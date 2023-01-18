ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dartmouth, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Libby Shively McAvoy

Escaping the Illusion of Love Created by a Narcissist

Recognize the signs of trauma-bond manipulation and psychological abuse. I am sorry for your pain, frustration, and confusion. You enter a relationship and make yourself entirely vulnerable for your partner. You feel like they are your soulmate. They make you feel loved and cherished. You share your deepest secrets and all of your insecurities.
Dartmouth

Namwali Serpelli gives reading of elegiac novel at Sanborn

Serpelli’s second novel ‘The Furrows: An Elegy’ is filled with masterfully rendered disorientation. Namwali Serpell, born in Lusaka, Zambia and currently living in New York, is a widely acclaimed author and professor at Harvard University. Her latest book, “The Furrows: An Elegy,” was named one of the 10 Best Books of 2022 by the New York Times and one of former president Barack Obama’s favorite books of 2022. On Jan. 18, Serpell read excerpts from her new novel and engaged in a Q&A session at Sanborn Library.
DARTMOUTH, MA
soaphub.com

Go On Pretending: Are You In Love With Me?

“We’ll do it as a play,” Rose said. Jonas had been expecting to see her heartbroken. To see her indignant, vengeful, tearful. But all he got was Rose in damn the torpedoes, full speed ahead mode. She’d told him about P&G and WEVD washing their hands of the project, washing their hands of her, and, in the next breath, she was already full of plans for how her hard — and unpaid for — work could be salvaged. “New York is the theater capital of the world. A fresh take on Shakespeare is bound to be a hot ticket.”
Fatherly

How To Explain Love To Little Kids

What is love? Easy: if you’re Haddaway, the answer is baby don’t hurt me. If you’re Shakespeare it’s a smoke made with the fume of sighs, and also blind, and like a child, and looks with the mind, and is a madness most discreet, and that it’s too young to know what conscience is, and that if music is the food of it, then play on! Okay, so maybe it’s not so easy after all.

Comments / 0

Community Policy