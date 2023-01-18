Read full article on original website
Drivers blown away by proper use for a button you’ll find in every car – and it’ll help you save money
DRIVERS have been left stunned by a video showing a useful hack for keeping your car cool and saving fuel. TikTok star "Megan's Bubble" regularly posts hints and tips on the social media site across a range of subjects including cars. However this car-related hack has already been watched by...
Recycle coffee canisters into cute, sealing kitchen storage containers with a few supplies
Kitchen organization can make or break your home environment. When there’s chaos in the main area of the house, it’s easy for everything else to feel cluttered and out of control. You might be tempted to go out and buy a bunch of fancy containers to keep your stuff in order and out of sight, but, before you do, we found a cute and clever way to recycle plastic coffee canisters into a stylish addition to the kitchen.
6 Appliances To Turn Off This Winter To Avoid Higher Bills
Electricity prices have jumped in recent months as inflation endures. Though we always see a spike in costs during the winter due to increased usage of select appliances, this winter could usher in...
Should You Leave Your Heat On All Day or Turn It Off? Which is Cheaper?
Should you turn your heat off during the day or leave it on low? Here's what to know.
Why Cracking Your Windows Open In Winter Does Wonders For Your Home
Air quality is always important, but it's especially vital during the winter months. Find out how cracking your windows can make a huge difference.
Should you leave water dripping during a deep freeze?
An arctic front moving in will drop temperatures across parts of the U.S. to dangerously low numbers over the next few days.
CNET
Set Your Thermostat to This Exact Temperature to Save Money on Heating Now
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. We're getting into the dark depths of winter now in much of the US, with snow and cooler temperatures sweeping much of the nation. The cold air may be a welcome departure from summer's highs, but it also comes with heating bills that could cost 17% more than last year.
No, your gas stove isn't banned. But if you have one, you need to do these things to make it safer...
GREENSBORO, N.C. — There are an estimated 40 million homes in our country that use a gas stove. You may have heard that the head of the Consumer Product Safety Commission was thinking about banning them. He's backed off of that, but the concerns about gas stoves still remain.
What Temperature Should You Set Your Thermostat To Before You Go On Vacation In Winter?
Keeping your home properly maintained during winter is important. Here's what temperature should you set your thermostat to before you go on vacation.
How Long Do Water Heaters Last?
The water we use for bathing and showering is corrosive, and nothing demonstrates that better than your water heater. Oxygen rusts metal, and water is loaded with oxygen. This is one reason why water heaters don’t last forever. Here’s another: sediment buildup. Most residential water, even from a municipal...
CNET
How Often Should I Wash My Sheets?
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. There's a lot of debate about how often your bedding needs to be changed. Considering how quickly your sheets and pillowcases get covered with dead skin skills, sweat and dust mites, keeping them clean is important.
Is it cheaper to heat your home all day or switch it on for five minutes?
MANY Americans are hurting financially more than ever, as inflation remains at record highs and the cost of goods in nearly every category is up. Homeowners are left wondering if it’s more cost effective to heat their home all day or to actually take a break when you don’t need it in order to save money.
WXII 12
How to turn your home into a ‘warming station’ during a winter power outage
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — When the power goes out there are a few ways to try to keep you and your family warm and safe in the cold. If you can’t get to an open community warming station, you can try to create your own at home. First, make...
How to Determine If a Household Needs a Water Softener?
When it comes to your home's water supply, it's essential to understand the quality and type of water you use. One common issue that many households face is hard water, which is water that contains high levels of minerals like calcium and magnesium. These minerals can cause problems, from clogged pipes and appliances to dull or damaged hair and skin.
marthastewart.com
How to Clean Battery Corrosion in Your Home Electronics
Technology powers our lives, which is why it's important to keep all of our devices in tip-top shape. This includes giving even the smallest devices, like remote controls and mouses, some regular maintenance, too. After all, these tiny but mighty appliances are the gateways to our TVs and laptops and deserve our attention—especially if they are powered by replaceable batteries.
AboutLawsuits.com
Gas Can Flame Mitigation Devices Required Under New CPSC Safety Standard
Federal safety officials have finalized a series of new mandatory safety standards, which will require gas can flame mitigation devices to prevent vapors from catching on fire and traveling back into the gas canister. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) announced the new gas can requirements on January 17,...
Why You Should Turn Off Your Wi-Fi When Leaving Your House For An Extended Time
When leaving the house for an extended period, it's a good idea to turn off or unplug electronic devices that make your life easier. For example, if your water heater is run on a timer, pausing the control unit when you're away will help reduce energy usage and keep the property safer overall.
