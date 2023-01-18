Fox Tucson Theatre “The Future is right around the corner” Expansion Project Takes Major Step Forward

In the span of a weekend, you can go on an art hike through Saguaro National Park, celebrate your love for all things K-pop, and stargaze on several occasions. It's also the last weekend for both the Tucson Jazz Festival and the Zoppé Family Circus. What else? Knit your own blankets and pillows, party at the grand opening of Mini Bar, and go on a community bike ride.

TUCSON, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO