Payoneer names former Webster Bank exec Bea Ordonez as next CFO
New York-based paytech firm Payoneer has appointed Bea Ordonez as deputy chief financial officer (CFO). The company’s current CFO, Michael Levine, is set to step down from his role in March, at which point Ordonez will assume the role of CFO, reporting to co-CEO John Caplan. Caplan says Ordonez...
Authentic Brands Group Names New CFO as Clarke Transitions to New Role
Authentic Brands Group is adding a new member to its top management team. Jessica Holscott is joining the company as chief financial officer. She will succeed Kevin Clarke, founding partner and longtime company leader, as he transitions into a new position as executive vice chairman. More from WWDKhaite Pre-Fall 2023B+ Umit Benan Men's Fall 2023Valstar Men's Fall 2023 Holscott joins Authentic from Warner Media, where she served as executive vice president and CFO of studios and networks. Her experience ranges from financial management, strategic planning and operations to mergers and acquisitions. Prior to joining Warner Media, Holscott was executive vice president...
nCino Names 8-Year Company Veteran and IPO Leader as CFO
NCino has appointed eight-year company veteran Greg Orenstein as chief financial officer. Orenstein most recently served as the cloud banking firm’s chief corporate development and strategy officer. Prior to that, he was its chief corporate development and legal officer and secretary, nCino said in a Wednesday (Jan. 18) press release.
McDonald's CEO says layoffs are coming
(CNN) -- McDonald's is planning to cut some of its corporate staff, CEO Chris Kempczinski said in a memo to employees Friday. "We will evaluate roles and staffing levels in parts of the organization and there will be difficult discussions and decisions ahead," Kempszinski said. "Certain initiatives will be de-prioritized or stopped altogether. This will help us move faster as an organization, while reducing our global costs and freeing up resources to invest in our growth."
Morgan Stanley promotes 184 executives to role of managing directors
Jan 18 (Reuters) - Morgan Stanley (MS.N) said on Wednesday it had promoted 184 executives to the role of managing directors, less than the 199 a year earlier, after a challenging 2022 for the investment bank in which profit plunged nearly 28%.
Amazon and Microsoft’s big layoffs aren’t solving the talent shortage, EY CEO says
Despite historic numbers of layoffs, the pool of tech talent isn't as big as you'd think, says EY CEO Carmine Di Sibio. The boom of presumably now available tech industry workers either doesn’t exist or is just completely elusive to Ernst & Young Chief Executive Officer Carmine Di Sibio.
Report: Tech Firms Get Back to Basics Amid Rising Layoffs
Will 2023 be the year Big Tech companies think less big?. A report Saturday (Jan. 14) by the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) argues that tech firms are taking a more “back-to-basics” strategy following a year in which more than 153,000 workers in that sector lost their jobs. Many...
The Nottingham names Gareth Hagger-Johnson as its first director of data strategy
Nottingham Building Society (NBS), also known as The Nottingham, has appointed Gareth Hagger-Johnson as its new director of data strategy, a newly created role. Hagger-Johnson will be tasked with developing a new data and insights framework for the firm and will take the lead on all aspects of data and insight management.
Microsoft to lay off 10,000 employees, about 5% of workforce
Microsoft is the latest tech giant to lay off thousands of employees. The company announced Wednesday that it is laying off 10,000 employees as part of cost-cutting measures, CNN reported. The number equates to about 5% of its global workforce, The Associated Press reported. Microsoft said in a regulatory filing...
Uber not planning layoffs: CEO
Ride-hailing giant Uber is not planning any company-wide layoffs, the US firm's boss said Thursday, bucking the downsizing trend in the tech sector. Uber employed some 32,600 drivers worldwide at the end of September, according to the company's last quarterly earnings report. "We're not at this point planning on any...
Callsign’s chief commercial and strategy officer Amir Nooriala leaves
Amir Nooriala has left his role as chief commercial and strategy officer at fraud prevention and digital identity technology provider Callsign after three years at the firm. Nooriala joined Callsign in January 2020 following a stint at OakNorth Bank, where he served as chief operating officer for a year before pivoting to chief strategy officer. During this time, he helped the bank form partnerships with companies including Monzo, Clear Bank, MoneyBox, and Shield Pay.
Microsoft held an invite-only Sting concert for execs in Davos the day before the company announced layoffs of 10,000 employees
The tech giant held a Sting performance in Davos where the business elite is attending the World Economic Forum, according to The Wall Street Journal.
BCLC Appointed Mark Goldberg as CIO and VP of Business Tech
British Columbia Lottery Corporation (BCLC), the corporation conducting gambling on behalf of the province of British Columbia, announced it has appointed Mark Goldberg as its new Chief Information Officer (CIO) and Vice President of Business Technology. Support Operations, Grow Tech. The appointment of Goldberg as CIO and VP of Business...
Video: Infosys Finacle on the need for banks to be digital to the core
The key areas banks should be focusing on when it comes to digital transformation and what’s holding them back. How Infosys Finacle is helping banks approach their digital transformation initiatives and what sets it apart from competitors. The key benefits of keeping your core banking tech updated and why...
State Bank of Pakistan names five successful digital bank applicants
State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the country’s central bank and regulator, has issued no objection certificates (NOC) to five applicants for establishing digital banks. Easy Paisa DB, a joint venture of Telenor Pakistan and Alipay;. Hugo Bank, by Getz Bros, Atlas Consolidated, and M&P Pakistan;. KT Bank, by Kuda...
Microsoft cuts 10,000 jobs – read CEO Satya Nadella's email announcing the layoffs
Satya Nadella told employees that Microsoft "was living through times of significant change" as he warned that 5% of headcount would go.
Microsoft is planning to lay off thousands of employees as soon as tomorrow
Microsoft is reportedly preparing to lay off thousands of employees as soon as tomorrow, as the company looks to restructure its business and streamline operations. As reported by Sky News, the company is making the move in an effort to prepare for a “slowing global economy.” According to the report, the company could be cutting as much as five percent, or 11,000 jobs, from its workforce.
Why leadership talent should be a priority for VC-backed fintech businesses
As many as four in five start-ups will fail in their first three years, according to Noam Wasserman in his book The Founder’s Dilemma. Of those businesses that secure venture capital, only one or two in ten will produce substantial returns. Even if a business makes it through these hurdles, the founder may not. Only 25% of companies holding an initial public offering (IPO) retain their founder as CEO.
Get recognition at this year’s Banking Tech Awards USA
The Banking Tech Awards USA is a premier event that recognises and celebrates the most innovative and impactful technology solutions in the banking and financial services industry and the individuals and teams within it. 2022 was the first year of the Banking Tech Awards USA – it was such a...
Overview of Bigbank AS loan and deposit portfolio as of end of 2022
Bigbank’s total deposit portfolio as at the end of 2022 amounted to 1,367.8 million euros, 52% up on a year earlier. At the end of 2021, deposits totalled 898.3 million euros. Savings deposits, which accounted for 621.8 million euros of total deposits at the year-end, grew by 82% compared...
