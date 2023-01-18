Read full article on original website
conceptcarz.com
Hyundai and Lopez Negrete Communications Introduce First Bilingual Campaign Focused on 'The Miles that Unite Us'
The New Anthemic Brand Creative Campaign Crosses Over Cultures Aimed at General and Hispanic Audiences. Hyundai Motor America has developed its first bilingual creative campaign with U.S. Hispanic marketing agency, Lopez Negrete Communications. The campaign highlights a unifying anthemic brand message capturing that no matter how far apart we might be, where we go or where we come from, it is the miles that we spend together that make memories and bring us together.
MEDIA ALERT: Join Issa Rae for a Black History Month Fireside Chat Highlighting the Challenges & Courage of Small Business Owners
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 19, 2023-- In honor of Black History Month, Intuit (Nasdaq: INTU) QuickBooks and Mailchimp are hosting a live, virtual fireside chat to highlight the experiences and remarkable courage it takes for Black-owned entrepreneurs and small businesses to overcome the hurdles they encounter on their paths to success. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230119005238/en/ Issa Rae, actress, writer, producer, and comedian, CEO of HOORAE a multi-faceted entertainment media company (Photo: Business Wire)
World’s first AI interns hired in US for three-month trial job alongside 106 humans
THE WORLD'S first artificial intelligence-powered interns have just been hired for a three-month stint. Tech marketing agency Codeword is onboarding two AI interns to complete dull yet necessary tasks, Global News Wire reported. The AI interns, who named themselves Aiden and Aiko, will be joining Codeword's team of 106 humans.
5 of the easiest online businesses to start in 2023
When deciding what type of business to start, look at societal trends and try to get ahead of them, an entrepreneurship professor said.
nextbigfuture.com
Microsoft $10 Billion into OpenAI and ChatGPT is AI IPhone Moment
Fortune and others are reporting that Microsoft will close a $10 billion investment deal into the artificial intelligence startup before the end of this month. This is discussed in the All-in-Pod cast. The deal will have a unique structure in that Microsoft will get 49% of the company but 75% of future profits.
Artificial intelligence replaced humans in job role for months and ‘no one noticed’
A POPULAR news outlet has been publishing articles written by AI since November, keeping it on the down low. Tech media site CNET has been publishing the articles since November, and lots of readers don't seem to have noticed. “What is a credit card charge-off?” was the first AI-written article,...
Benzinga
MediaSoft's Dental Content Marketing Services to Grow & Promote Clinics Released
With 2023 set to break new content marketing records across industries, MediaSoft introduces a revamped multi-channel marketing solution for dental practices in the US and beyond. Wan Chai, Hong Kong - January 19, 2023 — Now including custom ultra-specific branded content across six media types, MediaSoft's dental marketing solutions bring...
4 women execs at Meta, Pinterest, Hyundai and Heineken share the early morning routines that helped them climb the corporate ladder.
Insider talked to four female senior executives who start work by 7:30 a.m. about what their morning routines are like.
Here's how Macy's is doing business differently, according to the brand's Chairman and CEO
Amid store closures and a tough holiday season, Macy's CEO Jeff Gennette talks new opportunities, a shift in strategy, and the importance of DEI.
Earn Money through Affiliate marketing
What if you could make money any time, from anywhere — even while you sleep?. This is the concept behind affiliate marketing. Affiliate marketing is the process by which an affiliate earns a commission for marketing another person’s or company’s products. The affiliate simply searches for a product they enjoy, then promotes that product and earns a piece of the profit from each sale they make. The sales are tracked via affiliate links from one website another.
Eerie AI can ‘spy’ on people using a common household gadget which has no cameras
RESEARCHERS have managed to detect 3D shapes and the movements of human bodies in a room - using a WiFi router. Such technology may eventually replace normal cameras, researchers in the US hope. Researchers from Carnegie Mellon University, based in Pittsburgh in the US, said that WiFi overcomes hang-ups that...
Introducing Age Tech to Retirement Daily
As you travel the longevity curve, you or your loved one reach a stage where frailty and loss of capacity lands in your lap. Retirement Daily is tackling this issue with hands-on research by financial planner.
2 top executives at consulting giant McKinsey broke down 3 ways Gen Z is transforming the workplace
"Gen Z is comfortable with the idea of change through structure," McKinsey's chief marketing officer, Tracy Francis, said.
Futurism
Experts Warn of Nightmare Internet Filling With Infinite AI-Generated Propaganda
As generative AI has exploded into the mainstream, both excitement and concern have quickly followed suit. And unfortunately, according to a collaborative new study from scientists at Stanford, Georgetown, and OpenAI, one of those concerns — that language-generating AI tools like ChatGPT could turn into chaos engines of mass misinformation — isn't just possible, but imminent.
Educational Content will be Key for Cannabis Brands in 2023
With the arrival of 2023, predictions from various sources note pivotal changes will be needed to survive this year's market. These changes include how brands market to their target audience. Today, with the amount of information available online, consumer education has never been more important.
The Year Of Social Impact; Jonathan Jadali & Ascend Agency Take The Lead In Community Impact For The PR Industry
Over the last decade, social entrepreneurship has shot to the front of the line in corporate discuss. It has become one of the most significant drivers of corporate acceptance among younger consumers and customers. As society continues to evolve into a more humane and compassionate version of itself, corporations and businesses of all sizes have begun evolving into more socially conscious entities. This trend is expected to grow rapidly in 2023, leading some to term it the year of social enterprise. In today's world, social entrepreneurship is treated as a discipline of its own, and different businesses have launched as...
France 24
Sustainable influencers take on fast fashion
Not only had the South African social media star never been offered that kind of money, the company represents exactly what she is against: overconsumption of cheap, planet-harming clothing made by underpaid workers. And she's not alone. Former "Love Island" contestant and sustainable fashion influencer Brett Staniland said he was...
techxplore.com
Will AI tech like ChatGPT improve inclusion for people with communication disability?
If you're one of the 1.2 million Australians with communication disability or among the 44% of Australian adults with low literacy, you may soon find helpful, automated communication assistance online. The chat bot ChatGPT—based on GTP3, a large language model—is a disruptive technology designed to "provide human-like responses" to user...
Google isn't just afraid of competition from ChatGPT — the giant is scared ChatGPT will kill AI
Welcome to Google's nightmare — ChatGPT. If ChatGPT runs rampant, the search giant fears it could ruin AI adoption for everyone.
Why your company needs an innovation strategy in 2023
Almost a decade ago, Harvard Business School professor Gary Pisano famously wrote that companies should consider creating an innovation strategy. Today, an innovation strategy is not just an optional nice thing to have — it’s a requirement for companies that want to be successful. With significant post-pandemic inflation and interest rates climbing to new highs, the big banks are warning of a recession in 2023. This, coupled with the longstanding impacts of intense global competition, fickle consumers, rigorous regulation, environmental degradation and disruptive technologies, has companies looking to make the most of these uncertain times. An innovation strategy is exactly how...
