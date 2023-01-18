ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Comments / 0

Related
uky.edu

DanceBlue's Commonwealth Cup unites rival Kentucky universities for the kids

LEXINGTON, Ky. (Jan. 20, 2023) — DanceBlue is participating in the annual Commonwealth Cup fundraiser beginning Jan. 23. The Commonwealth Cup is a fundraising event that unites students throughout Kentucky in support of one cause: raising money to fight pediatric cancer. In the past, the Commonwealth Cup has been...
LEXINGTON, KY
uky.edu

Alum making dreams come true at helm of Singletary Center for the Arts

LEXINGTON, Ky. (Jan. 20, 2023) — University of Kentucky alumnus Matthew Gibson was named director of the Singletary Center for the Arts (SCFA), the performing arts center for the university and performance home for the UK School of Music and many community arts organizations. Gibson served the Singletary Center...
LEXINGTON, KY
uky.edu

Simmons College, UK announce partnership

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Jan. 19, 2023) — Louisville’s only historically Black college or university (HBCU), Simmons College of Kentucky, announced a partnership Tuesday, Jan. 17, with the University of Kentucky. The announcement came on the campus of Simmons inside of the Heritage Room. A space devoted to reflecting the rich history of the institution through photos.
LOUISVILLE, KY
uky.edu

UK Woman’s Club now accepting scholarship applications for 2023-24

LEXINGTON, Ky. (Jan. 20, 2023) — The University of Kentucky Woman’s Club (UKWC) is currently accepting applications for its 2023-24 tuition scholarships, awarded to undergraduate full- or part-time students. The deadline to apply for the scholarship is Wednesday, March 15, 2023. Each year, the UKWC awards scholarships covering...
LEXINGTON, KY
uky.edu

Stevens-Watkins helps lead $2 million NIH grant to support underrepresented faculty

LEXINGTON, Ky. (Jan. 18, 2023) — University of Kentucky Professor Danelle Stevens-Watkins, Ph.D., is one of two principal investigators leading a five-year, $2 million grant from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) to support underrepresented minority faculty at predominantly white institutions across the U.S. “We want to equip faculty...
LEXINGTON, KY
uky.edu

UK, FCPS to celebrate Girls Who Game partnership

LEXINGTON, Ky. (Jan. 18, 2023) — Fayette County Public Schools (FCPS) students who participate in Girls Who Game, will celebrate a recently launched program in partnership with the University of Kentucky this Saturday, Jan. 21. The STEM-focused, learner-driven program, Girls Who Game, was created by Dell Technologies, Intel and Microsoft to engage female students by providing opportunities to develop STEM and leadership skills while gaming.
LEXINGTON, KY
uky.edu

UK College of Education acting dean announced

University of Kentucky Provost Robert S. DiPaola named Danelle Stevens-Watkins, Ph.D., acting dean of the College of Education, effective Jan. 4, 2023. Stevens-Watkins is a professor in the Department of Educational, School, and Counseling Psychology, as well as the university’s associate vice president for research, diversity and inclusion. “I...
LEXINGTON, KY
uky.edu

Dr. Deanna Morris joins Bowling Green Campus leadership team

The University of Kentucky College of Medicine-Bowling Green Campus has created an additional leadership position to focus on the holistic success of its medical students. Deanna Morris, PhD, has been named assistant dean for students, a role involving the management of student services, registrar activities, financial aid, outreach, and admissions efforts at the campus. The regional site graduated its first class of medical students in 2022, and Dr. Morris will be instrumental in leading efforts to plan future annual celebratory events such as graduation, Match Day, and the white coat ceremony.
BOWLING GREEN, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy