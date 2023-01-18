Read full article on original website
Cowboys defensive star called out Stephen A. Smith after playoff win
Stephen A. Smith took an “L” right there with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night. After his Dallas Cowboys knocked off the Buccaneers by a convincing 31-14 final during their wild-card playoff game, star cornerback Trevon Diggs called out the ESPN host Smith in a social media post from the field. “We just won,”... The post Cowboys defensive star called out Stephen A. Smith after playoff win appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NFL world reacts to horrible Dallas Cowboys news
As the Dallas Cowboys head into this weekend’s Division Round showdown with the San Francisco 49ers, it looks like they’ll be without one of their top players. According to Dallas Cowboys reporter Todd Archer of ESPN, Cowboys offensive lineman Jason Peters missed practice once again on Thursday, meaning it’s unlikely he’ll be able to play Read more... The post NFL world reacts to horrible Dallas Cowboys news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NFC team willing to give Sean Payton 'anything he wants'
Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper has made it clear since taking over for Jerry Richardson in that role back in 2018 that he will use every resource possible in order to return this organization to relevance. After missing out on the playoffs for the fifth consecutive season to open Tepper’s...
Bills Cut Wide Receiver Ahead Of Bengals Game
The Bills swapped wide receivers for the practice squad. The Bills made some moves to their practice squad roster before their first practice Wednesday in preparation for the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. The Bills had already made some roster moves with the receiver corps this postseason when they signed Cole Beasley to the 53-man roster.
Look: NFL World Reacts To Aaron Rodgers' Announcement Today
Strap in those seatbelts, NFL fans. Aaron Rodgers is about to take us on the same rollercoaster ride we experienced last offseason. Rodgers told Pat McAfee this Tuesday afternoon that he's not ready to make a decision on his football future yet. That means Rodgers is once again ...
Look: Gisele Bundchen Spotted With Notable Man In Costa Rica
While the NFL world waits for Tom Brady to announce his plans for 2023, Gisele Bundchen is making sure she stays in top shape. On Tuesday, photos of Bundchen running in Costa Rica surfaced on the internet. Once again, she was spotted with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente by her ...
Embarrassing detail on Brett Maher’s brutal night emerges
Dallas Cowboys kicker Brett Maher is lucky he did not cost his team a playoff win on Monday night, but he did cost them something else — a bunch of footballs. Maher missed four extra points in the Cowboys’ 31-14 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The kicks were not even close, either.
Woody Paige: Broncos CEO Greg Penner must hire Sean Payton — and he knows it
Greg Penner is balls-out and all in on Sean Payton. The quest for a head coach is not about replacing the grass at Mile High or reducing the price of a vacuum cleaner at Walmart. Broncos CEO and Walmart board chairman Penner has said he has “got to get this right.’’
Sean Payton’s Reported Salary Demands for Next NFL Head Coaching Job Emerge
Sean Payton, the Super Bowl-winning former coach, is the buzziest name in NFL hiring circles. But whichever team lands the coach will pay a hefty price in both salary and draft compensation. Payton retired from the Saints after the 2021 season. But he’s still under contract in New Orleans, which...
Deion Sanders’ assistant coach goes full drill sergeant in first team meeting of year
Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders shocked the college football recently when he announced he was headed to Colorado. It was believed that there were other programs in position to be turned around and make some noise in the college football landscape. Clearly, Sanders enjoys a challenge. He is...
Peyton Manning exposes the ‘biggest myth’ in football
Many people feel that one of the marks of a great head coach is the ability to make in-game adjustments. According to Peyton Manning, anyone who tries to tell you those adjustments ever come at halftime of an NFL game is lying. During the “ManningCast” broadcast of Monday night’s wild-card game between the Dallas Cowboys... The post Peyton Manning exposes the ‘biggest myth’ in football appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Intriguing QB Named As Possible Fit For New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints are going to be back on the market for a quarterback during the 2023 off-season. While Jameis Winston is still under contract, it would be hard to imagine that the team doesn’t bring in some competition for him as he was benched this season in favor of Andy Dalton.
Cowboys make decision on kicker Brett Maher
Dallas Cowboys kicker Brett Maher had a historically bad game in Monday night’s win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but the performance will not cost him his job — at least not yet. Cowboys special teams coordinator John Fassel told reporters on Wednesday that he believes Maher is...
Deion Sanders, Colorado Lose Another Quarterback To Transfer Portal
Before he ever coached a practice at Colorado, Deion Sanders announced the Buffaloes' starting quarterback for the 2023 season. In just one example of how Sanders does things differently than just about every other college football coach, he brought his son Shedeur Sanders with him to his ...
HC Todd Bowles has stern message for Buccaneers
For better or worse, the Buccaneers won't be the same team next season. "Those who come back, we gotta create new culture, new chemistry and new camaraderie," head coach Todd Bowles said, per JoeBucsFan, a website that covers the team. "We'll have new people coming in. If you're lucky enough to come back or privileged enough to come back, be ready to work."
Saints Say Their Asking Price For Sean Payton, Will The Texans Pay It?
Saints List Their Asking Price For Sean Payton, Will The Texans Pay It?
NFL insider names front-runner to hire Sean Payton as next HC
The dots are connecting for former Saints HC and Super Bowl XLIV champion Sean Payton to land with the Denver Broncos. After Payton interviewed with Denver on Tuesday, NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero reported, "It sure seems like if Payton is going to take a job in this cycle, everything is lining up for Denver."
Look: Deion Sanders' First 5 Games At Colorado Are Brutal
Here's two facts to whet your college football appetite this Tuesday afternoon. Fact No. 1: A Deion Sanders-coached team hasn't lost a regular season game since September of 2021. Fact No. 2: Colorado will face three top-15 teams over the course of their first five games next season. ...
Carolina Panthers coaching candidate will not interview
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson was reportedly the "leading candidate" for the Carolina Panthers head coaching opening. with the 36-year-old assistant. On Tuesday night Johnson told the Panthers, and several other interested teams, he was staying in Detroit, according to a league source. The source...
Sean Payton Meeting With Another NFL Team On Friday
The Sean Payton coaching sweepstakes is in full swing. On Monday, Payton sat down with the Houston Texans. On Tuesday, the former Saints head coach took a visit with the Denver Broncos. Now, he's off to New York for a meeting with Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper. "Sean Payton will meet with ...
