Larry Brown Sports

Cowboys defensive star called out Stephen A. Smith after playoff win

Stephen A. Smith took an “L” right there with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night. After his Dallas Cowboys knocked off the Buccaneers by a convincing 31-14 final during their wild-card playoff game, star cornerback Trevon Diggs called out the ESPN host Smith in a social media post from the field. “We just won,”... The post Cowboys defensive star called out Stephen A. Smith after playoff win appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DALLAS, TX
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to horrible Dallas Cowboys news

As the Dallas Cowboys head into this weekend’s Division Round showdown with the San Francisco 49ers, it looks like they’ll be without one of their top players. According to Dallas Cowboys reporter Todd Archer of ESPN, Cowboys offensive lineman Jason Peters missed practice once again on Thursday, meaning it’s unlikely he’ll be able to play Read more... The post NFL world reacts to horrible Dallas Cowboys news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Yardbarker

NFC team willing to give Sean Payton 'anything he wants'

Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper has made it clear since taking over for Jerry Richardson in that role back in 2018 that he will use every resource possible in order to return this organization to relevance. After missing out on the playoffs for the fifth consecutive season to open Tepper’s...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Yardbarker

Bills Cut Wide Receiver Ahead Of Bengals Game

The Bills swapped wide receivers for the practice squad. The Bills made some moves to their practice squad roster before their first practice Wednesday in preparation for the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. The Bills had already made some roster moves with the receiver corps this postseason when they signed Cole Beasley to the 53-man roster.
CINCINNATI, OH
Athlon Sports

Look: NFL World Reacts To Aaron Rodgers' Announcement Today

Strap in those seatbelts, NFL fans. Aaron Rodgers is about to take us on the same rollercoaster ride we experienced last offseason.  Rodgers told Pat McAfee this Tuesday afternoon that he's not ready to make a decision on his football future yet.  That means Rodgers is once again ...
The Spun

Look: Gisele Bundchen Spotted With Notable Man In Costa Rica

While the NFL world waits for Tom Brady to announce his plans for 2023, Gisele Bundchen is making sure she stays in top shape.  On Tuesday, photos of Bundchen running in Costa Rica surfaced on the internet. Once again, she was spotted with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente by her ...
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Embarrassing detail on Brett Maher’s brutal night emerges

Dallas Cowboys kicker Brett Maher is lucky he did not cost his team a playoff win on Monday night, but he did cost them something else — a bunch of footballs. Maher missed four extra points in the Cowboys’ 31-14 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The kicks were not even close, either.
Larry Brown Sports

Peyton Manning exposes the ‘biggest myth’ in football

Many people feel that one of the marks of a great head coach is the ability to make in-game adjustments. According to Peyton Manning, anyone who tries to tell you those adjustments ever come at halftime of an NFL game is lying. During the “ManningCast” broadcast of Monday night’s wild-card game between the Dallas Cowboys... The post Peyton Manning exposes the ‘biggest myth’ in football appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Cowboys make decision on kicker Brett Maher

Dallas Cowboys kicker Brett Maher had a historically bad game in Monday night’s win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but the performance will not cost him his job — at least not yet. Cowboys special teams coordinator John Fassel told reporters on Wednesday that he believes Maher is...
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

HC Todd Bowles has stern message for Buccaneers

For better or worse, the Buccaneers won't be the same team next season. "Those who come back, we gotta create new culture, new chemistry and new camaraderie," head coach Todd Bowles said, per JoeBucsFan, a website that covers the team. "We'll have new people coming in. If you're lucky enough to come back or privileged enough to come back, be ready to work."
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

NFL insider names front-runner to hire Sean Payton as next HC

The dots are connecting for former Saints HC and Super Bowl XLIV champion Sean Payton to land with the Denver Broncos. After Payton interviewed with Denver on Tuesday, NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero reported, "It sure seems like if Payton is going to take a job in this cycle, everything is lining up for Denver."
DENVER, CO
WCNC

Carolina Panthers coaching candidate will not interview

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson was reportedly the "leading candidate" for the Carolina Panthers head coaching opening. with the 36-year-old assistant. On Tuesday night Johnson told the Panthers, and several other interested teams, he was staying in Detroit, according to a league source. The source...
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Spun

Sean Payton Meeting With Another NFL Team On Friday

The Sean Payton coaching sweepstakes is in full swing. On Monday, Payton sat down with the Houston Texans. On Tuesday, the former Saints head coach took a visit with the Denver Broncos. Now, he's off to New York for a meeting with Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper. "Sean Payton will meet with ...
MANHATTAN, NY

