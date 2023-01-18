ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Fox Tucson Theatre “The Future is right around the corner” Expansion Project Takes Major Step Forward

By Karen Schutte
realestatedaily-news.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Related
realestatedaily-news.com

Sundt Construction Promotes Two in Tucson

"Both Courtney and Mike are very deserving of their new roles," saidIan McDowell, Sundt Vice President and Regional Director. "Their dedication to Sundt and the passion for their work makes them a natural fit for these larger positions." Hoyt has been promoted to assistant project manager. She has served in...
TUCSON, AZ
thisistucson.com

40 fun events happening in Tucson this weekend Jan. 19-22 🔭🎨🚲

In the span of a weekend, you can go on an art hike through Saguaro National Park, celebrate your love for all things K-pop, and stargaze on several occasions. It's also the last weekend for both the Tucson Jazz Festival and the Zoppé Family Circus. What else? Knit your own blankets and pillows, party at the grand opening of Mini Bar, and go on a community bike ride.
TUCSON, AZ
realestatedaily-news.com

Latitudes Furniture Opening Second Location in Tucson

TUCSON, ARIZONA (January 19, 2023) -- Longitude Holdings, LLC of Tucson c/o Ricardo and Kristen Boyum, purchased the 19,268 square-foot property at 1302 East Prince Road, from Casa de los Niños, Inc. of Tucson for $1.85 million ($96 PSF). The seller was an owner user using property for the...
TUCSON, AZ
realestatedaily-news.com

Former Boston Market Sells for Investment Conversion

TUCSON, ARIZONA, January 20, 2023 – The former Boston Market at 6610 E Grant Road in Tucson sold for $1.7 million ($561 PSF). The buyers were 51 McDowell, LLC c/o Rick Volk and 670 W Valencia, LLC c/o Jeramy Price, both brokers with VOLK Company in Tucson. The 3,028-square-foot...
TUCSON, AZ
kjzz.org

Could there finally be a passenger train between Phoenix and Tucson?

The idea of a passenger rail line between Phoenix and Tucson has captured the attention of Arizonans for a long time. But now, some advocates say the proposal is closer to reality than it has been in years. The Federal Railroad Administration points out that as part of last year’s...
PHOENIX, AZ
luxury-houses.net

This $3.875 Million Single Story Home in Oro Valley Arizona Maximizes Spectacular Views of Catalina Mountains and Rock Outcropping

1460 W Tortolita Mountain Cir Home in Oro Valley, Arizona for Sale. 1460 W Tortolita Mountain Cir, Oro Valley, Arizona outfitted with luxury in mind from top to bottom, designed by the talented architect Marc Soloway. This Home in Oro Valley offers 3 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 4,527 square feet of living space. To know more about 1460 W Tortolita Mountain Cir, please contact Carrisa Martinez (Phone: 520 904 2448) at Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
ORO VALLEY, AZ
realestatedaily-news.com

AAED Executive Director appointed to International Economic Development Council public policy committee

PHOENIX, ARIZ. (Jan. 20, 2023) — Carrie Kelly, Executive Director of the Arizona Association for Economic Development (AAED) has been appointed Chair of the International Economic Development Council (IEDC) Public Policy Advisory Committee. Appointed Vice Chair was Bradley Comment, Senior Vice President, Strategic Initiatives, Right Place, in Michigan. Kelly...
ARIZONA STATE
kjzz.org

Tucson chef Maria Mazon explains the 'modern Mexican' food trend

Food trends from around the world often find their way to the United State. And just as often, they become the hot new trend. For example, in recent years we’ve seen the popularity of bubbly water Topo Chico spike, along with other elements of Mexican cuisine. Some restaurateurs have tried to capitalize on these trends, declaring their menus serve “modern Mexican” food.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

UPDATE: PCC West Campus allowed to return to normal activity

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - People on Pima Community College’s West Campus are being allowed to return to normal activity after being warned earlier about a possible armed person. According to a follow-up PCCAlert shortly before 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, the situation was ongoing off campus and...
TUCSON, AZ
roselawgroupreporter.com

Lawmaker would end property taxes for those who paid off mortgages

PHOENIX — The way Rep. Rachel Jones sees it, once you have paid off your house you should not have to worry about property taxes. But the first-term Republican lawmaker from Tucson acknowledged there are a bunch of practical questions with her proposed legislation, including who would — or should — get a tax break. Her plan probably needs some major amendments to get any traction, she said.
TUCSON, AZ
SignalsAZ

Tucson Water, Trash, and Recycling Rate Adjustment

After a series of public meetings and public hearings, the City of Tucson’s Mayor and Council yesterday, Jan. 11, voted to increase rates and fees for Tucson Water and the Environmental and General Services Department (EGSD) to keep up with increasing costs and aging infrastructure. Some rates haven’t been...
TUCSON, AZ

