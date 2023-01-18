ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Simplemost

Recycle coffee canisters into cute, sealing kitchen storage containers with a few supplies

Kitchen organization can make or break your home environment. When there’s chaos in the main area of the house, it’s easy for everything else to feel cluttered and out of control. You might be tempted to go out and buy a bunch of fancy containers to keep your stuff in order and out of sight, but, before you do, we found a cute and clever way to recycle plastic coffee canisters into a stylish addition to the kitchen.
WISCONSIN STATE
CNET

Set Your Thermostat to This Exact Temperature to Save Money on Heating Now

This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. We're getting into the dark depths of winter now in much of the US, with snow and cooler temperatures sweeping much of the nation. The cold air may be a welcome departure from summer's highs, but it also comes with heating bills that could cost 17% more than last year.
Family Handyman

How Long Do Water Heaters Last?

The water we use for bathing and showering is corrosive, and nothing demonstrates that better than your water heater. Oxygen rusts metal, and water is loaded with oxygen. This is one reason why water heaters don’t last forever. Here’s another: sediment buildup. Most residential water, even from a municipal...
CNET

How Often Should I Wash My Sheets?

This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. There's a lot of debate about how often your bedding needs to be changed. Considering how quickly your sheets and pillowcases get covered with dead skin skills, sweat and dust mites, keeping them clean is important.
Reynold Aquino

How to Determine If a Household Needs a Water Softener?

When it comes to your home's water supply, it's essential to understand the quality and type of water you use. One common issue that many households face is hard water, which is water that contains high levels of minerals like calcium and magnesium. These minerals can cause problems, from clogged pipes and appliances to dull or damaged hair and skin.
marthastewart.com

How to Clean Battery Corrosion in Your Home Electronics

Technology powers our lives, which is why it's important to keep all of our devices in tip-top shape. This includes giving even the smallest devices, like remote controls and mouses, some regular maintenance, too. After all, these tiny but mighty appliances are the gateways to our TVs and laptops and deserve our attention—especially if they are powered by replaceable batteries.
AboutLawsuits.com

Gas Can Flame Mitigation Devices Required Under New CPSC Safety Standard

Federal safety officials have finalized a series of new mandatory safety standards, which will require gas can flame mitigation devices to prevent vapors from catching on fire and traveling back into the gas canister. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) announced the new gas can requirements on January 17,...

