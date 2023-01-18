ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hanover, NH

Dartmouth

The Run: Rust-Buster

Varsity distance runner and former sports editor Jason Norris ’24 writes about his races at the track team’s competition at the Suffolk Icebreaker Invitational on Saturday, Jan. 14. On Saturday morning, my alarm sounded at 5:30 a.m. to signal the beginning of a long day of competition. I...
Dartmouth

The Look Ahead: Week 4

Men’s basketball plays Princeton after two consecutive close conference wins, women’s hockey looks to avenge an early-season overtime loss against Union, and track and field has its second meet of the season after setting a program record last week. Friday, Jan. 20. The Nordic ski team will travel...
Dartmouth

Women’s ice hockey falls to Harvard in overtime

Despite the strong opening performance, the Big Green suffered a tough defeat to Harvard University 3-2. The women’s ice hockey team fell to Harvard University in overtime on Friday evening at Thompson Arena. The team lost the tough battle 3-2. The Big Green last faced the Crimson on the...
Mountain Times

8-year-old gymnast from Wallingford scores perfect 10

Since Nadia Comaneci set the precedent in 1976 with her first score of a perfect 10.0, it’s been the dream achievement of most gymnasts in the sport. This past weekend, Jan. 14-15, Hazel Mabey, an 8-year-old from Wallingford, scored Cobra’s […] Read More The post 8-year-old gymnast from Wallingford scores perfect 10 appeared first on The Mountain Times.
NEWS10 ABC

Search for a missing Granville man coming up cold

GRANVILLE, N.Y.(NEWS10) – A Granville man who went missing nine years ago today is still missing. NEWS10 is revisiting the case revolving around 23-year-old Jonathan Schaff and has the latest. “It was a very strange disappearance,” recalls Granville resident, Payton Barlow. Police say Jonathan Schaff was last seen...
WCAX

Police ID body of Hartford woman found at recycling center

“Just a proud moment as a coach”: Sportsmanship shines at high school basketball game. A junior varsity high school basketball game this week between Oxbow and Danville ended in a blowout with Danville coming out on top, but both teams walked away winners. New partnership to get Vt. mental...
WCAX

Woman dies from injuries sustained in NH fire

LANGDON, N.H. (WCAX) - New Hampshire authorities say a wood stove is suspected of causing a fatal fire in Sullivan County two weeks ago. It happened in the town of Langdon on the morning of January 5. Fire crews responded to Darby Brook Lane and found a shed engulfed in flames. A woman who escaped the fire was sent to Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston with injuries. The state fire marshal on Thursday said the victim, Crystal Chase, 29, died of her injuries on January 11.
WMUR.com

Concord casino proposal approved by planning board

CONCORD, N.H. — The Concord Planning Board approved a proposal Wednesday night for the construction of a 45,000-square-foot casino and hotel. A company called Big Step put forth its plan to construct a charitable gaming hall, hotel, restaurant and a parking lot at 7 Break O Day Drive in the Gateway Performance District.
VTDigger

Woman found dead at Casella recycling center in Hartford

A woman was found dead at a Casella recycling processing center in Hartford on Tuesday, according to the Hartford Police Department.  The Vermont State Police are assisting the local agency with an investigation, Hartford police said, calling the death an apparent “isolated incident” that poses “no risk to the community.” Jeff Weld, director of communications […] Read the story on VTDigger here: Woman found dead at Casella recycling center in Hartford.
WCAX

Chittenden County health care startup to fold

WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Garnet Healthcare will be closing its doors by the end of the month. The Williston-based company says they are closing their EMS and corporate medicine divisions because of a lack of EMS reimbursements and less financial support for COVID services from the state and federal government.
mynbc5.com

Woman dies from shed fire injuries in Sullivan County, NH

LANGDON, N.H. — A woman who was injured in a shed fire earlier this month in Langdon has died, New Hampshire fire officials said. The New Hampshire State Fire Marshall said 29-year-old Crystal Chase died on Jan. 10 after sustaining injuries in a fire that broke out several days earlier.
NEWS10 ABC

New York City trio sentenced for Vermont drug conspiracy

Three New York City men have been sentenced in Rutland, Vermont, after conspiring to distribute heroin, fentanyl, cocaine, and cocaine base or having distributed those substances, according to law enforcement. Oscar Maldonado, 41, Jamal Jones, 34, and Curtis Christian, 31, previously pleaded guilty to charges.
