These Coffee Chains Have the Best Coffee (Sorry Starbucks, Dunkin)
Consumers can be pretty particular when it comes to their coffee, not just the flavor, but who makes it as well. For folks that lean on coffee to get them through the day, they may have a preference for not only a favorite coffee company and location but may even be picky enough to have a favorite barista who makes their coffee just how they like it.
Almost Impossible To Get Free Drinks At Starbucks As A Loyal Customer. New Rule Inconveniences Furious Buyers
Starbucks customers have one more reason to be furious with the brand. The previous causes were over $7 price increases and an annoying tipping feature. The new source of frustration? Edits to the rules of the company's loyalty program.
Starbucks Customers Are Losing It Over Their New Seasonal Flavor—Order It Before It Leaves Again!
Starbucks just announced that a fan-favorite item has returned to the menu! Customers continue to share their excitement at the news that the chain’s pistachio latte is now back and available in stores. The coffee giant also recently revealed a brand new and similar drink— the pistachio cream cold...
Opinion: Customer Surprised by Extra Charge at Starbucks in Target
One woman is shocked that she received an extra charge after making a request during her recent shopping trip. A TikTok user who goes by @mariah7166 went viral recently after posting about her trip to Starbucks inside of a Target store. As of the writing of this article, she has received 2.8 million views on her TikTok post.
Starbucks cup lids are falling off — it's not your imagination. Workers say it's a problem.
The inconsistency has forced some stores to test every lid before giving a drink to a customer to make sure they don't spill, workers told Insider.
The Inventor of the Frappuccino along with an easy recipe
Starbucks did not invent the Frappuccino. Now before Starbucks apologists go crazy let’s look at a little history. According to Wikipedia, coffee houses were first seen in the 15th century. All over the world, they became popular places to hang out, do meetings or share forms of art.
