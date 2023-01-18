ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dartmouth, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Dartmouth

Before the Curtain: Arts on Campus Week Four

Campus is filled with the arts, including readings at Still North, Hood maker evenings and conversations, the MLK Keynote Speaker, Back to Back Theatre Company and Apple Hill String Quartet. Friday, Jan. 20. On Friday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 4 p.m., the Hopkins Center will present “Till” in...
DARTMOUTH, MA
Dartmouth

The Run: Rust-Buster

Varsity distance runner and former sports editor Jason Norris ’24 writes about his races at the track team’s competition at the Suffolk Icebreaker Invitational on Saturday, Jan. 14. On Saturday morning, my alarm sounded at 5:30 a.m. to signal the beginning of a long day of competition. I...
HANOVER, NH
Dartmouth

Q&A with art history professor Adedoyin Teriba

Grace Beilstein ’26 sits down with art history professor Adedoyin Teriba to chat about his academic interests and his time at Dartmouth. Adedoyin Teriba, a professor of art history, is already building a strong foundation at Dartmouth, after joining the faculty in the fall. With a focus on the architecture of African diasporic communities and West Africa, Teriba brings a forward-thinking, multidisciplinary view to his classes here at Dartmouth. His current book project is “Architecture’s Figures: Assimilation and Cultures in Colonial Nigeria,” which also investigates the interplay of architectural forms and masquerade processions in southwest Nigeria.
DARTMOUTH, MA
Dartmouth

Women’s ice hockey falls to Harvard in overtime

Despite the strong opening performance, the Big Green suffered a tough defeat to Harvard University 3-2. The women’s ice hockey team fell to Harvard University in overtime on Friday evening at Thompson Arena. The team lost the tough battle 3-2. The Big Green last faced the Crimson on the...
HANOVER, NH

Comments / 0

Community Policy