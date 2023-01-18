The University of Kentucky College of Medicine-Bowling Green Campus has created an additional leadership position to focus on the holistic success of its medical students. Deanna Morris, PhD, has been named assistant dean for students, a role involving the management of student services, registrar activities, financial aid, outreach, and admissions efforts at the campus. The regional site graduated its first class of medical students in 2022, and Dr. Morris will be instrumental in leading efforts to plan future annual celebratory events such as graduation, Match Day, and the white coat ceremony.

