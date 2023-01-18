Read full article on original website
Related
Dartmouth
The Run: Rust-Buster
Varsity distance runner and former sports editor Jason Norris ’24 writes about his races at the track team’s competition at the Suffolk Icebreaker Invitational on Saturday, Jan. 14. On Saturday morning, my alarm sounded at 5:30 a.m. to signal the beginning of a long day of competition. I...
Dartmouth
The Look Ahead: Week 4
Men’s basketball plays Princeton after two consecutive close conference wins, women’s hockey looks to avenge an early-season overtime loss against Union, and track and field has its second meet of the season after setting a program record last week. Friday, Jan. 20. The Nordic ski team will travel...
Dartmouth
Women’s ice hockey falls to Harvard in overtime
Despite the strong opening performance, the Big Green suffered a tough defeat to Harvard University 3-2. The women’s ice hockey team fell to Harvard University in overtime on Friday evening at Thompson Arena. The team lost the tough battle 3-2. The Big Green last faced the Crimson on the...
Dartmouth
Mitchell-Day’s late-game block secures comeback victory against Penn
Down 13 early in the second half, the Big Green clawed back for the win thanks to strong defense and bench depth. It was a look that only athletes could understand. A look that possessed power largely because of how insignificant it seemed. The look, after all, was at eye...
8-year-old gymnast from Wallingford scores perfect 10
Since Nadia Comaneci set the precedent in 1976 with her first score of a perfect 10.0, it’s been the dream achievement of most gymnasts in the sport. This past weekend, Jan. 14-15, Hazel Mabey, an 8-year-old from Wallingford, scored Cobra’s […] Read More The post 8-year-old gymnast from Wallingford scores perfect 10 appeared first on The Mountain Times.
Flat tire spike in Thetford blamed on sharp rocks meant to mitigate mud season
According to the town manager, road crews began using larger stones to repair roads after last year’s awful mud season. After a dozen residents complained of flat tires, the town will switch back to its old methods. Read the story on VTDigger here: Flat tire spike in Thetford blamed on sharp rocks meant to mitigate mud season.
This New Hampshire Pizza Place Voted One of the Best in Entire U.S.
When it comes to pizza, New Englanders know a lot. We have the North End in Boston for authenticity, and many transplants from the Mediterranean who've settled in small towns to create delicious, one-of-a-kind pizza experiences. When The Daily Meal recently released its list of the top pizza joints across...
An extraordinary Vermont custody battle highlights an ‘untenable’ system of care
Linda Luxenberg says that Vermont has failed her son, a 35-year-old man with autism and a rare neurological disorder. Why has the state fought to be his guardian? Read the story on VTDigger here: An extraordinary Vermont custody battle highlights an ‘untenable’ system of care.
NEWS10 ABC
Search for a missing Granville man coming up cold
GRANVILLE, N.Y.(NEWS10) – A Granville man who went missing nine years ago today is still missing. NEWS10 is revisiting the case revolving around 23-year-old Jonathan Schaff and has the latest. “It was a very strange disappearance,” recalls Granville resident, Payton Barlow. Police say Jonathan Schaff was last seen...
WCAX
Police ID body of Hartford woman found at recycling center
“Just a proud moment as a coach”: Sportsmanship shines at high school basketball game. A junior varsity high school basketball game this week between Oxbow and Danville ended in a blowout with Danville coming out on top, but both teams walked away winners. New partnership to get Vt. mental...
mynbc5.com
Hartford neighbors shocked following discovery of deceased woman in recycling center
HARTFORD, Vt. — The identity of the female body found in the Hartford Casella recycling center is not being released as police wait for confirmation from the chief medical examiner and to notify the victim’s family. However, officials said they’ve tentatively identified the body as a woman in...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire Fish and Game help rescue bear cub behind Alstead business
ALSTEAD, N.H. — A lone bear cub was rescued in Alstead. One local viewer said a cub had been spotted behind Alstead General Store since Sunday. Tuesday morning, it was finally rescued with the help of New Hampshire Fish and Game. The viewer said the little one will be...
WMUR.com
New information released about discovery of woman's body in town bordering New Hampshire
HARTFORD, Vt. — Police said a womanfound dead at a recycling processing center in a community that borders New Hampshire is from Vermont. The body was discovered Tuesday morning at the Casella center in Hartford, Vermont, and police said Wednesday that the remains have been tentatively identified as belonging to a woman from the Hartford, Vermont, area.
mynbc5.com
Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center operating at 110% capacity for the past few weeks
LEBANON, N.H. — Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center has been operating at 110% capacity for the past few weeks. The hospital has been boarding patients in the emergency department and in surgical areas. Twenty percent of the patients have been there for more than 20 days, and many are ready...
WCAX
Woman dies from injuries sustained in NH fire
LANGDON, N.H. (WCAX) - New Hampshire authorities say a wood stove is suspected of causing a fatal fire in Sullivan County two weeks ago. It happened in the town of Langdon on the morning of January 5. Fire crews responded to Darby Brook Lane and found a shed engulfed in flames. A woman who escaped the fire was sent to Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston with injuries. The state fire marshal on Thursday said the victim, Crystal Chase, 29, died of her injuries on January 11.
WMUR.com
Concord casino proposal approved by planning board
CONCORD, N.H. — The Concord Planning Board approved a proposal Wednesday night for the construction of a 45,000-square-foot casino and hotel. A company called Big Step put forth its plan to construct a charitable gaming hall, hotel, restaurant and a parking lot at 7 Break O Day Drive in the Gateway Performance District.
Woman found dead at Casella recycling center in Hartford
A woman was found dead at a Casella recycling processing center in Hartford on Tuesday, according to the Hartford Police Department. The Vermont State Police are assisting the local agency with an investigation, Hartford police said, calling the death an apparent “isolated incident” that poses “no risk to the community.” Jeff Weld, director of communications […] Read the story on VTDigger here: Woman found dead at Casella recycling center in Hartford.
WCAX
Chittenden County health care startup to fold
WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Garnet Healthcare will be closing its doors by the end of the month. The Williston-based company says they are closing their EMS and corporate medicine divisions because of a lack of EMS reimbursements and less financial support for COVID services from the state and federal government.
mynbc5.com
Woman dies from shed fire injuries in Sullivan County, NH
LANGDON, N.H. — A woman who was injured in a shed fire earlier this month in Langdon has died, New Hampshire fire officials said. The New Hampshire State Fire Marshall said 29-year-old Crystal Chase died on Jan. 10 after sustaining injuries in a fire that broke out several days earlier.
New York City trio sentenced for Vermont drug conspiracy
Three New York City men have been sentenced in Rutland, Vermont, after conspiring to distribute heroin, fentanyl, cocaine, and cocaine base or having distributed those substances, according to law enforcement. Oscar Maldonado, 41, Jamal Jones, 34, and Curtis Christian, 31, previously pleaded guilty to charges.
Comments / 0