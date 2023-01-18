Read full article on original website
roselawgroupreporter.com
Ground breaks on Goodyear AirPark
GOODYEAR, Arizona, January 18, 2023 – Lincoln Property Company’s Southwest division, LPC Desert West, and Scottsdale-based Harvard Investments joined today with the City of Goodyear and project stakeholders to break ground on the Phase One of Goodyear AirPark. Located on 565 acres adjacent to the Phoenix-Goodyear Airport in...
roselawgroupreporter.com
Where Will the Valley’s Next Auto Mall be Built?
Mullin360 Arizona’s Leading Auto Mall Developer to Finish In-Depth Analysis and Study to Assess the Best New Location That Could Result in Tens of Millions for Host City. (SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.) – Known for impacting communities through its cutting edge and innovative development, Scottsdale-based Mullin360 is currently in the wrap up stages of its in-depth assessment and analysis to determine the highest impact area for the Valley’s next auto mall development.
roselawgroupreporter.com
Chicago developer breaks ground on first Arizona project
At full occupancy, a new industrial park near Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport could bring 1,000 new jobs to the area. Chicago-based Logistics Property Co. broke ground Thursday on its first Arizona project. The Palm Gateway Logistics Center is located near the northeast corner of Sossaman and Pecos roads. The development is made up of four buildings, totaling more than 600,000 square feet, with buildings ranging in size from 92,841 to 288,360 square feet.
realestatedaily-news.com
W&W Structural celebrates 35 years; forges ahead buoyed by rebranding, growth initiatives
TEMPE, ARIZ. (Jan. 19, 2023) – After 35 years of collaborating with more than 100 clients on more than 5,000 projects, W&W Structural is rebranding and expanding to continue providing structural steel services to an ever-growing construction market in Arizona and the Southwest. W&W is a full-service structural steel,...
azbigmedia.com
Thompson Thrift starts construction on Glendale mixed-use development
Thompson Thrift, a full-service nationally recognized real estate company, announced today the commencement of construction on the 12-acre commercial portion of a mixed-use development in the Phoenix suburb of Glendale. Thompson Thrift expects the first tenants to open later this year. “This is a prime site for development in a...
PepsiCo opens new facility, new project proposed in Goodyear
In Goodyear, PepsiCo Beverages North America held the grand opening of its newest Valley warehouse on Thursday, which saw more than 300 employees and community members in attendance.
Franchisee of Zero Degrees in Glendale to Open Rapha Tea in Peoria
Premium boba tea house opening in late-spring, early summer 2023.
azbigmedia.com
Here’s where residential real estate is anticipated to go in 2023
From enormous gains to an anticipated tempering, a lot has happened over the course of 2022. That’s according to a report based on the most recent ARMLS data released by Phoenix REALTORS that outlines the state of the residential real estate market and where it is anticipated to go in 2023.
roselawgroupreporter.com
21 projects set to change the landscape of the Valley
Last year proved to be another strong one for the Phoenix metro’s commercial real estate industry — the region was again named one of the hottest U.S. real estate markets to watch in 2023. Although the industrial sector drove a lot of growth in the market, the Phoenix...
kjzz.org
Could there finally be a passenger train between Phoenix and Tucson?
The idea of a passenger rail line between Phoenix and Tucson has captured the attention of Arizonans for a long time. But now, some advocates say the proposal is closer to reality than it has been in years. The Federal Railroad Administration points out that as part of last year’s...
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Frank Lloyd Wright’s final home lists for $8.95M in Arizona
The final home that the long-respected architect Frank Lloyd Wright designed has hit the market for $8.95 million — and the current owner is hoping to find someone who will keep its legacy going. Known as the “Circular Sun House,” the property was built in 1967 in Phoenix, Arizona....
Rio Verde Foothills donkey sanctuary impacted by drought crisis
"I have about 25 donkeys and a few horses,” Carroll said. “All the donkeys are either rescues from neglected abused homes or were abandoned.”
KTAR.com
Bubba’s 33 restaurant planning new Valley locations in Goodyear, Tempe
PHOENIX — Casual dining restaurant Bubba’s 33 is planning to open two new locations in the Valley, one in Goodyear and another in Tempe. The Goodyear restaurant is scheduled to open by summer of 2024, while Bubba’s 33 is planning on opening its East Valley counterpart later in 2024, according to the Phoenix Business Journal.
Rapidly-expanding restaurant chain opens new location in Arizona
A popular family-owned restaurant chain recently opened its first location in Arizona. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, January 14, 2023, The Sandwich Spot opened its first Arizona restaurant location in Phoenix, according to an event post on its Facebook page.
AZFamily
Powerball ticket worth $150,000 sold at Walmart store in Mesa
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A Powerball ticket sold at a Walmart location is worth a cash prize of $150,000!. The ticket was sold at the Walmart Neighborhood Market at 1916 S. Lindsay Rd. in Mesa. While it would have originally been worth $50,000, the player added Powerplay, making the prize $150,000.
AZFamily
Phoenix taco shop, Tempe lounge hit with health code violations
Cases of some rioters tied to Arizona ongoing two years after Capitol attack. Over 950 people have been charged due to their alleged involvement in the attack, and 15 have connections to Arizona. Phoenix movie theater, Chandler winery hit with health code violations. Updated: Jan. 5, 2023 at 5:12 PM...
roselawgroupreporter.com
Housing community in north Peoria area could go vertical this year
Both phases of a new housing community in the north Peoria area have been approved by Maricopa County and could go vertical this year. The first phase of Village at Pleasant River was rezoned in 2021 to accommodate a 246-unit multifamily development on a county island near Happy Valley Parkway and 115th Avenue on nearly 25 acres.
addictedtovacation.com
The 5 Best Day Trips To Take Around Phoneix (With Pics!)
There are plenty of amazing places to visit and fun things to do around Phoenix. And, here are some of the best day trips from Phoenix to add to your list. The best day trips from Phoenix are Flagstaff, Canyon Lake and Tortilla Flat, Payton, Sedona, and Mesa. Each of these destinations offers a unique, special and memorable experience. The destination that you choose will depend on whether you are fond of nature, history, art or architecture.
kjzz.org
Old Town Books used bookstore on Mill Avenue in Tempe closes for good
Last weekend, Tempe said goodbye to an old-school bookstore on its most iconic street. The Show’s Nick Sanchez was there on the store’s final chapter on Sunday. Mill Avenue has lost another longtime favorite. Old Town Books, a tiny space packed with used books, outlasted everyone from Long Wong’s to Rula Bula. Until last weekend, when the store shut for good with a closing sale.
'An exceptional case': Arizona suburb water supply cut off offers cautionary tale during continued drought
There are a handful of other communities in Arizona like Rio Verde that pay outside cities for their water supply, but Rio Verde is "an exceptional case," according to the director of the Kyle Center for Water Policy at ASU.
