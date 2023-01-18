Sesame allergy moms sound off about shortcuts on FDA guidelines: ‘Threatening the lives of our kids’

Read full article on original website
Pasta Recalled Due to Listeria Concerns
It's a hard time to be a pasta lover. Following World Variety Produce, Inc.'s recall of Melissa's Pasta Para Duros packages, yet another brand of pasta is being pulled from store shelves. On Dec. 29, Caesar's Pasta, LLC recalled more than 5,000 pounds of frozen manicotti due to potential listeria contamination.
Olive Garden, Wendy's, and Chick-fil-A are suddenly adding sesame to popular foods like bread sticks and buns, and people with allergies are furious
The FDA does not support the practice of restaurant suppliers adding sesame flour to foods such as bread sticks at Olive Garden and buns at Wendy's.
Consumer Reports promotes petition to FDA to ban Red Dye No. 3, the artificial color, in food
In the current issue of its “On Health” newsletter, Consumer Reports calls on its member to sign a petition about one of its older causes. The formal petition was submitted to FDA by the Center for Science in the Public Interest (CSPI) and it was supported by a number of groups, including CR. The CR effort mentioned in “ON HEALTH” is meant to provide an opportunity for CR readers to support the formal petition.
Recall of mushrooms from China is expanded
The December recall of those Listeria-contaminated mushrooms imported from China was expanded on Friday. Utopia Foods Inc of Glendale, NY made the expanded recall announcement of more of the 200g packages of “Enoki Mushrooms”, imported from China, with clear and blue plastic packages with clear markings of “Best before 03/02/2023” or “Best before 03.09.23.
New FDA rule on food poisoning
Millions of people get sick each year from contaminated food, and finding the source of the contamination isn’t easy ... But that could be changing. We’re working for you to break down a new plan aimed at reducing the number. No matter how hard he tries, Elliot Weiler...
Rice Recall: What to Know
Rice lovers who live in the U.K. need to look at the label before eating due to a recall issued in December. Iceland Foods recalled pilau rice because it may contain allergens not listed on the label. Consumers with an allergy or sensitivity to egg, sesame, soya, and wheat could experience mild to serious symptoms if they eat the product.
Washing raw chicken before cooking is a BAD idea! So why do people still do it?
Food safety authorities and regulators around the world recommend you don’t wash raw poultry before cooking. That’s because washing chicken can splash dangerous bacteria around the kitchen. It’s best just to thoroughly cook the chicken without washing it, so it is safe to eat. Despite this, chicken-washing...
Frozen Beef Recalled, and E. Coli Contamination Is to Blame
Nearly 4,000 pounds of frozen beef products have been recalled in what has become the latest beef recall to hit the market in recent months. Following H-E-B supplier Tyson Foods Inc.'s recall of approximately 93,697 pounds of raw ground beef products in November and Valley International Cold Storage Acquisition, LLC's recall of some 20,000 pounds of frozen beef products in September, Morasch Meats Inc. issued a recall of raw frozen diced beef products due to potential E. coli contamination on Dec. 22.
What Those Colored Circles on Food Packages Actually Mean
You can tell a lot from the design and color of food packaging. The color of a packet of M&Ms, for example, can tell you whether they're peanut, regular, crispy, or caramel, while a yellow cap on a Coca-Cola bottle means something else entirely. And if you've ever glanced at the back of a food package, you know they're chock full of information: the story of the brand, nutritional figures, ingredients both familiar and not, and something called a "serving size," which I have personally never adhered to. But there's something else printed on the back of most food packaging: several brightly-colored circles or squares that look like some sort of secret language. However, these shapes aren't an indication of flavors, vitamins, or minerals. They're really not there for us consumers at all, but rather, for the printing engineers.
Frightening Recall: Issued for Very Popular Children’s Item
Pass the information along to anyone who has children. It's never a comforting feeling when an alert gets issued for a recall on a popular product. It gets even scarier when the product is commonly used by children and families. Sometimes recalls can be issued for something small, but many...
Eating one fish from U.S. lakes or rivers likened to drinking month's worth of contaminated water
Eating one freshwater fish caught in a river or lake in the United States is the equivalent of drinking a month's worth of water contaminated with toxic "forever chemicals," new research said on Tuesday. The invisible chemicals, called PFAS, were first developed in the 1940s to resist water and heat...
Breakfast Sandwiches Facing Recall
The Canadian government has issued a recall on alpha brand Plant-based Breakfast Sandwich – Meatless Sausage due to an undeclared milk ingredient. The milk is not listed on the label. Due to the product being sold nationally, customers are encouraged to check to see if you they have recalled products, do not consume any recalled products to which you they are allergic or sensitive to, do not serve, use, sell or distribute recalled products, and/or immediately discard or return recalled products.
Cheese Recalled Just Days After Christmas
The Christmas season just got a bit less cheerful for cheese lovers. Just a day after Christmas, Coles Finest Australian Washed Rind Cheese was recalled. The recall was issued by Coles Supermarkets on Dec. 26 due to potential E. coli contamination, meaning the cheese poses a health risk to consumers.
Walmart Accidentally Delivered 30 Pounds Of Cheese To A Customer
Grocery shopping can feel like a chore worth abandoning. Seriously, who on earth enjoys battling the masses to gather their weekly haul, only to stand in line for what feels like an eternity? Especially, when the reward for all that effort is a synapse-jolting bill. Thanks to this miraculous age of modern technology and stiff competition among food retailers, you can now opt to forgo this onerous task and let a store employee do your shopping on your behalf.
World’s biggest cultivated meat factory is being built in the US
Israeli startup Believer Meats has begun construction on the world’s biggest cultivated meat factory — and once it’s up and running, the US-based facility will be able to produce at least 22 million pounds of meat annually. The challenge: Cultivated meat is produced by combining muscle cells,...
‘All-natural’ Simply Orange Juice has high toxic PFAS levels, lawsuit alleges
A new class-action lawsuit in the US alleges Coca-Cola and Simply Orange Juice deceived customers with claims of an all-natural, healthy product when the juice has been found to be contaminated with toxic PFAS at levels “hundreds of times” above federal advisory limits for drinking water. PFAS are...
Missouri Couple Discovers Brown Recluse Infestation So Bad They “Bleed from the Walls”
Missouri Couple Discovers Brown Recluse Infestation So Bad They "Bleed from the Walls" Imagine relocating homes only to find your new property crawling with thousands of venomous spiders. In 2007, Missourans Brian and Susan Trost got more than they bargained for. Upon moving into their new house, they discovered a massive recluse spider invasion.
Coffee Beans Recalled
Consumers who need a boost of energy and some sweets shouldn't be reaching for one brand of chocolate covered coffee beans. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) announced on Christmas Eve, Saturday, Dec. 24, that The Chocolate Lab brand Chocolate Coffee Beans have been recalled due to undeclared milk, meaning the tasty treats pose a potentially life-threatening risk to some consumers.
Parents forever losing their children's custody for failure to pay money spent by government on foster care
Child endangerment, abuse or abandonment are all grounds for having your parental rights terminated. At least that's what most people know about. In at least 12 states in the United States, failure to pay foster care bills is a good enough reason for losing your children's custody.
How Long Does Frozen Chicken Really Last In The Freezer?
Nothing is better than the versatility of chicken. And though it can be a tricky protein to know everything about and sometimes scary to cook, it's good to know what is going on with the fan-favorite meat. Finding a whole chicken that you can take apart and freeze for however long you want can be a great way to save money and keep stress at bay. However, if you eat undercooked chicken there may be high risks of bacterial contamination like salmonella per the CDC.
