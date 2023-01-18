Read full article on original website
beckersdental.com
5 dental C-suite moves to know
Several dental companies have recently made changes to their C-suite leaders. 1. Dental partnership organization Salt Dental Collective appointed Dylan Bates its new CEO. 2. Tend, a tech-focused dental company, hired Cynthia Hiskes as its first chief people officer. 3. Holyoke, Mass.-based DSO Affinity Dental Management added Mariz Tanious, DDS,...
Hella Cocktail’s Jomaree Pinkard Appointed CEO and Managing Director for Pronghorn
Hella Cocktail Co.’s co-founder Jomaree Pinkard is celebrating his recent appointment to CEO and managing director for Pronghorn, an independent company dedicated to expanding diversity within the spirits industry by cultivating and investing in the next generation of Black founders, executives and entrepreneurs following the announcement of Pronghorn’s most recent capital investment in Hella Cocktail Co. “I know I speak for the entire team and myself when I say we are looking forward to welcoming Jomaree to Pronghorn,” says Pronghorn co-founder Dia Simms. “Jomaree shares the same modern, disruptive approach to building companies as we do at Pronghorn, making him the...
Radio Ink
Romero Tapped as CRO at United Stations
United Stations has hired Eric V. Romero to serve as the company’s chief revenue officer. In his role, Romero will oversee the company’s advertising sales efforts, including its traditional radio network, digital audio and video revenue streams available to advertisers and marketers. He succeeds Greg Janoff, who will transition to a consulting role with the company.
comicon.com
TokyoPop Announces Marc Visnick As New COO/Publisher
TokyoPop has announced the promotion of Marc Visnick to COO and Publisher. Visnick previously served as VP of Publishing since joining the manga and graphic novel company in early 2022. In this new role, Visnick will manage all North American operations including print, digital, editorial, marketing/PR, sales, and distribution. As...
MEDIA ALERT: Join Issa Rae for a Black History Month Fireside Chat Highlighting the Challenges & Courage of Small Business Owners
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 19, 2023-- In honor of Black History Month, Intuit (Nasdaq: INTU) QuickBooks and Mailchimp are hosting a live, virtual fireside chat to highlight the experiences and remarkable courage it takes for Black-owned entrepreneurs and small businesses to overcome the hurdles they encounter on their paths to success. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230119005238/en/ Issa Rae, actress, writer, producer, and comedian, CEO of HOORAE a multi-faceted entertainment media company (Photo: Business Wire)
thediwire.com
LPL Financial Expands Board of Directors with Addition of Albert Ko
LPL Financial Holdings Inc., the nation’s largest independent broker-dealer, announced that Albert Ko has been elected to the company’s board of directors as an additional independent director. Ko serves as chief executive officer of Early Warning Services, LLC, a financial technology company owned by seven of the country’s...
3printr.com
Essentium: Edna Garcia appointed new CFO and Will Chiang new COO
3D printer manufacturer Essentium announced the appointment of Edna Garcia as chief financial officer and Will Chiang as chief operations officer. The executives will lead the company’s commercial and operational success and oversee key new strategic initiatives to drive continued growth. Said Blake Teipel, Ph.D., CEO, Essentium, “Edna and...
ffnews.com
HyperJar announces the appointment of Morgan Stanley veteran Rob Rooney as CEO
Rob Rooney has been appointed HyperJar’s new Chief Executive Officer three months after joining the Board. Two years since launch, the HyperJar digital wallet has half a million customers and a slew of awards for its world-first tech features. Rob’s appointment is a significant step for the firm as it prepares to scale its business-to-consumer and business-to-business offers.
GoLocalProv
People on the Move: Machtley Appointed to Naval War College Board, Changes in EP, Intus Care & More
GoLocal's People on the Move is an update on new hires and promotions across southern New England. If your organization has an announcement, email it to us at [email protected]. Ronald K. Machtley Appointed to the Naval War College Foundation Board of Trustees. The Naval War College Foundation (NWCF) is...
freightwaves.com
Former USA Truck CEO takes COO role at Kodiak Robotics
MOUNTAIN VIEW, California — Some cajoling before a let’s-make-a-deal barbecue dinner in Fort Smith, Arkansas, persuaded James Reed to take his technical credentials — unparalleled among trucking company chief executives — back to Silicon Valley. Reed led a turnaround as CEO of USA Truck for six...
