale x 3 Management, which also runs the Town Square location. It's open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. until 2 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 7 a.m. until 3 p.m. For more info, visit thebrokenyolk.com.
Why coyotes are being spotted in the Las Vegas valley
Doug Nielsen, Nevada Department of Wildlife Education Supervisor, said coyotes enter the city due to urban sprawl and the decades long drought impacting the region.
It’s Alive! LED panel testing begins at MSG Sphere
The newest multi-billion dollar attraction being built in Las Vegas is showing signs of life as testing on some of the massive exterior LED screens has begun.
Traveler Documents His Stay at the 'Worst' Hotel in Las Vegas
The blacklight in the room was too much.
news3lv.com
Pop star Tiffany brings one-of-a-kind experience to Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — "An Evening with Tiffany" is a one-of-a-kind entertainment and culinary experience coming to The Space in Las Vegas. Pop star Tiffany joined us to share more details on what the evening will bring.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas local turns 20-cent bet into $108K Keno win
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas local turned a 20-cent bet into a massive payday last Monday at an off-Strip casino. According to Station Casinos, the lucky winner, who remained anonymous, bet 20 cents while playing Keno at Boulder Station. Station Casinos said the guest picked 10 numbers...
Fox5 KVVU
Team behind Lotus of Siam to debut 2 new Las Vegas restaurants
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Bua Food Group, the team behind the famed restaurant Lotus of Siam, has announced that it will debut two new concepts next month in Las Vegas. According to a news release, Bua will launch its two new restaurants, Naxos Taverna and Kallisto Oyster Bar at Naxos, at Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa on Saturday, Feb. 18.
news3lv.com
Year of the Rabbit: Where to celebrate Chinese New Year in Las Vegas
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Downtown Summerlin will be celebrating Chinese New Year starting Monday, January 23, through January 27. Its annual parade will make its return down the streets of Downtown Summerlin on Sunday, January 22. Festivities are slated to begin at 5 p.m., with the parade starting at...
Comments / 0