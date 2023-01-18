Wood is a material that can really work magic in any room in the home, bringing a tranquil feel, reinforcing ideas of nature, and ultimately calming any space it's used in. In the bathroom, it might not be the most reliable material in terms of dealing with moisture and damp, but when properly specified, protected and sealed, it can bring a soothing and homely look to the space. 'Wood is a wonderful material for bathrooms,' agrees Victoria Sass, principal and direct designer of Project Refuge Studio. 'It's warm, absorbs sound beautifully, and can take heavy wear and tear,'

