860wacb.com
Charges Against Taylorsville Man Include Assault On Unborn Child
Alexander County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 43-year old Buddy Allen Bentley of Taylorsville Wednesday evening. He was charged with assault on a female, assault on a child under the age of 12 and assault on an unborn child. Bentley is being held in the Alexander County Detention Center under a secured bond of $20,000. A February 21st court date is scheduled.
860wacb.com
Hickory Man Charged With Firing Into Occupied Property
A shooting incident in Hickory has resulted in a man being arrested. 32-year-old Aron Marqulle Mutz of Hickory was taken into custody on Thursday afternoon by Hickory Police officers. He’s charged with discharging a weapon into occupied property and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill. Mutz is being held in the Catawba County Detention Center under a secured bond of $225,000.
860wacb.com
Taylorsville Man Held In Jail Without Bond
30-year old Jonathan David Williams of Taylorsville was arrested on Friday, January 13 by the Office of Probation and Parole. He was charged with felony parole violation and placed in the Alexander County Detention Center. An additional charge of failing to notify law enforcement of an address change as a registered sex offender has been added. Williams remains in the Alexander County Detention Center with no bond on the parole violation and a secured bond of $75,000 for the failure to register offense. A January 23rd court date is scheduled.
860wacb.com
Conover Man Charged For Trafficking Meth And Fentanyl
The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Conover man on Wednesday and charged him with drug trafficking offenses. 133 grams of methamphetamine, 7.6 grams of fentanyl, 4.5 grams of marijuana and drug paraphernalia was found in the suspect vehicle. 30-year old Robert Joseph Walton is charged with trafficking in...
860wacb.com
Catawba County Father And Son Arrested By Taylorsville Police
A Catawba County father and his son were arrested on Wednesday by Taylorsville Police. 48-year old David Lee Edwards of Sherills Ford is charged with misdemeanor larceny. He has been released from custody under a bond of $3,500. 23-year old Ozzy Lee Edwards of Sherills Ford is charged with misdemeanor...
cryptonewsbtc.org
Search warrant sheds light on child’s death
The larger Yadkin Valley area stays in shock over the loss of life of four-year-old Skyler Wilson final week from what native authorities have labeled youngster abuse by the hands of his foster mother and father, Mount Ethereal couple Joseph and Jodi Wilson. Court docket paperwork have allowed the timeline...
860wacb.com
120 Days In Jail Ordered For Taylorsville Man
Tony Shawnta Robbins, age 45 of Taylorsville, was sent to jail on Tuesday. A District Court judge ordered Robbins to serve 120 days in the Alexander County Detention Center for communicating threats. https://860wacb.com/taylorsville-police-use-taser-before-making-arrest/. https://860wacb.com/man-arrested-sunday-by-taylorsville-police/
860wacb.com
Felony Charges Filed Against Taylorsville Man
Alex Lee Hampton, age 30 of Taylorsville, is facing felony and misdemeanor charges after his arrest on Monday by the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office. Hampton was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, felony possession of marijuana, and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. Following his arrest, Hampton was placed in the Alexander County Detention Center with a secured bond of $45,000. A January 30th court date is listed.
860wacb.com
Taylorsville Teen Charged By Police With Larceny And Resisting Arrest
19-year old Malaku Taye Shalla Borlase of Taylorsville was arrested by Taylorsville Police Officers on Sunday, January 15th. He was charged with breaking and entering and resisting a public officer. Borlase has been released under a bond of $1,000 and has a court appearance scheduled for February 20th in Alexander County District Court.
860wacb.com
Taylorsville Woman Enters Not Guilty Plea To Hickory Murder
During a court appearance on Wednesday in Catawba County, Tangela Parker of Taylorsville entered a plea of not guilty in the murder of a coworker. Parker is charged with the shooting death of 51-year old Michelle Marlow. Parker was formally arraigned for first-degree murder. Marlow was shot and killed at...
860wacb.com
Man Arrested After Chase In Caldwell And Burke Counties
Wednesday morning, Morganton Public Safety Officers were asked to assist the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office with a vehicle pursuit that was entering Morganton. Caldwell Officers were pursuing a stolen vehicle. Morgantron units moved into position to assist near Lenoir Road and Shadowline Drive. Stop Sticks were deployed to deflate...
WBTV
Police in Salisbury looking for suspect after teen shot
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A teenager in Salisbury is recovering after being shot on Thursday night, according to police. The shooting was reported around 5:45 p.m. at the Pine Hill Apartments on W. 15th Street. Police say the injuries are not life-threatening. Investigators said no one is in custody. They...
860wacb.com
Stony Point Woman Arrested Again Then Released Again
28-year old Chelsy Lynn Combs of Stony Point was taken into custody by Alexander County Sheriff’s Deputies on Sunday, January 15th. She was served arrest warrants for two counts of failure to appear on charges of felony probation violations. She was released under a secured bond of $10,000. Combs...
Inmate booked Sunday dies at Uptown detention center: Sheriff
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An inmate who was booked Sunday at the Uptown detention center died Wednesday, the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office said. Correctional officers responded to the incident around 5 a.m. where an inmate was found in a housing unit unresponsive., The inmate, 49-year-old Bryon Miller, was pronounced dead about 30 minutes […]
860wacb.com
Hiddenite Man Taken Into Custody
Alexander County Sheriff’s Office Deputies arrested 58-year old Scott Darnell Frye of Hiddenite on Monday. He was served an arrest warrant for failure to appear. The original charge was for resisting a public officer in Iredell County. Frye has been released under a bond of $5,100. Frye has a...
Meth, fentanyl seized from man during traffic stop in Catawba County, deputies say
NEWTON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Deputies seized methamphetamines and fentanyl after pulling over a vehicle for not having its headlines on in Catawba County early Wednesday morning, according to the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said deputies conducted the traffic stop around 1:30 a.m. along Fairgrove Church Road. During the stop, a K-9 performed […]
Man wanted after stabbing ex-girlfriend to death at North Carolina convenience store, police say
KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Detectives in Kings Mountain are searching for a man accused of stabbing his ex-girlfriend to death in a convenience store Tuesday night, according to the Kings Mountain Police Department. Authorities said officers responded to the Silver Express at 501 E King Street where they found a woman who […]
860wacb.com
Felony Drug Arrest Made By Taylorsville Police Department
James Arthur Blankenship, age 37 of Taylorsville, was placed in custody on Saturday, January 14th by the Taylorsville Police Department. He was charged with felony possession of schedule II controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. Blankenship was confined in the Alexander County Detention Center with a secured bond set at $20,000. As of this morning, he remained in custody.
WBTV
Crime Stoppers: CMPD detectives still looking to identify suspect from 2021 arcade robbery
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are working to identify the man responsible for robbing an arcade in northeast Charlotte. The incident happened Saturday, August 7, 2021, shortly before 5:30 a.m. at the Galaxy 1 Arcade on N. Tryon Street. Police said it appears the arcade is no longer operational.
WBTV
Woman accused of scamming families of special needs children fighting extradition, deputies say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A woman accused of scamming multiple Iredell County families out of thousands of dollars for terminally ill children and research is now fighting extradition to North Carolina, officials with the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office said. Tammy Ann Domenick is accused of using bogus fundraisers to...
