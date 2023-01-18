Fox Tucson Theatre “The Future is right around the corner” Expansion Project Takes Major Step Forward

Read full article on original website
realestatedaily-news.com
Sundt Construction Promotes Two in Tucson
"Both Courtney and Mike are very deserving of their new roles," saidIan McDowell, Sundt Vice President and Regional Director. "Their dedication to Sundt and the passion for their work makes them a natural fit for these larger positions." Hoyt has been promoted to assistant project manager. She has served in...
realestatedaily-news.com
Industrial Acreage at Rio Rico South Industrial Park in Santa Cruz County Sells for $1.3 Million
The top sale this past week was of 5.20 acres of land (226,512 SF) at Rio Rico South Industrial Park. Lot 4 was purchased for $1,300,000 ($5.74 PSF) by UNS Electric, Inc. from P.D.G. Produce, Inc. Jose Dabdoub, Industrial Specialist with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, represented the seller in this transaction.
thisistucson.com
40 fun events happening in Tucson this weekend Jan. 19-22 🔭🎨🚲
In the span of a weekend, you can go on an art hike through Saguaro National Park, celebrate your love for all things K-pop, and stargaze on several occasions. It's also the last weekend for both the Tucson Jazz Festival and the Zoppé Family Circus. What else? Knit your own blankets and pillows, party at the grand opening of Mini Bar, and go on a community bike ride.
KOLD-TV
Tucson food truck community “Comida Park” announces opening date at Tanque Verde Swap Meet
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -The Tanque Verde Swap Meet will have a new addition thanks to United Flea Markets (UFM). Comida Park is a gathering place for food trucks to connect to foodies, friends and families. The grand opening is February 10th-12th with local food trucks, drinks, and live music.
realestatedaily-news.com
Latitudes Furniture Opening Second Location in Tucson
TUCSON, ARIZONA (January 19, 2023) -- Longitude Holdings, LLC of Tucson c/o Ricardo and Kristen Boyum, purchased the 19,268 square-foot property at 1302 East Prince Road, from Casa de los Niños, Inc. of Tucson for $1.85 million ($96 PSF). The seller was an owner user using property for the...
realestatedaily-news.com
Former Boston Market Sells for Investment Conversion
TUCSON, ARIZONA, January 20, 2023 – The former Boston Market at 6610 E Grant Road in Tucson sold for $1.7 million ($561 PSF). The buyers were 51 McDowell, LLC c/o Rick Volk and 670 W Valencia, LLC c/o Jeramy Price, both brokers with VOLK Company in Tucson. The 3,028-square-foot...
Campers stranded as Catalina State Park near Tucson floods
A rare instance of winter flooding has closed Catalina Sate Park to the public since earlier in the week, according to the park's manager.
kjzz.org
Could there finally be a passenger train between Phoenix and Tucson?
The idea of a passenger rail line between Phoenix and Tucson has captured the attention of Arizonans for a long time. But now, some advocates say the proposal is closer to reality than it has been in years. The Federal Railroad Administration points out that as part of last year’s...
fox10phoenix.com
Hundreds of campers trapped at Southern Arizona state park
About 300 campers are trapped at Catalina State Park, which is located in the Tucson area. The campers are unable to get out because the water, mud and sand are so deep.
luxury-houses.net
This $3.875 Million Single Story Home in Oro Valley Arizona Maximizes Spectacular Views of Catalina Mountains and Rock Outcropping
1460 W Tortolita Mountain Cir Home in Oro Valley, Arizona for Sale. 1460 W Tortolita Mountain Cir, Oro Valley, Arizona outfitted with luxury in mind from top to bottom, designed by the talented architect Marc Soloway. This Home in Oro Valley offers 3 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 4,527 square feet of living space. To know more about 1460 W Tortolita Mountain Cir, please contact Carrisa Martinez (Phone: 520 904 2448) at Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
Bistro at the J opens to locals for Kosher dining experience
The Tucson Jewish Community Center, also known as the J, has opened a bistro for locals to enjoy a family-friendly Kosher dining experience.
Pima Community College: 'All clear' for school, police activity moves off campus
Pima Community College authorities have notified the public that an 'armed person' was seen on its West Campus, 2250 W. Anklam Rd.
realestatedaily-news.com
AAED Executive Director appointed to International Economic Development Council public policy committee
PHOENIX, ARIZ. (Jan. 20, 2023) — Carrie Kelly, Executive Director of the Arizona Association for Economic Development (AAED) has been appointed Chair of the International Economic Development Council (IEDC) Public Policy Advisory Committee. Appointed Vice Chair was Bradley Comment, Senior Vice President, Strategic Initiatives, Right Place, in Michigan. Kelly...
kjzz.org
Tucson chef Maria Mazon explains the 'modern Mexican' food trend
Food trends from around the world often find their way to the United State. And just as often, they become the hot new trend. For example, in recent years we’ve seen the popularity of bubbly water Topo Chico spike, along with other elements of Mexican cuisine. Some restaurateurs have tried to capitalize on these trends, declaring their menus serve “modern Mexican” food.
KOLD-TV
UPDATE: PCC West Campus allowed to return to normal activity
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - People on Pima Community College’s West Campus are being allowed to return to normal activity after being warned earlier about a possible armed person. According to a follow-up PCCAlert shortly before 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, the situation was ongoing off campus and...
Code enforcements remain a concern for Tucson neighborhood
Neighborhoods bordering East Ft. Lowell Road met with Tucson police about crime concerns on Tuesday.
roselawgroupreporter.com
Lawmaker would end property taxes for those who paid off mortgages
PHOENIX — The way Rep. Rachel Jones sees it, once you have paid off your house you should not have to worry about property taxes. But the first-term Republican lawmaker from Tucson acknowledged there are a bunch of practical questions with her proposed legislation, including who would — or should — get a tax break. Her plan probably needs some major amendments to get any traction, she said.
SignalsAZ
Tucson Water, Trash, and Recycling Rate Adjustment
After a series of public meetings and public hearings, the City of Tucson’s Mayor and Council yesterday, Jan. 11, voted to increase rates and fees for Tucson Water and the Environmental and General Services Department (EGSD) to keep up with increasing costs and aging infrastructure. Some rates haven’t been...
Tucson Vintage Toy Buying Show
The Tucson Vintage Toy Buying Show, an event for collectors and toy enthusiasts, is set to begin on Friday, Jan. 20.
Tucson Fire Academy trains Heidi Alagha for potential career in firefighting
Being a firefighter takes a lot of training, so before Heidi can see if she has what it takes to become a firefighter, she had to go through their academy.
