DanceBlue's Commonwealth Cup unites rival Kentucky universities for the kids
LEXINGTON, Ky. (Jan. 20, 2023) — DanceBlue is participating in the annual Commonwealth Cup fundraiser beginning Jan. 23. The Commonwealth Cup is a fundraising event that unites students throughout Kentucky in support of one cause: raising money to fight pediatric cancer. In the past, the Commonwealth Cup has been...
‘UK at the Half’: The need for organ donors is greater than ever
LEXINGTON, Ky. (Jan. 19, 2023) — The University of Kentucky and the University of Louisville recently wrapped up the 21st year of the Gift of Life College Challenge in which over 500 fans joined Kentucky Organ Donor Registry. In this "UK at the Half," Alexandre Ancheta, M.D., surgeon at...
Alum making dreams come true at helm of Singletary Center for the Arts
LEXINGTON, Ky. (Jan. 20, 2023) — University of Kentucky alumnus Matthew Gibson was named director of the Singletary Center for the Arts (SCFA), the performing arts center for the university and performance home for the UK School of Music and many community arts organizations. Gibson served the Singletary Center...
Simmons College, UK announce partnership
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Jan. 19, 2023) — Louisville’s only historically Black college or university (HBCU), Simmons College of Kentucky, announced a partnership Tuesday, Jan. 17, with the University of Kentucky. The announcement came on the campus of Simmons inside of the Heritage Room. A space devoted to reflecting the rich history of the institution through photos.
UK Woman’s Club now accepting scholarship applications for 2023-24
LEXINGTON, Ky. (Jan. 20, 2023) — The University of Kentucky Woman’s Club (UKWC) is currently accepting applications for its 2023-24 tuition scholarships, awarded to undergraduate full- or part-time students. The deadline to apply for the scholarship is Wednesday, March 15, 2023. Each year, the UKWC awards scholarships covering...
Construction Diversity Accelerator program back for 2nd year, now accepting applications
LEXINGTON, Ky. (Jan. 18, 2022) — The University of Kentucky, in partnership with Turner Construction, is once again hosting the Construction Diversity Accelerator (CDA) program. Classes will be held beginning March 7. The CDA program, which began last year, is a 10-week program "designed to give minority-owned, women-owned and...
Stevens-Watkins helps lead $2 million NIH grant to support underrepresented faculty
LEXINGTON, Ky. (Jan. 18, 2023) — University of Kentucky Professor Danelle Stevens-Watkins, Ph.D., is one of two principal investigators leading a five-year, $2 million grant from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) to support underrepresented minority faculty at predominantly white institutions across the U.S. “We want to equip faculty...
UK, FCPS to celebrate Girls Who Game partnership
LEXINGTON, Ky. (Jan. 18, 2023) — Fayette County Public Schools (FCPS) students who participate in Girls Who Game, will celebrate a recently launched program in partnership with the University of Kentucky this Saturday, Jan. 21. The STEM-focused, learner-driven program, Girls Who Game, was created by Dell Technologies, Intel and Microsoft to engage female students by providing opportunities to develop STEM and leadership skills while gaming.
UK College of Education acting dean announced
University of Kentucky Provost Robert S. DiPaola named Danelle Stevens-Watkins, Ph.D., acting dean of the College of Education, effective Jan. 4, 2023. Stevens-Watkins is a professor in the Department of Educational, School, and Counseling Psychology, as well as the university’s associate vice president for research, diversity and inclusion. “I...
Alum Erin Ashley Simon, UK announce 1st recipient of Esports Internship Fund
LEXINGTON, Ky. (Jan. 11, 2023) — The University of Kentucky and Erin Ashley Simon announced UK freshman Abbie Davidson as the first recipient of the Erin Ashley Simon Esports Internship Fund, a scholarship created by the namesake UK alumna and leading woman in esports. Launched last fall, the scholarship...
Dr. Deanna Morris joins Bowling Green Campus leadership team
The University of Kentucky College of Medicine-Bowling Green Campus has created an additional leadership position to focus on the holistic success of its medical students. Deanna Morris, PhD, has been named assistant dean for students, a role involving the management of student services, registrar activities, financial aid, outreach, and admissions efforts at the campus. The regional site graduated its first class of medical students in 2022, and Dr. Morris will be instrumental in leading efforts to plan future annual celebratory events such as graduation, Match Day, and the white coat ceremony.
