Breakfast is considered the most important meal of the day because it provides the body and brain with fuel after an overnight fast. Eating a healthy breakfast can help improve concentration and cognitive function, and provide energy for physical activity. It can also help to regulate appetite and prevent overeating later in the day. Skipping breakfast, on the other hand, can lead to feelings of fatigue and hunger later on, which can lead to poor food choices and weight gain.

2 DAYS AGO