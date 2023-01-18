ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Claremont, NC

860wacb.com

Charges Against Taylorsville Man Include Assault On Unborn Child

Alexander County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 43-year old Buddy Allen Bentley of Taylorsville Wednesday evening. He was charged with assault on a female, assault on a child under the age of 12 and assault on an unborn child. Bentley is being held in the Alexander County Detention Center under a secured bond of $20,000. A February 21st court date is scheduled.
TOWNSHIP OF TAYLORSVILLE, NC
860wacb.com

Hickory Man Charged With Firing Into Occupied Property

A shooting incident in Hickory has resulted in a man being arrested. 32-year-old Aron Marqulle Mutz of Hickory was taken into custody on Thursday afternoon by Hickory Police officers. He’s charged with discharging a weapon into occupied property and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill. Mutz is being held in the Catawba County Detention Center under a secured bond of $225,000.
HICKORY, NC
860wacb.com

Taylorsville Man Held In Jail Without Bond

30-year old Jonathan David Williams of Taylorsville was arrested on Friday, January 13 by the Office of Probation and Parole. He was charged with felony parole violation and placed in the Alexander County Detention Center. An additional charge of failing to notify law enforcement of an address change as a registered sex offender has been added. Williams remains in the Alexander County Detention Center with no bond on the parole violation and a secured bond of $75,000 for the failure to register offense. A January 23rd court date is scheduled.
TOWNSHIP OF TAYLORSVILLE, NC
860wacb.com

Conover Man Charged For Trafficking Meth And Fentanyl

The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Conover man on Wednesday and charged him with drug trafficking offenses. 133 grams of methamphetamine, 7.6 grams of fentanyl, 4.5 grams of marijuana and drug paraphernalia was found in the suspect vehicle. 30-year old Robert Joseph Walton is charged with trafficking in...
CONOVER, NC
860wacb.com

Catawba County Father And Son Arrested By Taylorsville Police

A Catawba County father and his son were arrested on Wednesday by Taylorsville Police. 48-year old David Lee Edwards of Sherills Ford is charged with misdemeanor larceny. He has been released from custody under a bond of $3,500. 23-year old Ozzy Lee Edwards of Sherills Ford is charged with misdemeanor...
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC
cryptonewsbtc.org

Search warrant sheds light on child’s death

The larger Yadkin Valley area stays in shock over the loss of life of four-year-old Skyler Wilson final week from what native authorities have labeled youngster abuse by the hands of his foster mother and father, Mount Ethereal couple Joseph and Jodi Wilson. Court docket paperwork have allowed the timeline...
SURRY COUNTY, NC
860wacb.com

120 Days In Jail Ordered For Taylorsville Man

Tony Shawnta Robbins, age 45 of Taylorsville, was sent to jail on Tuesday. A District Court judge ordered Robbins to serve 120 days in the Alexander County Detention Center for communicating threats. https://860wacb.com/taylorsville-police-use-taser-before-making-arrest/. https://860wacb.com/man-arrested-sunday-by-taylorsville-police/
TOWNSHIP OF TAYLORSVILLE, NC
860wacb.com

Felony Charges Filed Against Taylorsville Man

Alex Lee Hampton, age 30 of Taylorsville, is facing felony and misdemeanor charges after his arrest on Monday by the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office. Hampton was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, felony possession of marijuana, and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. Following his arrest, Hampton was placed in the Alexander County Detention Center with a secured bond of $45,000. A January 30th court date is listed.
TOWNSHIP OF TAYLORSVILLE, NC
860wacb.com

Taylorsville Woman Enters Not Guilty Plea To Hickory Murder

During a court appearance on Wednesday in Catawba County, Tangela Parker of Taylorsville entered a plea of not guilty in the murder of a coworker. Parker is charged with the shooting death of 51-year old Michelle Marlow. Parker was formally arraigned for first-degree murder. Marlow was shot and killed at...
HICKORY, NC
860wacb.com

Man Arrested After Chase In Caldwell And Burke Counties

Wednesday morning, Morganton Public Safety Officers were asked to assist the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office with a vehicle pursuit that was entering Morganton. Caldwell Officers were pursuing a stolen vehicle. Morgantron units moved into position to assist near Lenoir Road and Shadowline Drive. Stop Sticks were deployed to deflate...
MORGANTON, NC
WBTV

Police in Salisbury looking for suspect after teen shot

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A teenager in Salisbury is recovering after being shot on Thursday night, according to police. The shooting was reported around 5:45 p.m. at the Pine Hill Apartments on W. 15th Street. Police say the injuries are not life-threatening. Investigators said no one is in custody. They...
SALISBURY, NC
860wacb.com

Stony Point Woman Arrested Again Then Released Again

28-year old Chelsy Lynn Combs of Stony Point was taken into custody by Alexander County Sheriff’s Deputies on Sunday, January 15th. She was served arrest warrants for two counts of failure to appear on charges of felony probation violations. She was released under a secured bond of $10,000. Combs...
STONY POINT, NC
860wacb.com

Hiddenite Man Taken Into Custody

Alexander County Sheriff’s Office Deputies arrested 58-year old Scott Darnell Frye of Hiddenite on Monday. He was served an arrest warrant for failure to appear. The original charge was for resisting a public officer in Iredell County. Frye has been released under a bond of $5,100. Frye has a...
HIDDENITE, NC
Queen City News

Meth, fentanyl seized from man during traffic stop in Catawba County, deputies say

NEWTON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Deputies seized methamphetamines and fentanyl after pulling over a vehicle for not having its headlines on in Catawba County early Wednesday morning, according to the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said deputies conducted the traffic stop around 1:30 a.m. along Fairgrove Church Road. During the stop, a K-9 performed […]
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC
860wacb.com

Felony Drug Arrest Made By Taylorsville Police Department

James Arthur Blankenship, age 37 of Taylorsville, was placed in custody on Saturday, January 14th by the Taylorsville Police Department. He was charged with felony possession of schedule II controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. Blankenship was confined in the Alexander County Detention Center with a secured bond set at $20,000. As of this morning, he remained in custody.
TOWNSHIP OF TAYLORSVILLE, NC

